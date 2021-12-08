 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(I Heart Radio)   Subby isn't saying this is aliens... but what the what?   (949tnt.iheart.com) divider line
41
    More: Strange, Ocean, Pacific Ocean, Black-and-white films, Equator, Atlantic Ocean, New Zealand, Earth, pair of pilots  
•       •       •

2044 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'll take Reflections on Glass for $200, Alex
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Swamp gas from a weather balloon was trapped in a thermal pocket and reflected the light from Venus

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think someone was playing a game on their iphone and it got reflected in the window. Or maybe it was a meditation app. Anyway it's a reflection and it's coming from...Oh my GOD... INSIDE THE AIRPLANE!
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
swamp gas. above the clouds.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the dumbest thing I've seen today and I just came back from the Pol tab.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A group of Seahawks frrom Seattle wearing their flourescent highlighter uniforms.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

unixpro: I'll take Reflections on Glass for $200, Alex


Came to say this. The way they are disappearing? C'mon...

Looks like Uhuru's com panel reflecting in the background.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm most surprised about that someone felt the need to install those streetlights in the middle of the pacific ocean.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I firmly believe in UFOs.

I also firmly believe that none of them are aliens.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a LED light panel reflecting.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Between this article, the Niagara falls "article" and the caveman tweet, is it THAT slow of a news day?

I'm off to go find something better to submit, be the change you want to see and all that.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iamos: I'm most surprised about that someone felt the need to install those streetlights in the middle of the pacific ocean.


Helping them avoid the big ships.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A cephalopod deep sky exploration fleet - maybe trying to figure out where all the trash floating around is coming from.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus people are gullible. Those are round shiny birds.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTL interstellar travel
No confirmed contact ever
Can't hide from airplanes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: Jesus people are gullible. Those are round shiny birds.


You are gullible. Birds aren't real.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Between this article, the Niagara falls "article" and the caveman tweet, is it THAT slow of a news day?

I'm off to go find something better to submit, be the change you want to see and all that.


That's not necessarily a bad thing.  I'll take a slow news day over another school shooting, more Chinese labor camps, or the latest Kardio gossip.  We did have the defense spending bill earlier though.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Joyriding teenage aliens GET OFF MY LAWN!
 
khatores
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I firmly believe in UFOs.

I also firmly believe that none of them are aliens.


I would say the vast majority (99%) are not aliens but some of them are admittedly difficult to explain. A few of the fighter gunsight videos, along with the pilot accounts, do kind of look like 4th dimensional objects in a 3D space. That said, it doesn't really qualify as aliens...they could be 4D reflections of the aircraft or the ship itself.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I firmly believe in UFOs.

I also firmly believe that none of them are aliens.


Everyone believes in UFO's. A bird you don't realise is a bird is an UFO.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
but what? what?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
AFKobel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's a streetlight.
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I firmly believe in UFOs.

I also firmly believe that none of them are aliens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They come in packs greater than 1.
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size

Anti Missile Flares.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

unixpro: I'll take Reflections on Glass for $200, Alex


Yup. And the pilot knows that: he was just really super bored and thought he'd punk the internet.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: but what? what?

[upload.wikimedia.org image 426x238]


What was in the coffee?
nme.comView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 263x423]


Fark user imageView Full Size


I remember when the Nordic extraterrestrial alliance sent their first diplomatic envoys. Good times...
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just checked with the UFO people and they were like, "Meh, not aliens."
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zeroflight222: Resident Muslim: Between this article, the Niagara falls "article" and the caveman tweet, is it THAT slow of a news day?

I'm off to go find something better to submit, be the change you want to see and all that.

That's not necessarily a bad thing.  I'll take a slow news day over another school shooting, more Chinese labor camps, or the latest Kardio gossip.  We did have the defense spending bill earlier though.


Ok, don't laugh, but I actually enjoy the mental stimulation I get from Fark.
I said don't laugh.
:(

Those articles/threads just made me feel even more stupid for reading them
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: [i.stack.imgur.com image 470x313]
Anti Missile Flares.


Yep, it's flares. No question.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Those articles/threads just made me feel even more stupid for reading them


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: SwitchLord: [i.stack.imgur.com image 470x313]
Anti Missile Flares.

Yep, it's flares. No question.


Yes, flares. Probably an invisible jet dropping them.

/the sequence did look a lot more like a reflection than anything
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Contrabulous Flabtraption: SwitchLord: [i.stack.imgur.com image 470x313]
Anti Missile Flares.

Yep, it's flares. No question.

Yes, flares. Probably an invisible jet dropping them.

/the sequence did look a lot more like a reflection than anything


Wonder Woman is at it again in her invisible jet I guess. She's always punking these guys.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

unixpro: I'll take Reflections on Glass for $200, Alex


Exactly
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SwitchLord: [i.stack.imgur.com image 470x313]
Anti Missile Flares.


That's what I thought. The three planes dropping flares are moving in the direction of the flare appearance and fade out. The apparent motion to the side is parallax from the motion of the plane we are in.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When you can't explain something and instead conclude it's aliens you should have your brain examined because it's obviously not functioning.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Where's Chuck Tingle when you need him?!?

Someone needs to be pounded in the butt about this.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: Jesus people are gullible. Those are round shiny birds.


The first rule is to assume a spherical bird...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I firmly believe in UFOs.

I also firmly believe that none of them are aliens.


Interesting.... I firmly believe in aliens.

I just don't think any of them are anywhere within a dozen light years of Earth.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.