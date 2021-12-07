 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   At the same time?   (dailymail.co.uk)
posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 2:30 PM



bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I always thought bigamy came with a penalty, two mothers in law Damned if he didn't figure out a way around that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just threw up in my mouth.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god, they're trying to breed.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O.o I can only hope Ben is sterile.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh God, it's the Uncanny Valley Girls again - convincing me that monogamy wasn't such a bad thing to settle for.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Daily Mail contractually obligated to run a story about these two (and then three) morons every couple months?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I just threw up in my mouth.


I keep  a trash bin under my desk for exactly this eventuality.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

I did not know that Australia had Guidos.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wondered why this didn't have the Giggity tag, but then I saw who TFA was about.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DeCinque twins are showcasing their extraordinarily interconnected lives in the American TLC network's new reality TV series, Extreme Sisters.

Translation: we don't do any of this shiat but can definitively live with it for a TV series.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?


Well, you can start learning by typing www.pornhub.com into your browser.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Australia's most famous identical twins who eat, sleep and shower together with their shared fiance have now revealed they plan to get pregnant at the same time "

reactiongifs.usView Full Size



Also, how literal are they being about 'same' in getting pregnant at the 'same time'?
 
Turbogod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when TLC was The Learning Channel.

/takes onion off belt.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Good god, they're trying to breed.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x667]
I did not know that Australia had Guidos.


'At's said "guy doughs," mate.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anytime twins come into the picture I am all attention.

At first I was like notsureifwant.jpg but now pretty sure that don't want.jpg

Even worse is that the guy is always there.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Methinks his facial expression says "I deliberately taunted a big red kangaroo until it gave me a sterilizing punch in the nuts".
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the kids will be sibling cousins. Like in West Virginia.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbogod: I remember when TLC was The Learning Channel.

/takes onion off belt.


It happened to most of the cable channels.

History channel doing reality TV, SciFi showing wrestling, BBC America showing reruns of Star Trek, etc.

It's like they're not even trying.  Most of them don't even bother with having a lineup any more-- it's just some sort of reruns all day until they get to prime time.

Hell, Ion doesn't even bother with that any more.  One of these days I'll figure out how many channels show reruns of NCIS, but today is not that day

At least the DIY network changed their name when they gave up on DIY
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's going to be at least a ten minute time differential.

*checks photo*

Okay, maybe a lot longer.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they float the same too...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?


You do one, and then they scissor afterwards?
It's almost like you don't watch porn.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?


Jizz in one of them, then they scissor.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Looks like they float the same too...


it's Australia... we all float down here!
bing.comView Full Size

pictured: the world's most not identical twins
(iamnot an actual Australian)
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: So the kids will be sibling cousins. Like in West Virginia.


Homesick?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?


Diphallia is a real thing.

/Triphallia necessitates that your pants fit like a glove.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?


Well, you see, when a man loves twins very, very much...
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
YOU get sloppy seconds! And YOU get sloppy seconds!! YOU BOTH GET SLOPPY SECONDS!!
 
Huntceet
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That guy looks like a pinhead. They're courting ending up with defectives.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Turbogod: I remember when TLC was The Learning Channel.

/takes onion off belt.


At least the learning channel had boobs. I'm mean yes it was for a documentary about the human body and sexuality, but still.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Whoda thunk it? That thing you imagined would be cool as fark is actually the most farked up farking crazy thing in real life.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RanHakubi: Turbogod: I remember when TLC was The Learning Channel.

/takes onion off belt.

At least the learning channel had boobs. I'm mean yes it was for a documentary about the human body and sexuality, but still.


They still have boobs (arguably even more):

boob1
/boob/
INFORMAL
noun
plural noun: boobs
1.
NORTH AMERICAN
a foolish or stupid person.
"why was that boob given a key investigation?"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Looks like they float the same too...


It's Australia.  They all float down there.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?

You do one, and then they scissor afterwards?
It's almost like you don't watch porn.


hej: Shostie: Does he have two dicks like a Klingon?

How exactly does this work?

Jizz in one of them, then they scissor.


Great Minds, Parallel Gutters.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: REDARMYVODKA: Looks like they float the same too...

it's Australia... we all float down here!
[bing.com image 240x282]
pictured: the world's most not identical twins
(iamnot an actual Australian)


Oh bother.
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Not at the exact same time Subby. I'm thinking about 20 minutes apart.
 
