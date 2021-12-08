 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS Boston)   "I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed," says school superintendent after staff member brings cell phone charger to school   (boston.cbslocal.com) divider line
24
    More: Facepalm, Education, High school, College, Firearm, lockdown Wednesday morning, Middle School, staff member, MILTON  
•       •       •

643 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 9:23 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they find out there are books by Sam Clemmons in the library.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed

Maybe not, but there is going to be a lot of lingering emotional harm, from your stupid overreaction.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed

Maybe not, but there is going to be a lot of lingering emotional harm, from your stupid overreaction.


Give then a break. It was a charged situation.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ah, the ol' dry run...
 
Micosavo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Anyway know the current status of the situation?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The staff member complied with the investigation, but there was a bit of resistance involved.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I just did a quick search with "phone charger gun" and it seems that there are power banks that are made to look like gun magazines. I wonder if it's what the kid saw?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My neighbor got a text from her son that he was on lockdown, as someone with a gun was outside the school. She got hysterical and said, "I'm driving over there to run over anybody with a gun!" We tried to stop her but she kept screaming, No it's my son!

Turns out, it was somebody walking with a cane.

I imagined her seeing another vigilante parent with their gun, and running them over, starting a chain reaction of good guys with guns and cars running each other over.

Anyway, my point is that people are stupid.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed

Maybe not, but there is going to be a lot of lingering emotional harm, from your stupid overreaction.


A kid thought he saw a gun and reported it, what else were they supposed to do, ask if someone brought a gun over the intercoms?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Micosavo: Anyway know the current status of the situation?


The amped-up student is resistant to learning.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Micosavo: Anyway know the current status of the situation?


Ohm igosh. So negative it hertz. They're going to socket to him with charges, as he's a serial offender.

And he's a pickpocket!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But was anyone charged?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: My neighbor got a text from her son that he was on lockdown, as someone with a gun was outside the school. She got hysterical and said, "I'm driving over there to run over anybody with a gun!" We tried to stop her but she kept screaming, No it's my son!

Turns out, it was somebody walking with a cane.

I imagined her seeing another vigilante parent with their gun, and running them over, starting a chain reaction of good guys with guns and cars running each other over.

Anyway, my point is that people are stupid.


And what if it had been someone with a gun?  Go ahead and run over that hunter.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What kid doesn't know what many types of phone chargers look like? Is this a home school situation?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is that a phone charger in your pocket, or are you trying to kill me?
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Boston.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed

Maybe not, but there is going to be a lot of lingering emotional harm, from your stupid overreaction.


Username checks out
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So kids have confirmed another way to get out of classes.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If kids these were actually taught gun safety instead of gun fear then they would know what guns actually look like and not mistake phone chargers for guns.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They're coming right for us! Lockdown! Lockdown!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

talkertopc: I just did a quick search with "phone charger gun" and it seems that there are power banks that are made to look like gun magazines. I wonder if it's what the kid saw?


If so, then it would've resulted in a battery charge.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You know, not gonna mock when they are overreactive these days after the kid was let back to class armed recently.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moriel: If kids these were actually taught gun safety instead of gun fear then they would know what guns actually look like and not mistake phone chargers for guns.


Right. No gun fear education needed. Why should anyone teach kids to be wary of people with guns? It's not like anyone ever used one of those things to hurt someone.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.