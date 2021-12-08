 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Eighty years ago, a Pan American flying boat was caught on the wrong side of Pearl Harbor, necessitating the first round-the-world commercial flight   (jalopnik.com) divider line
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.


Book or movie heck yea.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found one!

https://www.amazon.com/Long-Way-Home-​E​d-Dover/dp/061521472X/ref=sr_1_1?crid=​W0VIVHZRPQZY&keywords=the+long+way+hom​e+ed+dover&qid=1638991538&sprefix=The+​Long+Way+Home%2Caps%2C213&sr=8-1
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it flew around the world, didn't they just end up right back where they started?

I think I would have been a little pissed off
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'What's the deal with this luxurious airline food? (This will be funny in the future - mark my words).'

'Whatever you say, dear.'
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very interesing read.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Nimitz.  Great job supporting trade routes there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.


Here's a much longer article: https://medium.com/s/story/the-long-w​a​y-round-the-plane-that-accidentally-ci​rcumnavigated-the-world-c04ca734c6bb
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image 486x395]


Meals on the SFO->HNL trip included for the low, easily affordable ticket price of approximately 2x what an average middle-class male made in an entire year!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see what the big deal is, just draw a longer red line on the map, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Old_Chief_Scott: I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.

Here's a much longer article: https://medium.com/s/story/the-long-wa​y-round-the-plane-that-accidentally-ci​rcumnavigated-the-world-c04ca734c6bb


I found the book I linked in the postscript of that story.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: [Fark user image 582x428]


http://pbyforsale.com/
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just saw a pretty interesting video about that flight:

The ACCIDENTAL round-the-world JOURNEY of the "Pacific Clipper"
Youtube hW03fbBHDNI
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He pulled a sealed envelope from his jacket. Inside were instructions that the crew was not to let the advanced aircraft fall into enemy hands.

Seems like as far as Wikipedia is concerned, the Clipper was never adapted for military use. Seemed like an overreaction?
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These needs to have a movie.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's how flat eathers think you fly from the West coast to New Zealand anyway.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Harrowing Journey of a Pacific Clipper
Youtube B0GbkM6n90o
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that's one long flight.  Here's hoping the passengers had enough video games, TV shows and movies on the in-flight entertainment system.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Seems like as far as Wikipedia is concerned, the Clipper was never adapted for military use. Seemed like an overreaction?


Oh, that's entirely wrong.

The planes were never "adapted" for military use in that they didn't have guns, armor, bomb bays, or weren't specifically designed for cargo use, etc. These planes WERE a strategic military asset in that they were the longest range aircraft in inventory anywhere in the world and could be used for strategic transportation of passengers and strategic equipment.

Pan Am's Clipper fleet was pressed into US military service during World War II, and the flying boats were used for ferrying personnel and equipment to the European and Pacific fronts. The aircraft were purchased by the War and Navy Departments and leased back to Pan Am for a dollar, with the understanding that all would be operated by the Navy once four-engined replacements for the Army's four Clippers were in service. Only the markings on the aircraft changed: The Clippers continued to be flown by their experienced Pan Am civilian crews. American military cargo was carried via Natal, Brazil to Liberia, to supply the British forces at Cairo and even the Russians, via the Persian Corridor. The Model 314 was then the only aircraft in the world that could make the 2,150-statute-mile (3,460 km) crossing over water. The Army gave the aircraft the designation C-98, but the Navy-which used a different designation system at the time-disregarded this designation and operated the aircraft under the company designation B-314. Since the Pan Am pilots and crews had extensive expertise in using flying boats for extreme long-distance over-water flights, the company's pilots and navigators continued to serve as flight crew. In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt traveled to the Casablanca Conference in a Pan-Am crewed Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: He pulled a sealed envelope from his jacket. Inside were instructions that the crew was not to let the advanced aircraft fall into enemy hands.

Seems like as far as Wikipedia is concerned, the Clipper was never adapted for military use. Seemed like an overreaction?


It says they were used as transport vessels on both the Europe and Pacific fronts. Even if they hadn't been, though, our military wouldn't have wanted the enemy to get a hold of our (formerly) advanced technology.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.


BizarreMan: Old_Chief_Scott: I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.

Book or movie heck yea.


Harlee: These needs to have a movie.


I agree with everyone above.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Way back when Boeing built the best planes in the world.
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

xrayspx: I just saw a pretty interesting video about that flight:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hW03fbBH​DNI]


Harlee: These needs to have a movie.



