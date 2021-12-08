 Skip to content
 
(WNEP Scranton)   Old and busted: supply shortages for the living. New and improved: supply shortages for the dead   (wnep.com) divider line
    Obvious, perfect storm, Debut albums, The Point, Roll, Storm, Supply chain management, Baby boomer, Baby Boomers  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're not moving the headstones
 
sandbar67
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Red states are running out of little caskets? Oh no
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh Jesus Christ. BS excuses like this to Jack up prices is precisely why I'm opting fur cremation or Alkaline hydrolysis.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow, I am ahead of the game for once. My headstone already has my name engraved on it, and the headstone is already placed at the head of my grave. However, my copy of Handbook for the Recently Deceased hasn't arrived yet.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have an urge to watch the original "Dawn of Dead" from 1978.
 
KB202
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I know it's oversimplified, but WaitButWhy's equation has some value:

Reality - Expectations = Happiness

If we stop expecting our lives to look like scenes from movies, we tend to feel more happiness. I know no one is going to feel happy at a loved one's funeral, but not having a better headstone than the next grave shouldn't be part of that.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reasons I don't want one
 
