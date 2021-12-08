 Skip to content
Man records state trooper sleeping on the job. Police department reacts as you would expect
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gubbo: He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected


Hope his ass is squeaky clean, cuz they're climbing up it right now. This is what happens when you do stuff like this, instead of meaningful change happening or someone actually being held accountable
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that the idiot calling him this guy who was sleeping on duty as well.  Wonder why he wouldn't want to give his name when asked........
 
dracos31
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Wonder why he wouldn't want to give his name when asked........


I believe the phrase you are looking for is "covering up for his buddies".
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And the thing is, it would be entirely appropriate and reasonable to tell the guy thank you, then call Bufford in and go "Bufford could you not get caught falling asleep on duty?  Just find a nice quiet hideaway next time".  And then just go about your business.  You addressed the problem, and as long as Buffy keeps his shiat together, all is well in the world.  But, nope; Warp 17 Stasi.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected


They've got his name and his phone number. It would be nothing to look up where he lives.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected


He sounds white to me.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

phalamir: And the thing is, it would be entirely appropriate and reasonable to tell the guy thank you, then call Bufford in and go "Bufford could you not get caught falling asleep on duty?  Just find a nice quiet hideaway next time".  And then just go about your business.  You addressed the problem, and as long as Buffy keeps his shiat together, all is well in the world.  But, nope; Warp 17 Stasi.


You'd also think that they'd be glad that someone was making sure that Buford T. Justice was ok and wasn't having a medical emergency.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hopefully this guy understands he's now a target. Every PD in the state now has his plate #s
 
The5thElement
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected

They've got his name and his phone number. It would be nothing to look up where he lives.


They had it as soon as they ran his plate number.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Gubbo: He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected

They've got his name and his phone number. It would be nothing to look up where he lives.


They already did
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Gubbo: He's still alive, so not exactly as I expected

He sounds white to me.


He embarrassed a police. You can be 1 million percent certain he's not black.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Word to your mother...the original meaning of the "Thin Blue Line" was the wall of good cops that the bad cops hid behind.
So yeah, f*ck off, piggies. 🐷
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nick Ford of Marlborough said he was pulled over by a state trooper roughly three minutes after he confronted the trooper who appeared to be sleeping in his cruiser.

Man, that's just asking for trouble. Just post the video, and email Internal Affairs.

Ford said he asked the supervising trooper to write him a ticket to have the interaction on public record, but the trooper denied that request and issued him a written warning instead.

The cops are still in the wrong here, but I get the feeling that this dude likes to stir the pot.
 