CONCUR ABOUT A FILM TREATMENT!!
(although they'll probably have the change the pilot to a superhero in f**kin' cape or something equally stupid)
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 486x395]
'What's the deal with this luxurious airline food? (This will be funny in the future - mark my words).'

'Whatever you say, dear.'


Is the woman up front using a fork to eat a pile of random fruit with some flowers on top?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: xrayspx: I just saw a pretty interesting video about that flight:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/hW03fbBH​DNI]

Harlee: These needs to have a movie.


CONCUR ABOUT A FILM TREATMENT!!
(although they'll probably have the change the pilot to a superhero in f**kin' cape or something equally stupid)


Sorry. Hollywood is booked full with spiderman and Batman reboots until the heat death of the universe.
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: I need to see if someone wrote a book about this, because I would read that in a heartbeat.


There was an old article with tons of details, maybe atlas obscura?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Damn, that's one long flight.  Here's hoping the passengers had enough video games, TV shows and movies on the in-flight entertainment system.


and booze
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Arkanaut: Seems like as far as Wikipedia is concerned, the Clipper was never adapted for military use. Seemed like an overreaction?

Oh, that's entirely wrong.

The planes were never "adapted" for military use in that they didn't have guns, armor, bomb bays, or weren't specifically designed for cargo use, etc. These planes WERE a strategic military asset in that they were the longest range aircraft in inventory anywhere in the world and could be used for strategic transportation of passengers and strategic equipment.

Pan Am's Clipper fleet was pressed into US military service during World War II, and the flying boats were used for ferrying personnel and equipment to the European and Pacific fronts. The aircraft were purchased by the War and Navy Departments and leased back to Pan Am for a dollar, with the understanding that all would be operated by the Navy once four-engined replacements for the Army's four Clippers were in service. Only the markings on the aircraft changed: The Clippers continued to be flown by their experienced Pan Am civilian crews. American military cargo was carried via Natal, Brazil to Liberia, to supply the British forces at Cairo and even the Russians, via the Persian Corridor. The Model 314 was then the only aircraft in the world that could make the 2,150-statute-mile (3,460 km) crossing over water. The Army gave the aircraft the designation C-98, but the Navy-which used a different designation system at the time-disregarded this designation and operated the aircraft under the company designation B-314. Since the Pan Am pilots and crews had extensive expertise in using flying boats for extreme long-distance over-water flights, the company's pilots and navigators continued to serve as flight crew. In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt traveled to the Casablanca Conference in a Pan-Am crewed Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper.


Fair enough. I was just looking at the "numbers built" and I figured that if it was a key military resource then that number would be higher than "12".
 
PerryWinnwet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: He pulled a sealed envelope from his jacket. Inside were instructions that the crew was not to let the advanced aircraft fall into enemy hands.

Seems like as far as Wikipedia is concerned, the Clipper was never adapted for military use. Seemed like an overreaction?


When the threat of war loomed dark ahead, the private industry calculated their place in it. Advanced airplane, capable of crossing oceans? Don't want that in the enemy's hands across the ocean.

It used a generally higher octane fuel than general aviation at the time, a largely military grade of fuel that got monopolized by nations when war broke out.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why do they keep referring to them as flying boats when they are obviously floating airplanes
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: I was just looking at the "numbers built" and I figured that if it was a key military resource then that number would be higher than "12".


Changing times and technology, even while they were being built. The engines were at the bleeding edge of reliability with the power necessary to move that heavy of a plane (required high octane fuel that was not easily available), and then the war pushed piston engine technology even further. During the war it became silly to operate seaplanes because anywhere that would require regular flights, the military would build and defend an airfield with long runways.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Why do they keep referring to them as flying boats when they are obviously floating airplanes


Because if the engines aren't turning, it will remain being a boat?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I fly fairly frequently. I was only 14 when Pan Am ceased operations so I never got the chance to fly them. That airline seems to be romanticized in TV's and Movies so that's a shame I guess.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Arkanaut: I was just looking at the "numbers built" and I figured that if it was a key military resource then that number would be higher than "12".

Changing times and technology, even while they were being built. The engines were at the bleeding edge of reliability with the power necessary to move that heavy of a plane (required high octane fuel that was not easily available), and then the war pushed piston engine technology even further. During the war it became silly to operate seaplanes because anywhere that would require regular flights, the military would build and defend an airfield with long runways.


