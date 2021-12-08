 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   In the Falklands, they close down the street if you want to have sex. OH, just if you are a sea lion   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The seals have learned to avoid the minefields.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want to be the one that has to tap him on the shoulder and ask him if he wouldn't mind moving along?
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Pardon me, but I couldn't help but overhear...
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Whar giggity tag?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
More like Farklands, amirite?
 
Inchoate [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
♫ why don't we do it in the ro~ad ♫
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Very well, we shall resume in an hour.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Do you want to be the one that has to tap him on the shoulder and ask him if he wouldn't mind moving along?


"VERY WELL, WE SHALL RESUME IN AN HOUR."
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What is this, some kind of Cops and National Geographic crossover episode?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
From the mile high club to the marathon endurance club, it's fair to say that everyone can be prone to a bit of sexual boasting from time to time.

The only way I could ever conceive of joining the mile high club is if I had a private jet. And the "marathon endurance club"? Nope nope nope. All the nopes to that one.
 
RyogaM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fat American tourists should be fine.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
