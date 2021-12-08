 Skip to content
(Fox 35 Orlando)   Moving on from Mad Libs to Cards Against Humanity headlines, the black card is "Florida man tortured by fiancé's cult-like..." Let's see what the white card says   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We were in an almost empty Fashion Square mall (more than half the stores were vacant) in Charlottesville Va on black Friday.  Even Santa was all alone in the corner in his huge display and throne just chatting up his photographer/hostess.  Yet there was a line with ropes in front of Bath and Body.  Women in line, men on their phones in the massage chairs.  We chuckled and left empty handed.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's hoarder mentality
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
221 candles.

Even if you burned two of them a day (in different rooms) for 8 hours a day each, I doubt you'd exhaust your supply.

Dude, I hope you're changing your HVAC filter regularly, because those things put out a lot of long-chain hydrocarbons when the scent and color compounds combust.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is an ad.
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Dude. Get a pre-nup.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The Christmas Candle (Emma Stone) - SNL
Youtube _L5Xkb78KxY
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Happy wife, happy life." Sure but...
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 352x356]


When did Bo turn into John Lennon?
 
khatores
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So he's living in the same house as a woman, and...?
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's still just her fiance.  He can't say he wasn't warned. Still time to bail.
 
phenn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's lucky to have a woman at all.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: That's hoarder mentality


And when she dies it will all hit the dumpster like so much of my parent's stuff is doing right now.  Some of it sucks because I remember the house from when I was a kid but most is broken or worn beyond repair.  And I'm a packrat.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 221 candles.

Even if you burned two of them a day (in different rooms) for 8 hours a day each, I doubt you'd exhaust your supply.

Dude, I hope you're changing your HVAC filter regularly, because those things put out a lot of long-chain hydrocarbons when the scent and color compounds combust.


cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"She promised golf," Bateman said. "There was a light at the end of the tunnel."

More like 220 of them.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I miss the days when candles were strictly utilitarian light sources used only when the power grid shuts down. And then you just spray some funky smelling essential oils across the room
 
dbirchall [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "She promised golf," Bateman said. "There was a light at the end of the tunnel."


She promised something involving his club, balls, and a hole... and it turned out to just be golf.
 
skyotter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Man pretends to be mad for clicks on social media."
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

phenn: [Fark user image 231x511]

He's lucky to have a woman at all.


That's only because he's missing his man makeup. Putting on man makeup he now looks like a young Santa Clause and who doesn't love Santa clause?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

phenn: [Fark user image image 231x511]

He's lucky to have a woman at all.


Agreed. He should consider himself lucky. Mmmmm... look at dat ass. And I'm sure dat ass smells like candles too.

images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Congratulations man. You're married to a hoarder.

Good job enabling it. It will certainly never come back to bite you on the ass.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
If this is her only vice, the I don't see the problem with it, especially if it's her money.
 