Seemed like a plane with long range and endurance would have been great for sub-hunting or other naval recon. That's why we built a crap ton of Catalinas! But I guess the Catalina was good enough at that job that the Navy didn't need another option?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: chitownmike: Why do they keep referring to them as flying boats when they are obviously floating airplanes

Because if the engines aren't turning, it will remain being a boat?


So a regular airplane is a "Flying Wreckage?"
 
Dinodork
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: mrmopar5287: Arkanaut: I was just looking at the "numbers built" and I figured that if it was a key military resource then that number would be higher than "12".

Changing times and technology, even while they were being built. The engines were at the bleeding edge of reliability with the power necessary to move that heavy of a plane (required high octane fuel that was not easily available), and then the war pushed piston engine technology even further. During the war it became silly to operate seaplanes because anywhere that would require regular flights, the military would build and defend an airfield with long runways.

Seemed like a plane with long range and endurance would have been great for sub-hunting or other naval recon. That's why we built a crap ton of Catalinas! But I guess the Catalina was good enough at that job that the Navy didn't need another option?


Boeing was way too busy building B-17s in several factories (and even Douglas and Lockheed were making them) that the production capacity for that as a sub hunter wasn't available.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Arkanaut: I was just looking at the "numbers built" and I figured that if it was a key military resource then that number would be higher than "12".

Changing times and technology, even while they were being built. The engines were at the bleeding edge of reliability with the power necessary to move that heavy of a plane (required high octane fuel that was not easily available), and then the war pushed piston engine technology even further. During the war it became silly to operate seaplanes because anywhere that would require regular flights, the military would build and defend an airfield with long runways.


And it was Pan Am who was contracted by the military to operate some of these airfields. I have relatives from that era who worked for them in Natal. Northeastern Brazil was the closest point in South America to Africa.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: Seemed like a plane with long range and endurance would have been great for sub-hunting or other naval recon. That's why we built a crap ton of Catalinas! But I guess the Catalina was good enough at that job that the Navy didn't need another option?


You'd have to design and build that option. The Boeing 314 wasn't built for that from the start and probably could not be easily adapted.
 
sandiego1989
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Arkanaut: mrmopar5287: Arkanaut: Seems like as far as Wikipedia is concerned, the Clipper was never adapted for military use. Seemed like an overreaction?

Oh, that's entirely wrong.

The planes were never "adapted" for military use in that they didn't have guns, armor, bomb bays, or weren't specifically designed for cargo use, etc. These planes WERE a strategic military asset in that they were the longest range aircraft in inventory anywhere in the world and could be used for strategic transportation of passengers and strategic equipment.

Pan Am's Clipper fleet was pressed into US military service during World War II, and the flying boats were used for ferrying personnel and equipment to the European and Pacific fronts. The aircraft were purchased by the War and Navy Departments and leased back to Pan Am for a dollar, with the understanding that all would be operated by the Navy once four-engined replacements for the Army's four Clippers were in service. Only the markings on the aircraft changed: The Clippers continued to be flown by their experienced Pan Am civilian crews. American military cargo was carried via Natal, Brazil to Liberia, to supply the British forces at Cairo and even the Russians, via the Persian Corridor. The Model 314 was then the only aircraft in the world that could make the 2,150-statute-mile (3,460 km) crossing over water. The Army gave the aircraft the designation C-98, but the Navy-which used a different designation system at the time-disregarded this designation and operated the aircraft under the company designation B-314. Since the Pan Am pilots and crews had extensive expertise in using flying boats for extreme long-distance over-water flights, the company's pilots and navigators continued to serve as flight crew. In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt traveled to the Casablanca Conference in a Pan-Am crewed Boeing 314 Dixie Clipper.

Fair enough. I was just looking at the "numbers built" and I figured that if it was a key military resource t ...


It is not just the numbers built, it is the technology and capability it represented.  The aircraft was tremendously long ranged, had the latest navigation gear, good payload capability, excellent engines at a time when most countries were struggling to develop high power and reliable engines, was well designed and robust.  All those elements would be very attractive to keep out of the hands of say a potential enemy like Japan that clearly had had long range expansion plans in the Pacific, and in soem ways were behind in aircraft design.  Many long range bomber and patrol aircraft of the era were heavily influenced, and in some cases directly developed, from civil designs.
 
