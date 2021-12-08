 Skip to content
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First thought: Nobody is going to recognize a Waterworld reference
Second thought: Why did I recognize a Waterworld reference?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is the problem here? They are just using a little gunplay to help the gringos feel more at home, like it's just another typical day at an American highschool.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: First thought: Nobody is going to recognize a Waterworld reference
Second thought: Why did I recognize a Waterworld reference?


The butt of Jeanne Trippelhorn's stunt double.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a ploy by the local PD to score some of their own jet skis.

"Lookit what these bandits did! We need to be prepared for the next time!"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seizing the jet ski that was almost certainly stolen is sure to solve everything.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, there are a bunch of script writers and stunt actors/coordinators who just got huge erections.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know who they were looking for:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JessieL: First thought: Nobody is going to recognize a Waterworld reference
Second thought: Why did I recognize a Waterworld reference?


That's the only reason I clicked on this.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Sounds like a ploy by the local PD to score some of their own jet skis.

"Lookit what these bandits did! We need to be prepared for the next time!"


One of their best episodes.
basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Andy Guyrich and Kerry Arms" Really?  We're just going to pretend like this is real?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

/What we talkin' 'bout?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resizing.flixster.comView Full Size


Great reference, submitter!

/s
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.gamingheads.comView Full Size
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta go to the back room to rent those
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those dudes are gonna hate their lives shortly.  You do NOT fark with the tourist business money in the Cancun Enclave.  You just don't do that, no matter who the fark you are.  You are pissing off people with money to rival the narcos, and in many cases ARE the narcos as the resorts are both money laundering and money making bonanzas.  Somebody's going to be on a trip to apologize very sincerely to Don De León right quick
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Having seen Waterwold in the theatre as a young man, I had previously defended it as being mostly watchable and unfairly criticized. Then a few weeks ago I put it on for the gf, who had never seen it before. Yikes. That movie is baaaaaddddd.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: Having seen Waterwold in the theatre as a young man, I had previously defended it as being mostly watchable and unfairly criticized. Then a few weeks ago I put it on for the gf, who had never seen it before. Yikes. That movie is baaaaaddddd.


I thoroughly enjoyed The Postman because a) I was stoned and b) I thought it was satire (see 'a'), so I laughed my ass off the whole movie. Maybe I should watch Waterworld someday (high, of course).
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh, thank god.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

McGrits: Oh, thank god.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: Having seen Waterwold in the theatre as a young man, I had previously defended it as being mostly watchable and unfairly criticized. Then a few weeks ago I put it on for the gf, who had never seen it before. Yikes. That movie is baaaaaddddd.


Eh...I saw it only on cable, and judged it as such.  I've seen it in its entirety once, but bits and pieces multiple times over the years.  My assessment  after talking to my good friend, Mitch Cumstein, has stayed the same:  decent concept.  Not a bad movie.  But seriously in need of an editor to tighten it up and lop off like 40 minutes or so of run time
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Doesn't Mexico have some of the toughest gun control laws in the world?
 
JesusIsNowBlind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: Doesn't Mexico have some of the toughest gun control laws in the world?


Yes, but their failure is popularly attributed to the cartels supposedly buying guns 3 or 4 at a time from nefarious US gun stores instead of having pipelines into the Mexican military or other black market connections.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Gunmen on Jet Skies" That is really one phrase I never thought I would chuckle at. But, here we are. Thanks Fark!
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They were after that wee orchard.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Those dudes are gonna hate their lives shortly.  You do NOT fark with the tourist business money in the Cancun Enclave.  You just don't do that, no matter who the fark you are.  You are pissing off people with money to rival the narcos, and in many cases ARE the narcos as the resorts are both money laundering and money making bonanzas.  Somebody's going to be on a trip to apologize very sincerely to Don De León right quick


I'm guessing those guys were sent by someone else as a warning to how much they could fark up a tourist area.

I'm guessing the message was received.
 
Tater1337
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JessieL: First thought: Nobody is going to recognize a Waterworld reference
Second thought: Why did I recognize a Waterworld reference?


I love waterworld, and it was my first recognition when reading the title

also like space truckers, super mario brothers and tank girl

yeah, I got a type, stop hating
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These incidents in Mexico's resort areas have only been increasing. Like 10 years ago it was unheard of, now we're getting a couple-few incidents a year. If this trend increases even slightly Mexico's tourism industry is dead.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: JessieL: First thought: Nobody is going to recognize a Waterworld reference
Second thought: Why did I recognize a Waterworld reference?

The butt of Jeanne Trippelhorn's stunt double.


But what might that look like?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"There were two guys and maybe even a third "

1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10
11 12
 
chitownmike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevenboof: "Andy Guyrich and Kerry Arms" Really?  We're just going to pretend like this is real?


It's a nickname, she's a double amputee
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

MIRV888: "There were two guys and maybe even a third "

1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10
11 12


And now the old Seseme St animation jingle is stuck in my head.

Thanks, maybe.
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JessieL: First thought: Nobody is going to recognize a Waterworld reference
Second thought: Why did I recognize a Waterworld reference?


Hey, it's a quality film.
 
2KanZam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That sounds pretty badass if I'm being honest...
 
cwheelie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
so, a float by shooting?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ToastmasterGeneral: decent concept.  Not a bad movie.  But seriously in need of an editor to tighten it up and lop off like 40 minutes or so of run time


I said the same thing about Citizen Kane
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Several cartels are fighting for the area's lucrative retail drug trade, including the Jalisco cartel and the a gang allied with the Gulf cartel.

The slide was deafening in the editorial room as the masked, armed "visitor" pointed the muzzle at the editor and said, "Sin nombres, por favor."
 
