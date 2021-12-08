 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(War is Boring)   Reagan announces arms buildup. This is not a repeat from 1982   (warisboring.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Military, Ronald Reagan, United States Army, Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, Depleted uranium, Orange County, California, Armoured warfare, Chobham armour  
•       •       •

822 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...have they forgotten what a library is?
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline!  Thanks!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: ...have they forgotten what a library is?


I'm just wondering if it will go under 600 or 900.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, the Abrams, the F-117, and the F-15 were all developed under previous administration's.  He really had nothing to do with any of them
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are so weird and gross.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they need another tank in Simi Valley, home of the white cops did nothin' to Rodney King brigade.  In any event, maybe it's no longer Mecca (ha ha ha lol, the irony) for conservatives now that the Florida sinkhole is drawing them in.  Anyway, I fart and say fark off in their general direction.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark Reagan.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We begin bombing in five minutes...
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Fark Reagan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was Reagan before he was Reagan."


nationalinterest.orgView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I went to the Reagan library once when I was in Simi valley to go to a telescope shop, back in the 90s

The swag they sold there was shameless. You could buy anything with Reagan or the presidential seal on it

I have to admit thought that I liked my "presidential frisbee"

They didn't have much in the way of commemorating his secret deals with the iran contras, or his final 3 years of senility in office, but it was entertaining for the gaudiness.

I can only imagine what TFG's library will be like.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I went to the Reagan library once when I was in Simi valley to go to a telescope shop, back in the 90s

The swag they sold there was shameless. You could buy anything with Reagan or the presidential seal on it

I have to admit thought that I liked my "presidential frisbee"

They didn't have much in the way of commemorating his secret deals with the iran contras, or his final 3 years of senility in office, but it was entertaining for the gaudiness.

I can only imagine what TFG's library will be like.


cms.qz.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I went to the Reagan library once when I was in Simi valley to go to a telescope shop, back in the 90s

The swag they sold there was shameless. You could buy anything with Reagan or the presidential seal on it

I have to admit thought that I liked my "presidential frisbee"

They didn't have much in the way of commemorating his secret deals with the iran contras, or his final 3 years of senility in office, but it was entertaining for the gaudiness.

I can only imagine what TFG's library will be like.


All I can say is you better be quick to visit if/when it does open, because on his track record of business it will be foreclosed and shuttered inside a year.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: Of course, the Abrams, the F-117, and the F-15 were all developed under previous administration's.  He really had nothing to do with any of them


It struck me that Carter caught hell for cancelling the B-1, when he knew the B-2 was still being developed in secret but couldn't talk about it.
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: ...have they forgotten what a library is?


Did they ever know?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is fitting. It belongs in the archives. The tankers I have heard talk about tanks is that they are pretty much obsolete and fill no role on the modern battleground, similar to airborne infantry. But both have this big culture and ego built around them.
 
virgo47
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: This is fitting. It belongs in the archives. The tankers I have heard talk about tanks is that they are pretty much obsolete and fill no role IN THE PLACES AMERICA OCCUPIES, similar to airborne infantry. But both have this big culture and ego built around them.


FTFY.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whenever I'm having a bad day, I just remember that Reagan and Rush Limbaugh are dead.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: ...have they forgotten what a library is?


All the presidential library museums have various vehicles.  Reagan's just went overboard with shiny toys, which is apropos for his administration.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Having seen this tank fight, we're honored to have it displayed here," Gen. James McConville, the Army's chief-of-staff, said.

Wow, I guess the guys in it had nothing to do with it. Or the designers. Or the maintenance crew. Or...
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 minute ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.