(Today Online)   "The otters pinned him to the ground and bit him 26 times in 10 seconds"   (todayonline.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decades ago I visited a zoo in China that let you play with some of the animals. Otters LOOK super cute but holy hell do they smell like rotten ass. I had to throw my clothes out - there was no way to get that stink out.
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it's painful, I'm also equally sure it was adorable.

/pro otter bias
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear they are not afraid.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a fierce pin
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

It's been done
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But at least there wasn't a plethora
content.artofmanliness.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
As they pinned him they whispered in his ear "we're closer now than ever before"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You were attacked by these guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That sounds like a book I read by Eden Robinson.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Link goes to goodreads..Good book/series.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've had otters try and fight me over fishing holes. They are mean bastards. They use their cuteness to lull you into a false sense of security.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The time of revolution is at hand, brother!"
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You, you, you otter know not to fark with marine mammals.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least he survived. Coulda been worse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: I was bitten 26 times in 10 seconds. If it wasn't for my friend, I don't think I'd still be here. I'd be dead.

LOL!

Now THERE'S a humiliating and painful way to die - taken down by OTTERS.

"Oh no! I'm so sorry to hear that! How did Frank's dad die?"
"He was mauled to death by angry otters."
"That's such a..... wait, did you say gators?"
"No. Otters."
"Like, the small mammals?"
"Yes."
"Like, the mammals so small you could step on or punt them with ease into the next time zone?"
"Yes."

I mean, I know they're wild animals and all... but... for a hyper-evolved super ape that is currently causing the Earth's 5th mass extinction event to be killed by them seems............ hilarious.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I remember when the otters took on the fabulous freebirds at the garden. Bloodfest.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
allowhertoplay.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
skyotter
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He knows what he did.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As he was waiting for the otters to pass, a runner ran straight into the path of the otters.
That was when they turned from "being quiet to going crazy like dogs", Mr Spencer said, declining to reveal his age.
While the runner managed to run past Mr Spencer, the otters appeared to mistake him for the runner and attacked him instead, Mr Spencer said.

Also, remember the important lesson - you don't need to be able to outrun a pack of angry otters. You just need to be able to outrun Mr. Spencer.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Otter be more careful.

Fano: [i.pinimg.com image 600x755]
It's been done


He wouldn't have stood a chance against a single giant otter. Those things fight and kill caiman (alligatoridae).
 
Grognard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, somebody has to be the first...

He otter take more care the next time he is out for a stroll in their territory.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/U WOT M8?!?!
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Correct, unfortunately it wasn't you.

He otter take more care the next time he is out for a stroll in their territory.


Correct, unfortunately it wasn't you.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The bigger species of otters can be vicious.  You're thinking of Asian Small Clawed Otters as the cute and cuddly ones.  The ones in Singapore or a North American River Otter can fark you up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nibbled To Death By Cats
Youtube PZ66wHRhe2U

[Fark user image image 185x273]


Nibbled To Death By Cats
Youtube PZ66wHRhe2U
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cosmic irony, but that's like laughing that a buffalo was killed by wolves. Packs work(tm).

And we aren't really super apes. We just have big brain. If an alien came down to earth, and we showed them a picture of a Chimpanzee, Human and a Silverback Gorilla, I would hope the alien wouldn't pick us.
 
Pert
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You can kill a weasel in a second - just kick its face off! Try weasels if you want a challenge... NSFW, but funny.

Bernard Lerring - Weasel Fighting.
Youtube FNmBAUyy7Go
 
Petey4335
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah? And We'd do it again. Whatofit?
 
Grognard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Grognard: Well, somebody has to be the first...

He otter take more care the next time he is out for a stroll in their territory.

Correct, unfortunately it wasn't you.


Doh! I failed to see MillionDollarMo's post, gosh darn it all.

/curses, foiled again!
 
Izo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Well than, MachoMongo, Why don't you go out there and show us how it's done. No don't. You're too funny to lose.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The other what? By the way subby, there's a typo in the headline. And mods, people are trying to threadjack with picture of strange cats.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I love that album.

Fark user imageView Full Size
[content.artofmanliness.com image 450x577]


I love that album.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
... ON THE PENIS
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: [Fark user image image 425x637]


inotternews.co.ukView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Murflette [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skyotter: He knows what he did.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
djfitz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
That is one comma away from a sex crime.

image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dr Tan added that incidents of otter bites in Singapore Botanic Gardens, as well as in parks, are rare but reminded visitors to be mindful when visiting these areas.

Then he added "But as rare incidents of otter bites go, this one was well-done." and left in a rush waggling his eyebrows to his next appointment, which was peppering a wealthy matronly lady who funds the zoo with sexual innuendo whilst nibbling on her ankles.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah, they have smooth coated otters there, which are bigger than the asian small clawed, but still smaller than most corgis.

Like I said, I know they're wild animals and all, and yeah there's a bunch of them, but it's not like getting taken down by a tiger or pack of wolves. You can outrun an otter on land pretty easy, and if you step on one they die. It's a humiliating thing to have in your obituary. "Hunted by a pack of otters" lol, it sounds funny just saying it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Otters are wolverines in cute disguises.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


/weasels ripped my flesh
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Well than, MachoMongo, Why don't you go out there and show us how it's done. No don't. You're too funny to lose.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
(shakes tiny paw at rummonkey)
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Aww that's a good boy
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  

If you know otters, it really isn't.  They are nasty little farkers - and territorial as hell, often apparently at random.  They can be fine with someone being right next to them one day, and take a piece of your ass the next.  They know full well we're pretty helpless in the water, too.   They also know where the effective places are to bite.
 
