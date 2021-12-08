 Skip to content
 
(SFGate)   War on Christmas spreads to west coast; rap battles soon to follow   (sfgate.com) divider line
    War on Christmas spreads to west coast; rap battles soon to follow  
RaptorLC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When Christmas decides to illegally occupy September (let alone October and November), you can expect an insurgency.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would rather be ashes than dust I would rather that my spark should burn out in a brilliant blaze than it should be stifled by dry-rot. I would rather be a superb meteor, every atom of me in magnificent glow, than a sleepy and permanent planet. The proper function of man is to live, not to exist. I shall not waste my days in trying to prolong them. I shall use my time.
- Jack London
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Real War on Christmas
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?
 
focusthis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where's my stogie?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?


Considering its Oakland, my money is on "mentally ill homeless person" just like the one in NYC.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Trammps - Disco Inferno (1976)
Youtube -ogAJdg99Jk


Burn baby burn!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?

Considering its Oakland, my money is on "mentally ill homeless person" just like the one in NYC.


Quite possibly, but it'd also be an excellent choice for a, "It's THOSE people" type of persecutionista
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I saw "Happy Holidays" not because I am engaged in some war on christmas (well, there might be some light skirmishing, but that is mostly trying to get christmas to stop trying to outflank Thanksgiving), but mostly because I do not celebrate it. Also, saying "Happy Holidays" goes over better than "F*ck off you, a**hole." 

On a serious note people who get offended when someone says "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" should be punched in the face. With a brick. Seriously, the person wishing you "Happy Holidays" is wishing you, well, a happy holiday! So instead of getting all bent out of shape because someone does not celebrate the holiday exactly the same way they do they should accept the message in the spirit in which it was given, which was wishing you happiness! And I know I should not do it, but the few times over the years that I have said "Happy Holidays" and the person on the receiving end got upset I have replied, "You know, never mind. Go f*ck yourself, a**hole."
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
assets.americanliterature.comView Full Size

Read a book, subby
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?


I highly doubt that, not too many people that far into the right wing echo chamber in Oakland to do some crazy shiat like that. I'd go with homeless or teenagers. No matter what, it's a total dick move and bad for the community.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?

I highly doubt that, not too many people that far into the right wing echo chamber in Oakland to do some crazy shiat like that. I'd go with homeless or teenagers. No matter what, it's a total dick move and bad for the community.


People often travel to other areas to commit acts of incitement
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fox News said it was the worst thing to ever happen to.this country on December 7th.

A day that will live in infamy!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What about the traditional Singing Horse Skull?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Godscrack: [YouTube video: The Trammps - Disco Inferno (1976)]

Burn baby burn!


I have a sudden urge to watch "Kingpin".
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quick, put up the Kirk Cameron bat signal. This is an emergency!
 
Godscrack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't know why conservative Christians are so upset about this.

They like to burn crosses.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mock26: I saw "Happy Holidays" not because I am engaged in some war on christmas (well, there might be some light skirmishing, but that is mostly trying to get christmas to stop trying to outflank Thanksgiving), but mostly because I do not celebrate it. Also, saying "Happy Holidays" goes over better than "F*ck off you, a**hole." 

On a serious note people who get offended when someone says "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" should be punched in the face. With a brick. Seriously, the person wishing you "Happy Holidays" is wishing you, well, a happy holiday! So instead of getting all bent out of shape because someone does not celebrate the holiday exactly the same way they do they should accept the message in the spirit in which it was given, which was wishing you happiness! And I know I should not do it, but the few times over the years that I have said "Happy Holidays" and the person on the receiving end got upset I have replied, "You know, never mind. Go f*ck yourself, a**hole."


I don't say happy Halloween on October 20th or happy 4th of July on June 27th, so why would I sawly Merry Christmas when it's not actually Christmas. I'll say it on the actual day, if I want. These people are so self centered and deluded it's ridiculous. People say happy holidays to acknowledge the various holidays going on, Christmas is just one of them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

berylman: Quick, put up the Kirk Cameron bat signal. This is an emergency!


...didn't you know? God is dead. Kevin Sorbo and Kirk Cameron bored him to death.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TheJoe03: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?

I highly doubt that, not too many people that far into the right wing echo chamber in Oakland to do some crazy shiat like that. I'd go with homeless or teenagers. No matter what, it's a total dick move and bad for the community.

People often travel to other areas to commit acts of incitement


Seems a bit much just to prove that there's a war in Christmas but I guess we'll see. I highly doubt it is my position.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As long as they don't make a tradition out of it...

Arson as a Christmas Tradition: The Gävle Goat
Youtube -zjJpFYtx9s
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFA: At about 1:20 a.m. Monday, Oakland Fire spokesperson Michael Hunt....

Whatever Mike Hunt tells me, I believe.
 
Fano
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I don't know why conservative Christians are so upset about this.

They like to burn crosses.


Some of those that work forces
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheJoe03: Mock26: I saw "Happy Holidays" not because I am engaged in some war on christmas (well, there might be some light skirmishing, but that is mostly trying to get christmas to stop trying to outflank Thanksgiving), but mostly because I do not celebrate it. Also, saying "Happy Holidays" goes over better than "F*ck off you, a**hole." 

