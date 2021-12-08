 Skip to content
(CNN)   In today's "This is fine" news, Germany just recorded its highest daily COVID-19 deaths since last February   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.
 
darinwil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Its like there is still a pandemic or something.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Never trust the Germans when they say they have a "solution" to your problem.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How can we blame this on Trump?
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's called the cold weather months.

Less people outside = more people inside = more Covid cases
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.


FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's only because they are silly and actually count them.
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?


The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Never trust the Germans when they say they have a "solution" to your problem.


German Beta solutions are fine.

It's the final ones that you should be concerned about.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But having to get vaccinated is worse than being in one of their WWII death camps.
Or so many would have you believe.
 
oldfool
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTFA-527 people died in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

Just think what tomorrow will bring. Oh brave new day that has fewer people in it.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷


That would probably be closer to the burn notice you think it is if we were simply tolerating your ignorance over a usual issue and not a pandemic.  You f*cking lunchbox.
 
luthia
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Never trust the Germans when they say they have a "solution" to your problem.


I'd be fine if they had a final one.. this is getting long in the tooth
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well, when Chancellor Merkel just retired, and Merkel was single-handedly saving all of Europe thanks to her PhD in Chemistry (or whatever it was), up all night in the lab doing tests, what do we expect? :P
 
H31N0US
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When someone makes a comment as ignorant as the one that appears at the top of this page before all of the subsequent comments, it is best to just let it go. They are either very stupid and clueless, or very stupid and looking for a response. The worst thing for their ego would be for zero funnies, zero smarts, and zero replies.

It's not that hard
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷

That would probably be closer to the burn notice you think it is if we were simply tolerating your ignorance over a usual issue and not a pandemic.  You f*cking lunchbox.


The rest of America tolerates your ignorance and your progressive dreams are a fantasy that will never be enacted. 🧐There are more of us than you.  Get ready for Speaker Gaetz next November 🇺🇸

🍕🍔🌮🌭
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Putting the "germ" in Germany, eh?
 
Cyrusv10
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfool: FTFA-527 people died in the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI)

Just think what tomorrow will bring. Oh brave new day that has fewer people in it.


Only 527 people dying of Covid in the US today would be pretty nice compared to what it's been since the beginning of this mess.

/oh well, time to bend over for our legally mandated daily ivermectin suppositories
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.


How edgy. Why are you here, moron? Farm-animals-only.com down? GFY
 
GermanGoodness
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷


You're boring.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yesterday was pretty rough for the US. Got my booster today because of this variant. The new variant is also showing up in record numbers in waster water which pre-dates massive pain. Early news says it is mild, other sources say it is not. Still early, but the current signs are not pretty.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


A global conspiracy orchestrated by idiot, weak liberals apparently. All those hospitals, medical professionals, world governments, and people sick and dying really did us a solid by cooperating. Goes to show how much the entire world hates and persecutes American, and only American, conservatives. We bribed all the other conservatives around the globe to go along with it for super-cheap.
 
darinwil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Por que tan serioso: Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷

That would probably be closer to the burn notice you think it is if we were simply tolerating your ignorance over a usual issue and not a pandemic.  You f*cking lunchbox.

The rest of America tolerates your ignorance and your progressive dreams are a fantasy that will never be enacted. 🧐There are more of us than you.  Get ready for Speaker Gaetz next November 🇺🇸

🍕🍔🌮🌭


Didn't you hear? The Großdeutscher Reichstag election was moved to December!
🧍👩👨📷📺
 
Wobambo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

H31N0US: When someone makes a comment as ignorant as the one that appears at the top of this page before all of the subsequent comments, it is best to just let it go. They are either very stupid and clueless, or very stupid and looking for a response. The worst thing for their ego would be for zero funnies, zero smarts, and zero replies.

It's not that hard


"LOL - I fooled you! I was only pretending to be a stupid sack of shiat." is quite the hobby. They all get off on being treated like trash and humiliated.
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.


Your point is dumb.

They've promoted a booster once, but there have been multiple variants.

Go be dumb somewhere else.
 
great_tigers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So when is Biden going to be held accountable for this?
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?


I don't think he's really a Dr.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: How can we blame this on Trump?


Unsurpringly, the regions in Germany that are most anti-vax are the regions with the greatest anti-immigrant sentiment and are more nationalist. In many ways they are German MAGAts even adopting many of the same slogans in English.


Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

You do realize there has only been one push to get people vaccinated and mutations are par for the course for viruses. Who am I kidding, of course you don't realize this. (Or at least those who say this earnestly don't. You can never tell on fark)
 
Dr.ScottAtlas
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fu Manchu: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

Your point is dumb.

They've promoted a booster once, but there have been multiple variants.

Go be dumb somewhere else.


When vaccine rates were lagging last summer, delta came along. Now we need a booster, here comes Omicron.. The WHO skipped over the Xi variant though..🤔
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷


Are you new here? I am absolutely not tolerant and I have no problem with letting you know where you belong.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Fu Manchu: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

Your point is dumb.

They've promoted a booster once, but there have been multiple variants.

Go be dumb somewhere else.

When vaccine rates were lagging last summer, delta came along. Now we need a booster, here comes Omicron.. The WHO skipped over the Xi variant though..🤔


I appreciate this advice. It's hurting the right people.   Keep it up.
 
inner ted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Geez the dipshiat crew jumped into this thread with both feet
 
Discordulator
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Fu Manchu: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

Your point is dumb.

They've promoted a booster once, but there have been multiple variants.

Go be dumb somewhere else.

When vaccine rates were lagging last summer, delta came along. Now we need a booster, here comes Omicron.. The WHO skipped over the Xi variant though..🤔


They also skipped over Mu, presumably to not make Trump think they were calling him a cow.
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Get yer vax ya plaguerats
 
darinwil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

I don't think he's really a Dr.


Hey now, they may have paid good money for a honorary PhD in General Studies. What do you call someone who paid to honorarily graduate at the bottom of their graduate school? Dr.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dr.ScottAtlas: Sanguine Dawn: Dr.ScottAtlas: Every time they need to push another shot, there's all of a sudden a "new" variant.

FOADIAF...

Sorry...

Would you kindly FOADIAF?

The tolerant left, ladies and gentlemen 😂🤣😂😷


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
