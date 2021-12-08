 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   Image of crucified Jesus found in tangerine. Or is that Drew passed out?   (metro.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Amusing, Metro, Associated Newspapers, Plane, Cheeky cow, Cock-up, concept of a flume, hard job, 15-a-head deal  
•       •       •

549 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 5:56 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your god now?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap some people have a lot of time on their hands.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like pareidolia to me.
/or Groot.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the birth of christ might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size


/tangina
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the fark are we doing here?   Come on.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"However, Gene, from Vineland, admitted that he did slightly alter the image of the son of God, as originally his legs were also connected to the segments, as if he were doing a star jump rather than being crucified. "

This is like the reverse of the 'footsteps in the sand' saying.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I know that image like the back of my hand. Definitely Drew.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Andres Serrano did it better and he was sponsored by the National Endowment for the Arts.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean, we've got massive fires, locusts, rising oceans, and pandemics, but this is how Jesus returns to earth?! How anticlimactic - I want my tithes back!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Soundgarden - Jesus Christ Pose (Official Music Video)
Youtube 14r7y6rM6zA
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
looks like gumby

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luthia
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What the birth of christ might look like:
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/tangina


Look at the package on jesus
 
tasteme
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's fun to stay at the Y M C A!

/we need more tangerines
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Spooderman
 
WTP 2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Juicefied Christ...
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

luthia: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What the birth of christ might look like:
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/tangina

Look at the package on jesus


Sweet Savior bulge!
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luthia
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: luthia: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: What the birth of christ might look like:
[Fark user image image 425x239]

/tangina

Look at the package on jesus

Sweet Savior bulge!


Going to be honest in the second shot I thought his leg was the bit farther to the left
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I just spotted him on a corn tortilla...


                                                       
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's Charlie Chaplin as Groot

Charlie Chaplin - Disguised as a Tree - Shoulder Arms (clip)
Youtube DreRVw9mXlI
 
AverysDad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: What the fark are we doing here?   Come on.


See, it's that very question that drove humanity to religion.  10,000+ of pondering the question, around 300 years of "enlightened" western thinking and how far have we gotten? 

Food based Rorschach religion.

Or literal, JFC on a cracker levels of stupid.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
as close as I have come to a Jesus moment
 
kb7rky
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's definitely the white crap in the middle of the orange...and no, I don't remember what it's called.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's Drew all right. It's a Fark Christmas miracle.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: That's Drew all right. It's a Fark Christmas Festivus miracle.


FTFY
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.