On a serious note people who get offended when someone says "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" should be punched in the face. With a brick. Seriously, the person wishing you "Happy Holidays" is wishing you, well, a happy holiday! So instead of getting all bent out of shape because someone does not celebrate the holiday exactly the same way they do they should accept the message in the spirit in which it was given, which was wishing you happiness! And I know I should not do it, but the few times over the years that I have said "Happy Holidays" and the person on the receiving end got upset I have replied, "You know, never mind. Go f*ck yourself, a**hole."

I don't say happy Halloween on October 20th or happy 4th of July on June 27th, so why would I sawly Merry Christmas when it's not actually Christmas. I'll say it on the actual day, if I want. These people are so self centered and deluded it's ridiculous. People say happy holidays to acknowledge the various holidays going on, Christmas is just one of them.


Don't say "Merry Christmas" on December 25 because that's not Jesus son of Mary's birthday. It got moved to December 25th because that week was the Roman Feast of Saturn, or Saturnalia.

/ If you must celebrate December 25th, remember the reason for the season...the Roman God Saturn
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
GOILLINI
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All I know about Jack London Square is Cracker mentioning the location.

Reaction
Youtube sGI-SpXFqRU
 
GOILLINI
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hokey Smokes. That Cracker album is seven years old.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: TheJoe03: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Over/under it's some asshole that wanted to create, "See it's real!  The War On Christmas is real!!!11BBQ" optics to support their delusions of persecution?

I highly doubt that, not too many people that far into the right wing echo chamber in Oakland to do some crazy shiat like that. I'd go with homeless or teenagers. No matter what, it's a total dick move and bad for the community.

People often travel to other areas to commit acts of incitement


Yup. Having lived in the area around the time of the Oscar Grant murder, I saw more than one protest turn into a riot, not from the locals, but because you had the radical white kids from just over the hill in Berkeley come into the Town, stir up shiat, then run back home as the police moved in, shouting, "Yeah! Fark the police! Fight the power!!!"

Of course, they had zero interest in actually fighting the power. They just thought they were 'helping the oppressed rise up' in their Che Guevara shirts.

I am absolutely serious about this. I saw it happen at least twice while I lived there.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GOILLINI: All I know about Jack London Square is Cracker mentioning the location.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/sGI-SpXF​qRU]


The only thing you need to know about Jack London Square, besides the Jack London part...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Everett & Jones BBQ

Fark user imageView Full Size



/give me a two-way; links & sliced beef; medium; double potato salad; 2 corn muffins; side of beans
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: TheJoe03: Mock26: I saw "Happy Holidays" not because I am engaged in some war on christmas (well, there might be some light skirmishing, but that is mostly trying to get christmas to stop trying to outflank Thanksgiving), but mostly because I do not celebrate it. Also, saying "Happy Holidays" goes over better than "F*ck off you, a**hole." 

On a serious note people who get offended when someone says "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" should be punched in the face. With a brick. Seriously, the person wishing you "Happy Holidays" is wishing you, well, a happy holiday! So instead of getting all bent out of shape because someone does not celebrate the holiday exactly the same way they do they should accept the message in the spirit in which it was given, which was wishing you happiness! And I know I should not do it, but the few times over the years that I have said "Happy Holidays" and the person on the receiving end got upset I have replied, "You know, never mind. Go f*ck yourself, a**hole."

I don't say happy Halloween on October 20th or happy 4th of July on June 27th, so why would I sawly Merry Christmas when it's not actually Christmas. I'll say it on the actual day, if I want. These people are so self centered and deluded it's ridiculous. People say happy holidays to acknowledge the various holidays going on, Christmas is just one of them.

Don't say "Merry Christmas" on December 25 because that's not Jesus son of Mary's birthday. It got moved to December 25th because that week was the Roman Feast of Saturn, or Saturnalia.

/ If you must celebrate December 25th, remember the reason for the season...the Roman God Saturn


I mean, you're not wrong. But I'm not doing any of that.

Not out of some kind of principals other than the fact I don't want to explain what saturnalia is to some moron who doesn't understand even understand kwanza, let alone Roman mythology. I spoon feed instructions to peons all day at work. I'm not putting in OT for free.

Happy Holidays, now go away.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mock26: I saw "Happy Holidays" not because I am engaged in some war on christmas (well, there might be some light skirmishing, but that is mostly trying to get christmas to stop trying to outflank Thanksgiving), but mostly because I do not celebrate it. Also, saying "Happy Holidays" goes over better than "F*ck off you, a**hole."

On a serious note people who get offended when someone says "Happy Holidays" instead of "Merry Christmas" should be punched in the face. With a brick. Seriously, the person wishing you "Happy Holidays" is wishing you, well, a happy holiday! So instead of getting all bent out of shape because someone does not celebrate the holiday exactly the same way they do they should accept the message in the spirit in which it was given, which was wishing you happiness! And I know I should not do it, but the few times over the years that I have said "Happy Holidays" and the person on the receiving end got upset I have replied, "You know, never mind. Go f*ck yourself, a**hole."


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Godscrack: [YouTube video: The Trammps - Disco Inferno (1976)]

Burn baby burn!

I have a sudden urge to watch "Kingpin".


It's a bit nippy.
 
