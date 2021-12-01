 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   The average D.C. driver spent a total of about 2 days sitting in traffic last year. Fark: Which was a huge improvement over previous years   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
15
    More: Fail, Telecommuting, Rush hour, Park and ride, congestion of any U.S. metro area, New York City, downtown D.C., average driver, largest decline  
•       •       •

176 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 7:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only we took public transportation seriously and ended this 20th century personal vehicle paradigm.

But noooo....let's increase the number of cars on the freeways and get this--make them DRIVERLESS so people like Bezos can get out of paying even more taxes!
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm from Chicago.
/below average size violin.
 
luthia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: If only we took public transportation seriously and ended this 20th century personal vehicle paradigm.

But noooo....let's increase the number of cars on the freeways and get this--make them DRIVERLESS so people like Bezos can get out of paying even more taxes!


Honestly everyone has a phone in their pocket. The busses all have transmitters..

I still have no idea when a bus is going to come without calling a number in my city
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live around here and used to spend 2 1/2 hours a day - each direction - to commute to and from work. The same trip would take about 20 minutes on the weekend.

And what did we do here in the nation's capital to alleviate this problem for our people? We installed expensive - privately owned - toll lanes, so the rich can drive to work unencumbered by the hoi polloi. Didn't solve the congestion one single bit, but at least rich people don't have to deal with traffic anymore like the rest of us.

A typically American non-solution to a problem.
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*People who drive in Atlanta traffic point and laugh*

/and then the downtown connector gets backed up again
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two days in traffic, huh?  So 48 hours, over ~250 business days, or ~12 minutes a day.  6 minutes each direction.

Boo farking hoo.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always get a small pedestrian satisfaction in walking alongside and outpacing a traffic jam. This is how we used to do it
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: If only we took public transportation seriously and ended this 20th century personal vehicle paradigm.

But noooo....let's increase the number of cars on the freeways and get this--make them DRIVERLESS so people like Bezos can get out of paying even more taxes!


Problem: Incompetence.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/transp​o​rtation/2021/12/01/metro-derailment-nt​sb-investigation/

https://patch.com/virginia/kingstowne​/​metro-train-riders-moves-wrong-track-f​ranconia-station

https://wjla.com/news/local/wmata-dc-​m​etro-train-operator-appeared-to-fall-a​sleep-multiple-times-august-18-wrong-t​racks-ran-red-signal-wmsc-report-says
 
angryjd
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I came up with a different solution. I left DC two months ago. It's not Bezos' fault I chose to live in a slowly moving parking lot.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: I live around here and used to spend 2 1/2 hours a day - each direction - to commute to and from work. The same trip would take about 20 minutes on the weekend.

And what did we do here in the nation's capital to alleviate this problem for our people? We installed expensive - privately owned - toll lanes, so the rich can drive to work unencumbered by the hoi polloi. Didn't solve the congestion one single bit, but at least rich people don't have to deal with traffic anymore like the rest of us.

A typically American non-solution to a problem.


Dude I saw that in Europe, so not uniquely American.

FWIW its unjust no matter where they are.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Two days in traffic, huh?  So 48 hours, over ~250 business days, or ~12 minutes a day.  6 minutes each direction.

Boo farking hoo.


Came in here to say this. That's an ad to move to DC.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wxboy: whidbey: If only we took public transportation seriously and ended this 20th century personal vehicle paradigm.

But noooo....let's increase the number of cars on the freeways and get this--make them DRIVERLESS so people like Bezos can get out of paying even more taxes!

Problem: Incompetence.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/transpo​rtation/2021/12/01/metro-derailment-nt​sb-investigation/

https://patch.com/virginia/kingstowne/​metro-train-riders-moves-wrong-track-f​ranconia-station

https://wjla.com/news/local/wmata-dc-m​etro-train-operator-appeared-to-fall-a​sleep-multiple-times-august-18-wrong-t​racks-ran-red-signal-wmsc-report-says


The fact that it's news shows how rare it is compared to automobile accidents. You're 10 times more likely to die for every mile you spend in a car than in a bus; and every mile in a car is 100 times more deadly than in a passenger train.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I spent 40 or so years commuting in DC traffic.  Three hours a day was the average.  My short days were riding my bicycle 15 miles each way.  In fairness a number of those years were commuting from West Virginia (85 miles each way) Dumfries (50 miles each way) and Alexandria (the bike rides) and Stafford County (60 miles each way).  The long days were the day before Thanksgiving coming home and assorted days with accidents on 95.

I became quite well-versed in NPR stuff along the way.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dennis_Moore: I'm from Chicago.
/below average size violin.


Yeah, 48 hours over 52 weeks!? When I had to comute by car I spent that much time on 94 every month
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I used to spend at least an hour each way every day commuting (and getting worse every year), until Dec '18 when I was approved to work from home 3-4 days a week. Then Covid hit and we all worked remotely. Now that we've had the official "return to office" I've fortunately been officially designated fully remote so commuting is a distant dream/nightmare for me.

Neener neener.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.