 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   In separate incidents a kindergartner and a 2nd grader in St. Louis, MO bring loaded guns to school for show and tell. St. Louis cops: what are you gonna do? Those kids can be such scamps can't they?   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
36
    More: Asinine, Gun, High school, St. Louis, Cannon, Weapon, Last week, parents' guns, Associated Press  
•       •       •

738 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 6:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In other news school suppressing 2nd amendment rights
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead kids, and accidental murder toddlers is the price we pay for freedumbs.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But are the guns okay???
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did we expect a shock twist, where gun nuts were held accountable?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can only hope those kids accidentally discharge those gun at the parents.
 
roostercube
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a law-talker, but it looks like Missouri does have criminal laws against bringing a loaded firearm into a school. But, it all hangs on the word "knowingly". So, not knowing you've got a loaded firearm as you wander around school is totally fine.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times were they tased by the cops?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Canik firearms?
Parents should be jailed for taste alone. Get a Sig, Steyr or a Kimber, ffs. If your kid is gonna come to school with a firearm, show some class.
Send him to school with the Air Jordans of guns, not Payless.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they just thought it was picture day...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The parents in Michigan were charged.  So these parents will get arrested soon, I am sure.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KodosZardoz: We can only hope those kids accidentally discharge those gun at the parents.


In all honesty, after dealing with Covidiots these past few years, I'd shrug and think to myself 'wow, now the kids got a chance to have actual decent human beings as parents, maybe.'
 
BBH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Why no charges were filed.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"St. Louis PD said the child took the gun out of a lockbox underneath his parents' bed. They will not be held criminally liable because the weapon was in a "presumed secured lockbox,""


There's only one fatal flaw with the locking box.

THE BOX HAS TO BE LOCKED!
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to bet that everybody involved was white including the cops?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just want you to think they were separate incidents.

If they could read the toddler uprising calendar...
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BBH: [Fark user image image 444x249]

Why no charges were filed.


So the Oxford parents are the lighted colored Arabs know to Earth.
 
DittoToo [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An unlocked lock box is just a box...
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: So the Oxford parents are the lighted colored Arabs know to Earth.



That hurt my brain.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: So the Oxford parents are the lighted colored Arabs know to Earth.


Well, those were words.

/ sorta
 
Conthan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eddie Barzoom: Maybe they just thought it was picture day...

[Fark user image 425x392]


Which one was born in a truck?
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Conthan: Eddie Barzoom: Maybe they just thought it was picture day...

[Fark user image 425x392]

Which one was born in a truck?


Which ones were conceived in a truck?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Eddie Barzoom: Maybe they just thought it was picture day...

[Fark user image image 425x392]


I like the three conspicuously holding their fingers out for "trigger discipline", as if they may actually need to put their finger on the trigger at any moment, while oldest just holds on tightly to the grip like it's the only thing keeping his sanity from floating away.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "St. Louis PD said the child took the gun out of a lockbox underneath his parents' bed. They will not be held criminally liable because the weapon was in a "presumed secured lockbox,""


There's only one fatal flaw with the locking box.

THE BOX HAS TO BE LOCKED!


A presumed secured lockbox that a seven-year-old (I'm giving the kid the benefit of the doubt here) could access? Flawed assumption that either:
a) it was secured; or
b) it was a lockbox

Either the parents should have been held liable if (a) or the manufacturer of that lockbox should be if (b).
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
at least they didn't bring the wrong books to school.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: But are the guns okay???


Probably not. Kids never wash their hands unless you make them.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nar, show 'n tell, see?  We show dem we mean business and tell dem ta keep dere traps shut, see?
 
Robinfro
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "St. Louis PD said the child took the gun out of a lockbox underneath his parents' bed. They will not be held criminally liable because the weapon was in a "presumed secured lockbox,""


There's only one fatal flaw with the locking box.

THE BOX HAS TO BE LOCKED!


My safe is PIN protected, with two backup/battery failsafe keys: mine & my father's. If I'm not home, and someone jacks his keys while he's in the crapper or the shop, who's responsible?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Bang bang, that awful sound
Bang bang, a child shot me down
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fallingcow: Eddie Barzoom: Maybe they just thought it was picture day...

[Fark user image image 425x392]

I like the three conspicuously holding their fingers out for "trigger discipline", as if they may actually need to put their finger on the trigger at any moment, while oldest just holds on tightly to the grip like it's the only thing keeping his sanity from floating away.


Yeah it could just be the timing of the picture but the oldest kid doesn't look at all happy to be there.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The United States has so much going for it that it fritters away on the stupidest farking "freedoms."  It's almost embarrassing to be from here at this point.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
But God forbid one Of those kids sees their parents smoke pot or drink....DCFS would be ALL over those parents for years
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: But God forbid one Of those kids sees their parents smoke pot or drink....DCFS would be ALL over those parents for years


/
Meanwhile I was left alone much of my childhood/life.
fark humans.
 
jiggs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Tell me these are all white people without telling me these are all white people.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Boo_Guy: "St. Louis PD said the child took the gun out of a lockbox underneath his parents' bed. They will not be held criminally liable because the weapon was in a "presumed secured lockbox,""


There's only one fatal flaw with the locking box.

THE BOX HAS TO BE LOCKED!

My safe is PIN protected, with two backup/battery failsafe keys: mine & my father's. If I'm not home, and someone jacks his keys while he's in the crapper or the shop, who's responsible?


why not keep a gun in the crapper? michael corleone did...
 
freakay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eddie Barzoom: Maybe they just thought it was picture day...

[Fark user image image 425x392]


If I was asked to make an armchair analysis on that family I would say the oldest son looks somewhat depressed and I would not be putting a gun in his hand. The others are smiling but look vacuous. I would bet they are all catching crap at school which is not going to help their frame of mind.

Mom looks like she is having way too much fun. She looks like someone at the bars who is still going to the freshman bar as a senior thinking she is Awesome! but nobody told her that she looks like an idiot.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.