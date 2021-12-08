 Skip to content
(Science.org)   Waking up right after drifting off to sleep can boost creativity, especially if you're in the fast lane on the 405 freeway   (science.org) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I woke up driving @ about 60 mph and woke up with a nice big bridge in front of me that curved to the left.  If I hadn't woken up, things would be a lot different for me and my ex.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 Lol yeah. Thats true.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a fast lane on the 405??

Not in Orange or LA counties.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I cannot argue with the thread headline. I would offer evidence but my heart might not be able to take the stress again.

/Don't drive drowsy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only fell asleep driving once. Luckily it was somewhere in the rural, flat, featureless Midwest. Waking up going 75 on the median was concerning. Remembering that I was in Ohio, I was even more concerned.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ski9600: I woke up driving @ about 60 mph and woke up with a nice big bridge in front of me that curved to the left.  If I hadn't woken up, things would be a lot different for me and my ex.


Same happened to me on a long drive while on the PA Turnpike about 20-25 years ago. Rumble strip woke me up. When I did wake up, a bridge support was staring me in the face.

Rumble strips were fairly new at that time if I remember. Regardless, one well-placed rumble strip saved my life.

I no longer drive drowsy. On long trips, I pull off the highway, and find a place for a 45 minute nap. Usually right there on the off-ramp, as long as it's safe and rural.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Subby, the 405 is the only freeway in the USA where you can fall asleep in your car and still not be in danger of crashing into anything.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

beezeltown: I only fell asleep driving once. Luckily it was somewhere in the rural, flat, featureless Midwest. Waking up going 75 on the median was concerning. Remembering that I was in Ohio, I was even more concerned.


You woke up too soon. Were you going from Pennsylvania to Indiana, or something? You know sleep isn't technically a wormhole approach to travel. Just like passing out on vodka leads to "Russian Time Travel." You were just unconscious.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dark desert roads at night are terrifying.

You close your eyes, and upon opening them you've no idea how long they were closed for. How long were you asleep? Jesus, were you just sleeping?!?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tell my boss that.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I woke up driving a deuce-and-a-half at Fort Hood once, had to wait for another truck to come by to figure out which way the road was.

Had been running about 36 hours straight, hauling mortar shells.
 
Pinner
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When I'm on I-80, middle of desert at night and I think there are trees lining both sides of the road...
Time to pull over.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeff5: I woke up driving a deuce-and-a-half at Fort Hood once, had to wait for another truck to come by to figure out which way the road was.

Had been running about 36 hours straight, hauling mortar shells.


And people wonder how nuclear warheads have gone missing...

So, umm, thank you for your service?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ski9600: I woke up driving @ about 60 mph and woke up with a nice big bridge in front of me that curved to the left.  If I hadn't woken up, things would be a lot different for me and my ex.


She'd probably still be your ex.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've had insomnia ever since I watched invasion of the body snatchers
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pinner: When I'm on I-80, middle of desert at night and I think there are trees lining both sides of the road...
Time to pull over.


Ooh, done that before.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I wanna die peacefully like my grandfather in his sleep.

Not horrified and knowing what's coming like the passengers in his car.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
When I was 20, I was driving with a friend from Wa to Ca. Late at night I was super sleepy, but I was forcing my eyes to stay open. I jerked awake as we were drifting onto the shoulder, because I had fallen asleep WITH MY EYES OPEN. We exited off I-5 and found a parking lot and I slept for a few hours before we continued.
 
