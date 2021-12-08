 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Preventing Covid: What about cough syrup? What about smelling glue? If they say you can't buy liquor, then some mouthwash should do
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Not quite sure what fresh breath will do for the MAGAts when you can't get a date.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Listen, when you are hooked up to a ventilator in the COVID ward, you want to have fresh breath.  Might be some cute nurses in hazmat suits, and you need to make a good first impression.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Are they, like, focus grouping this shiat as talking points, or are they just winging derp around?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservative values: doing everything but the right thing.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Jesus on a pogo stick. I remember the corrective advertising the maker of Listerine had to do in the 1970s. Link.


The claim: Listerine can prevent and cure colds and sore throats; rinsing with it is as effective as flossing in fighting tooth and gum decay.

The truth: Initially sold as a surgical antiseptic in the 19th century, Listerine was the first product marketed as a mouthwash starting in 1914. In a landmark 1976 case, the FTC declared that the health claims were bogus and forced Warner-Lambert, its manufacturer at the time, to spend $10 million on ads that read, "Contrary to prior advertising, Listerine will not help prevent colds or sore throats or lessen their severity."
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Unobtanium: [Fark user image image 300x168]

Jesus on a pogo stick. I remember the corrective advertising the maker of Listerine had to do in the 1970s. Link.


The claim: Listerine can prevent and cure colds and sore throats; rinsing with it is as effective as flossing in fighting tooth and gum decay.

The truth: Initially sold as a surgical antiseptic in the 19th century, Listerine was the first product marketed as a mouthwash starting in 1914. In a landmark 1976 case, the FTC declared that the health claims were bogus and forced Warner-Lambert, its manufacturer at the time, to spend $10 million on ads that read, "Contrary to prior advertising, Listerine will not help prevent colds or sore throats or lessen their severity."


They even seem to have tried to get in front of this one: Listerine Usage Guidelines and COVID-19.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, this would work in theory maybe, but you'd have to breathe the Listerine 24/7 since it's an airborne virus and mouthwash loses it's antiseptic properties about two minutes after you spit it out.

Weasel words are weasel words. Easily justifiable when required, but otherwise worthless AF.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, waitaminnit. I could be gargling bourbon, then swallowing it to disinfect my throat, and it would be a medical decision?

I know that the source is suspect and all, but now I can see how these folks operate, and THIS theory makes some kind of sense.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So all of the those Russians knocking back straight Vodak like its beer should be just fine, eh? Except that they are not.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The good news is that all my wingnut coworkers will be minty fresh tomorrow
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder Dad wanted listerine today.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that huffing ether reverse-polarizes the 5G nanobots, and cures covid.

Huffing ether.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it legal to lie about this? What he is saying is a very direct danger to public health.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there were some sort of safe, effective vaccines that would prevent you from dying from it...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And he continues by saying: "It just boggles my mind that the NIH continues to tell people to do nothing."

THEY'RE TELLING PEOPLE TO GET THE FARKING VACCINES THAT ARE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE, YOU INBRED MORON.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
make sure to get it into the lungs for maximum effect
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or his constituents could save money by getting a free vaccine! Free!

/i hate republicans
//so much
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: Not quite sure what fresh breath will do for the MAGAts when you can't get a date.


You should know the average magat's breath is going to smell like smokes and gingivitis.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Senator Johnson, do you have a statement on the effectiveness of 'garglemuh' on covid transmission?
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Listerine, for instance, was invented in the nineteenth century as powerful surgical antiseptic. It was later sold, in distilled form, as both a floor cleaner", Wow such versatility!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the hoax virus with so many miracle cures that doctors don't want you to know about.

It must make a person feel mighty special, knowing this secret knowledge that the brainwashed masses have never heard about. You'll see.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh, but the mouthwash also gets rid of the lingering flavor of horse paste.

King me, commies!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's actually a lot more effective than mouthwash is to take a big chug of gasoline, and then use a BBQ lighter to set it a blazin'.

Burns the little covid buggers right out of your mouth.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha, yes - die faster, Republicans! Kill your base and kill their children! It'll make that civil war you repeatedly threaten us with that much easier to finish you filth off.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wobambo: Haha, yes - die faster, Republicans! Kill your base and kill their children! It'll make that civil war you repeatedly threaten us with that much easier to finish you filth off.


