toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The moving finger, having writ, moves on." -- Omar Khayyam. Well, yeah, but the rest of my fingers are moving, too. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Having Writ edition

In case you missed the release thread, this year's edition of the Fark Fiction Anthology is live!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Trade Paperback on Amazon.com
Kindle edition on Amazon.com

Huge thanks again to everyone who submitted, edited, found mistakes I made, and helped make this happen! But now it's out and I can relax until next year. Maybe I'll even get some writing done!

Narrator: he would not get any writing done.

Yeah, screw you too, Narrator, I'm taking a long holiday break here soon and I'm going to do . . . something, I'm sure. I have about thirty different stories in half-baked shape that need work, so surely I can find something to work on.

Narrator: he would not find-

Don't go there, Narrator.

Writing question of the week!

How do you prepare for a writing break? Do you need inspiration, or does the free time become inspiration by itself? How can you make free time to write when you're not taking a dedicated break for it?
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: How do you prepare for a writing break? Do you need inspiration, or does the free time become inspiration by itself? How can you make free time to write when you're not taking a dedicated break for it?


I try to schedule my writing every day rather than take a writing break. I do my best work in the mornings, so I'll write for a few hours. I do research and reading in the afternoons. I haven't always needed inspiration to write, but since Covid hit, it's been harder to concentrate on writing. I'm getting back into the swing of things now.

That said, my story "Sleep Terror" appears in the Fark fiction anthology. It's about a waking nightmare that is worse than the sufferer can ever imagine. Thanks, Toraque, for selecting my story for publication. :)

I also have a short story in "From The Depths" called "Weeds", which is about gardening gone haywire. Suffice to say dandelions are more than mere pests in this story. The book has a foreward by Master of Horror Ramsey Campbell.

Kindle
https://www.amazon.com/Depths-Ramsey-​C​ampbell-ebook/dp/B09LP8JL9L/

Paperback
https://www.amazon.com/Depths-Ramsey-​C​ampbell/dp/B09LGJVMY3/

And finally, my story "Snow Job" made the finalists list for Crystal Lake Publishing's Christmas flash fiction horror contest. Each day, a new story (of 15 total) will be posted on Crystal Lake's Patreon page. My story goes live Dec. 16. You may comment and vote. Here's the link to the Patreon page.

https://www.patreon.com/CLP/posts (Fark won't give me a hot link so here's the URL.)

I'm just glad I've been busy lately. Now to get back to writing and reading.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I definitely need inspiration to start a story. And then a certain period of rumination to figure out plot, characters, approach, etc. I can't even begin writing until I know how it ends. Once I begin, I have at minimum a start, end, and several needed scenes between them. Sorta halfway between 'planning' and 'pantsing'.

I'll start a writing session by editing my previous day's work some. Typos, wording tweaks, maybe move some narration into dialogue or action. Warms up my brain's language centers for writing something new.

Speaking of 'having writ' - the first draft of my novel is done. Now come the rewrites... Did find an editor to work with, though.
 
WhiskeyTango
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I set aside time every night to write. Unless I'm on a plane or otherwise in a position where I can't write (hello, black belt test), I write at least something every night. The only time I took off writing was about a month between my 1st and 2nd books. After that, I'm always working on something.
 
Russell_Secord
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Free time"? What is that? I'm lucky if I can squeeze in a page every other day (which is not the same as half a page every day). Usually that page happens between other things.

"Darkness Eternal: Sector Zero One" is on Amazon as of Sunday. When I have a couple of hours, I'll publish Zero Two. It's an alternate history set in a World War 2 that's still going in 1958. Fair warning, not much war stuff, the war is more like a kaiju backdrop.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My balls, my balls!
My cold. wrinkly, lonely balls!
Together in life we've traveled,
but her cruelty on us took its toll.

Oh my balls, my balls!
My cold lonely balls!
Somewhere a rainbow shines,
cold we shall be nevermore.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhiskeyTango: Unless I'm on a plane or otherwise in a position where I can't write (hello, black belt test), I write at least something every night.


I sync up copies between my phone and my desktop. That way I can write practically anywhere. (You don't have to go full geek and use a version control system like git to track changes, but you can.)
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Had a nice little surprise a couple of weeks back. An on-line historical fiction e-zine published one of my short stories and now would like to include it in a print anthology. I don't think it will amount to much but it's nice to be asked.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Awake! for Morning in the Bowl of Night Has flung the Stone that puts the Stars to Flight: And Lo! the Hunter of the East has caught The Sultan's Turret in a Noose of Light.
 
