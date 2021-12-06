 Skip to content
 
(Orlando Weekly)   Florida man gets new couch. Is it a recliner? No, constrictor. Wait, what?   (orlandoweekly.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, that sucks.  I had to pay extra for mine.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Well, that sucks.  I had to pay extra for mine.


💯
 
Russ1642
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That thing definitely took a giant snake-shiat inside the couch.
 
Autarky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
this is how the everglades became full of monster snakes everywhere - morons
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is what happens if you don't clean up proper after fapping on the couch.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
TFA didn't say whether it was.a new couch or craigslist buy or a street pick up couch.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Come back to my place, ladies. We'll play Adam and Eve and Eve.

She is just too happy to be holding a snake.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image image 425x318]
Come back to my place, ladies. We'll play Adam and Eve and Eve.

She is just too happy to be holding a snake.


Twenty minutes later...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTFA: "'The man just got the couch the other day and he thinks the snake was hiding in the couch when it came to his house," the cops wrote. " Officers also carried the couch back in the residence for the man. It's a jungle out there sometimes.'"

Monk Theme Song - It's A Jungle Out There
Youtube 7j5Be5a86uA
 
