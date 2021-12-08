 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KOB4)   Pecos River soon to be downgraded to Pecos Stream   (kob.com) divider line
22
    More: Scary, future years, officials  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 5:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Poor native  fish
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Water managers have been augmenting supplies in the region over the years by pumping groundwater.

That has allowed farmers to irrigate crops and New Mexico to make good on its water-sharing agreement with Texas.

Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert.
It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: That has allowed farmers to irrigate crops and New Mexico to make good on its water-sharing agreement with Texas.


Pumping out groundwater to ship to another state because of an agreement.

Farking insanity.

You guys are lucky that it would be an ordeal to divert the Rio Grande over La Veta pass and into the Arkansas River.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Water managers have been augmenting supplies in the region over the years by pumping groundwater.

That has allowed farmers to irrigate crops and New Mexico to make good on its water-sharing agreement with Texas.

Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert.
It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.


easyrider.gif....etc
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Pumping out groundwater to ship to another state because of an agreement.


As I recall, NM got caught withholding water they weren't supposed to be and as part of a settlement they have to send extra for some years.
 
luthia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.


GD Texans watering their tigers no doubt
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.


Pecos is in Texas. It's their river.

BREAK A DEAL, FACE THE WHEEL.
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.


Depending on other states for resources? That's not very Texas of them.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Weird, I wonder what could be using all that water in South East New Mexico?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.

Pecos is in Texas. It's their river.

BREAK A DEAL, FACE THE WHEEL.


The Pecos River originates in north-central New Mexico and flows into Texas, emptying into the Rio Grande. Its headwaters are on the eastern slope of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in Mora County north of Pecos, New Mexico, at an elevation of over 12,000 feet feet.


Sorry. Our Water.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's aliens! The Pecos River in Texas runs not far from Marfa  which is where the Marfa lights are located. UFOs are draining the water and using it to clean up after massive butt hole probs. Gentlemen, we cannot allow a butt hole gap to develop. I'd say nuke 'em  from space, but they're already in space. Any ideas?
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

J-j-j-just a l-l-little p-p-p-parched, nephew!

/CRAMBONE!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So when is the drought expected to start going away in the southwest?
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diabolic: mcreadyblue: Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.

Pecos is in Texas. It's their river.

BREAK A DEAL, FACE THE WHEEL.

The Pecos River originates in north-central New Mexico and flows into Texas, emptying into the Rio Grande. Its headwaters are on the eastern slope of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in Mora County north of Pecos, New Mexico, at an elevation of over 12,000 feet feet.


Sorry. Our Water.


Fun fact - the Rio Grande originates in Colorado. Nothing but bullsh*t originates in texas.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Diabolic: mcreadyblue: Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.

Pecos is in Texas. It's their river.

BREAK A DEAL, FACE THE WHEEL.

The Pecos River originates in north-central New Mexico and flows into Texas, emptying into the Rio Grande. Its headwaters are on the eastern slope of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in Mora County north of Pecos, New Mexico, at an elevation of over 12,000 feet feet.


Sorry. Our Water.


We never had a problem with Old Mexico.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Diabolic: mcreadyblue: Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.

Pecos is in Texas. It's their river.

BREAK A DEAL, FACE THE WHEEL.

The Pecos River originates in north-central New Mexico and flows into Texas, emptying into the Rio Grande. Its headwaters are on the eastern slope of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in Mora County north of Pecos, New Mexico, at an elevation of over 12,000 feet feet.


Sorry. Our Water.


The Pecos Wilderness is a fun place to hike.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: The Pecos Wilderness is a fun place to hike.


I agree. I've hiked all over New Mexico and the Pecos is one of the best places to go.  The whole Sangre de Cristo range is marvelous, especially the Red River area.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tailspin Tommy: Diabolic: mcreadyblue: Al Roker's Forecast: Walker:Stop trying to grow sh*t in the desert. It's sand. You aren't meant to grow things there.

You know how I know you've never been to New Mexico? We have mountains, fertile valleys, and the best green chili crop in the world. I've grown zucchini and squash longer than your arm and pumpkins with countless smashing abilities. There are hidden streams and springs all over the place and many apple orchids to go with them.

The problem is Texas. They spread heavy amounts of water all throughout their shiatty land base and they do a lot of extensive pumping that far exceeds recharge. Fark Texas.

Pecos is in Texas. It's their river.

BREAK A DEAL, FACE THE WHEEL.

The Pecos River originates in north-central New Mexico and flows into Texas, emptying into the Rio Grande. Its headwaters are on the eastern slope of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range in Mora County north of Pecos, New Mexico, at an elevation of over 12,000 feet feet.


Sorry. Our Water.

Fun fact - the Rio Grande originates in Colorado. Nothing but bullsh*t originates in texas.


Do you know why it's windy in New Mexico?

Because Texas sucks and Arizona blows.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Soon to be inconsolable.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Just form a New New Mexico and see if that respawn a new river
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.