 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Malaysia about to complete second tallest building in the world. Sadly it looks like it was designed by a committee   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
36
    More: Interesting, Skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, Taipei 101, Willis Tower, tallest building, spire of a soaring 118-story skyscraper, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia  
•       •       •

1304 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Dec 2021 at 2:28 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spire of a soaring 118-story skyscraper has topped out at over 2,227 feet above Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Pygmys! Budgies!

I've Seen Things : Scampi : animated music video : MrWeebl
Youtube XBnXvhgrV8Q
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One mighty wind and it would blow over. No thanks.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Completed just in time for forward-thinking companies to realize people can do their job from home and don't need to rent oodles of office space.

/building is ugly as shiat
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it looks cool as hell. The mirrored surfaces and the facets make it look more like a sculpture or a jewel than a building.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like it.  It's far more interesting looking than those boring tall buildings going up (or have gone up) in China or that Salesforce tower in SF that looks like a China building.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Completed just in time for forward-thinking companies to realize people can do their job from home and don't need to rent oodles of office space.


Not to say that this isn't going to be a problem for gigantic office buildings everywhere moving forward.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
making fun of how a building looks is super basic, if everyone had to sign off of how buildings looked they'd all look like the bajillion identical looking grey SUVs zerging around walmart parking lots
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at that photo made the SimCity 2000 music start playing in my head.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: The spire of a soaring 118-story skyscraper has topped out at over 2,227 feet above Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Pygmys! Budgies!

[YouTube video: I've Seen Things : Scampi : animated music video : MrWeebl]


Thank you.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wish we had colorful rooftops.  It would make skyscrapers more appealing from the inside.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can see from the bulges and bends that the giant asshole that was extruding it clenched down a few times.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.adsttc.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Zat the same committee what designed One World Trade Center?

I do think this monster in Malaysia is kinda cool looking, though, unlike the new WTC, even it has merde in name, Merdeka 118.  At least it's not named Merdekaka 118, and 118 isn't a prime number.

/ka-ka
//lol
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was left scratching my head "where's the money for that?" So they have a British style of titular monarchy with entirely to many people in a parliamentary system, a functioning democracy, so no grand authoritarian project.

Scroll down a bit and see the economy. I was thinking "palm oil and rubber" but I see half the economy is in making microchips and related things. I remember how everything I got from TI was made in Malaysian factories. This might be the tower made from 30 years of graphing calculators.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were it designed by committee, it would look like one of the World Trade Center towers.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

'Darco' is slang for "De-Urbanized Arcological Construct". Originally designed by the twisted genius of Dante McCallavre, the artist/architect proclaimed it a reactionary response to the rigid, archetypal Arcologies of his day. No one really knows what this means, and many engineers are frankly baffled at how the thing stays standing. Inside, the ill-lit corridor's twist into odd, meandering corkscrews that mysteriously turn back on themselves. There are rumors that a strange sub-species of man inhabits the air ducts.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Completed just in time for forward-thinking companies to realize people can do their job from home and don't need to rent oodles of office space.

/building is ugly as shiat


So chances are that it's just like the Burj Khalifa, 90% of it is residential, with maybe the bottom 30 stories dedicated to commercial spaces like hotels and some office space.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a 4-bit statue of liberty
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm confused.  I can't figure out which one is the building they're talking about.  Where is it in relation to the oil derrick in the middle of the photo?
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: The spire of a soaring 118-story skyscraper has topped out at over 2,227 feet above Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur.

Pygmys! Budgies!

[YouTube video: I've Seen Things : Scampi : animated music video : MrWeebl]


Clicked for carrots, handbags, cheese.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was left scratching my head "where's the money for that?"


It's being built by a government-owned investment company, so, "the State"
 
FSUScoot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Same committee designed this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Creoena: Completed just in time for forward-thinking companies to realize people can do their job from home and don't need to rent oodles of office space.

/building is ugly as shiat

So chances are that it's just like the Burj Khalifa, 90% of it is residential, with maybe the bottom 30 stories dedicated to commercial spaces like hotels and some office space.


Unless things have changed dramatically, it's 83 stories of office space, 12 stories of hotel rooms, 5 stories of hotel residences
 
omg bbq
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

FSUScoot: Same committee designed this...[Fark user image image 850x446]


You watch your tone.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If anything can be used as a dildo (if you're brave enough), then that would be known as "Widowmaker Impalotron 9000".
 
nartreb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
By the time it opens it could be the third-tallest.

https://www.skyscrapercenter.com/buil​d​ing/the-tower-at-dubai-creek-harbour/2​3572
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was left scratching my head "where's the money for that?" So they have a British style of titular monarchy with entirely to many people in a parliamentary system, a functioning democracy, so no grand authoritarian project.

Scroll down a bit and see the economy. I was thinking "palm oil and rubber" but I see half the economy is in making microchips and related things. I remember how everything I got from TI was made in Malaysian factories. This might be the tower made from 30 years of graphing calculators.


I'm pretty sure Intel has a fab in Malaysia, and they're pretty big in PCB manufacturing too. Some good engineers come out of Malaysia.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How's about we have a Photoshop tennis match of a building design to buy farkers. What say you all?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Eh, never been impressed by super-tall buildings. Just seems like an extravagant waste. Is it a status symbol to have a flat or an office far above the earth? Can more work get accomplished at great heights then at ground  level? They do look neat though.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That is a large, spire you have there, is it to tie off gigantic airships?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Can more work get accomplished at great heights then at ground level?


For many people, the opposite is true, as they'll get sea-sick due to building movement.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
[O]  [OUTRAGE] Building looks like box
[X]  [OUTRAGE] Building doesn't look like box
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Creoena: Completed just in time for forward-thinking companies to realize people can do their job from home and don't need to rent oodles of office space.

/building is ugly as shiat


It's no Jenga Tower.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That is a large, spire you have there, is it to tie off gigantic airships?


It's how they cheat at casual building-height rankings.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​tallest_buildings_in_California

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stray_capts
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Personally, I would never want to live in a skyscraper.  Ideally, I'd live in an earth sheltered concrete bunker, but never a skyscraper.  Too many people in the way and too few exits if you need to evacuate.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.