Faster, Republicans! Kill! Kill!

/your base
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I work, we sometimes have to deal with homeless folks. For the most part they're harmless, and if I see one on the cameras drinking something out of a brown paper bag, I don't call it in. I can't prove that it's alcohol without seeing the label even though I know it is, and as long as they're not cutting up I look the other way.   Listerine however, holy shiat. The only problems come from the ones who pound a jug of Listerine down. It's like it makes them crazy.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King of Monkeys:

Senator Johnson, do you have a statement on the effectiveness of 'garglemuh' on covid transmission?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/unavailable for comment
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mouth wash ... make sure to get in your lungs! That'll show that virus!
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fu Manchu: I heard that huffing ether reverse-polarizes the 5G nanobots, and cures covid.

Huffing ether.


the depths of an ether binge?
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, antiseptic shouldn't hurt in trying to prevent infection. just like hand sanitizer.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Why is it legal to lie about this? What he is saying is a very direct danger to public health.


freeze peach
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: You laugh, but the mouthwash also gets rid of the lingering flavor of horse paste.

King me, commies!


Just make sure to eat your paste first because, if you think drinking orange juice after brushing is bad, you do NOT want to taste apple flavored ivermectin after a swig of Listerine.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Where I work, we sometimes have to deal with homeless folks. For the most part they're harmless, and if I see one on the cameras drinking something out of a brown paper bag, I don't call it in. I can't prove that it's alcohol without seeing the label even though I know it is, and as long as they're not cutting up I look the other way.   Listerine however, holy shiat. The only problems come from the ones who pound a jug of Listerine down. It's like it makes them crazy.


Listerine?

Dr Tichenor's FTW
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Are they, like, focus grouping this shiat as talking points, or are they just winging derp around?


The best part about flinging derp is the people who die from it can't call you out on it.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Well, this would work in theory maybe, but you'd have to breathe the Listerine 24/7 since it's an airborne virus and mouthwash loses it's antiseptic properties about two minutes after you spit it out.

Weasel words are weasel words. Easily justifiable when required, but otherwise worthless AF.


It'll work right up until the part where micron size droplets don't land in your throat, they land deep in your lungs.

And trust me, inhaling listerine will go about as well as inhaling whiskey. You want a painful, uncontrollable cough? Let about 2 drops of whiskey sneak from your throat into your windpipe.
 
andyourdog2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Come on Farkers, He clearly does not have a full (™) Scope of the issue.
 
darinwil
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I should be in the kitchen: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: You laugh, but the mouthwash also gets rid of the lingering flavor of horse paste.

King me, commies!

Just make sure to eat your paste first because, if you think drinking orange juice after brushing is bad, you do NOT want to taste apple flavored ivermectin after a swig of Listerine.


I can attest to that, only pumpkin spice can be neutralized by mouth wash, although I will warn its like a particle anti-particle reaction (also guaranteed to git rid of the virus)
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

scanman61: Jake Havechek: Where I work, we sometimes have to deal with homeless folks. For the most part they're harmless, and if I see one on the cameras drinking something out of a brown paper bag, I don't call it in. I can't prove that it's alcohol without seeing the label even though I know it is, and as long as they're not cutting up I look the other way.   Listerine however, holy shiat. The only problems come from the ones who pound a jug of Listerine down. It's like it makes them crazy.

Listerine?

Dr Tichenor's FTW


Seriously. And there's got to be rotgut vodka or something else that's cheaper than Listerine.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Bleeding will definitely reduce the amount of virus in the body.  Why not try all these things?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: make sure to get it into the lungs for maximum effect
[c.tenor.com image 220x275]


That was f*cking disturbing!
I was mid drag on a cigarette and my throat just involuntarily closed up.

Extra points for her getting most of it back in the glass though.
 
fat boy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



And I'm gonna keep on sniffin glue
'Cause it's the only thing I want to do
I don't want to sleep, I just want to keep on sniffin glue
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is on par with UV light up your ass.

Yes it might kill some viruses in one particular cavity, but you are an entire organism.  The COVID in the other 99% of your body are chugging along, doing their thing, just fine.
 
anuran
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: [Fark user image 425x659]


Can we hope they move on to trying Second Amendment Solutions when they get COVID?
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
