(Sky.com)   Hello, room service? I'd like lunch with the Queen and the Pope. Is that something you can arrange?   (news.sky.com) divider line
20
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Would you like the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders to attend as well?"
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hoped that article would be a little longer.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The queen and the pope? That sounds like an... interesting three way.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: The queen and the pope? That sounds like an... interesting three way.


Very least, you might get a nice set of Versace pajamas out of the deal.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the Queen shiat in the woods?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I slaughter a goat in a religious sacrifice in your lobby? I promise to keep the noise down.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Room service? Yes, I'd like to buy the London Zoo. Charge it to the room, please"
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell is a Welsh rarebit?
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello, Room Service?  Is your refrigerator running?
"Of course"
Haha, I'm banging your wife.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: What the hell is a Welsh rarebit?


Either of these:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could I get a hammock of cake? A desk of Cheese Its?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Craw Fu: What the hell is a Welsh rarebit?


It lives in my belly.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How about the time Salvador Dali used a herd of sheep as target practice?

"The Le Meurice hotel in Paris boasted surrealist painter Salvador Dali as one of its frequent guests. Still, staying in the same Royal Suite, that had been used by the Spanish King Alphonso XIII, he had a very different agenda in mind. As history would have it, after once demanding a horse to be delivered to his room, he then requested a herd of sheep.

Because the staff at Le Meurice obviously believed in the customer always being right, Dali got what he wanted. The hapless sheep, however, did not as Dali whipped out a gun and started shooting at the animals.

Thankfully, he used blanks, and so there were no woolly casualties. But that was not the last of his exploits. The artists famously paid hotel staff to capture flies, paying per fly. Still, the news site NBC reported that at least Dali tried to tip his favourite staff handsomely for his antics, with autographed lithographs of his work at Christmas, some of which could not we worth up to $12,000."

Stolen from here:
https://mobile.4hoteliers.com/features​/article/8106
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I once asked, before check-in, if they could please leave a couple of extra coffee pods in the room, since I was checking in late and didn't want to disturb anyone.

You would have thought I asked them to build a freaking Stabucks.  No, they didn't leave any or even have some at the desk.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Inaditch: How about the time Salvador Dali used a herd of sheep as target practice?


Do you know his Fark handle?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Front desk? Have Monica Bellucci, Christina Hendricks, Salma Hayek , and a gallon of Gatorade sent up to my room"
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: "Would you like the Gettys, the Rothschilds, and Colonel Sanders to attend as well?"


If that's the case I know who I'm asking to do the catering. Those Rothschilds know how to fry a chicken.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do you have Prince Albert ina can?
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm suddenly mildly curious how often the head of the Church of England and the head of the Catholic Church have gotten together.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Innkeeper! Make me a red-eye!
 
