(CNN)   I would have liked to have seen Montana
13
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a move to let Americans dream of hunting grizzly bears.  That's the only motive I can think of for circulating this story, given the fact that Montana is a hoax.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have no problem ad long as you do it bear-handed.

No knife, no gun.

Show me you're a man, big boy.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Great, now BEARS are submitting headlines to Fark.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just in Montana. I didn't remember it being that depressing when I was young... ?

You guys have fun. I'm gonna leave the apex monsters alone.

/maybe i just watched The Revenant too many times
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Jesus. I thought the headline was about Sam Neil dying. I am so relieved.
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Samsquantch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just when you think Gianforte couldn't possibly be a worse person, he digs deeps and surprises you.
 
karl2025
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If they really want to hunt bears so badly, they should let the population grow some more so they don't have to wait fifty years between hunting seasons again.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those rugged Montanan snowflakes can't handle a few oversized fur babies?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

