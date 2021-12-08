 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Magazine, Gene Loves Jezebel, Ultravox, and New Order. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #287. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hola.
New Order?
Never heard of 'em
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jazz pregame show again
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hola.
New Order?
Never heard of 'em


neither had the kids
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Got my The Cure ticket for Budapest this morning.
Hopefully the unicum variant will have buggered off by then
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Hola.
New Order?
Never heard of 'em

neither had the kids


The "New" threw them I think
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes, chicos!

something to warm up with....

Australian Crawl - Boys Light Up (1981)
Youtube Avw1ddNHKmE
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hi everybody. I will have to bail early today to take the cat for her checkup...assuming I manage to get the Trazadone into her and still have both brachial arteries intact.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I will have to bail early today to take the cat for her checkup...assuming I manage to get the Trazadone into her and still have both brachial arteries intact.


i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I will have to bail early today to take the cat for her checkup...assuming I manage to get the Trazadone into her and still have both brachial arteries intact.

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.


But they're totally worth it aren't they?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Bedroom wall
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I will have to bail early today to take the cat for her checkup...assuming I manage to get the Trazadone into her and still have both brachial arteries intact.

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.


I think you did share some stories about that, and they were horrific.

Got the med into her with surprisingly little fuss. Now I just have to hope she doesn't hork it up.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pista:

/Bedroom wall

Your cat needs nip

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. I will have to bail early today to take the cat for her checkup...assuming I manage to get the Trazadone into her and still have both brachial arteries intact.

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.

I think you did share some stories about that, and they were horrific.

Got the med into her with surprisingly little fuss. Now I just have to hope she doesn't hork it up.


I was lucky with my little ball of fur - as a kitten I would constantly massage her toes and gums so that when she got older she was totes comfortable with me trimming nails and rubbing goo in her mouth. I don't think I could survive an adult cat without that priming.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver:

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.

But they're totally worth it aren't they?


Fark user imageView Full Size



i dunno, you tell me...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Prepared to WednesDie!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver:

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.

But they're totally worth it aren't they?

[Fark user image 425x710]


i dunno, you tell me...


Beautiful
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver:

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.

But they're totally worth it aren't they?

[Fark user image image 425x710]


i dunno, you tell me...


Can't say No to a face like that.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver:

i have stories to tell you about medicating errrrrr i mean attempting to medicate my "free" $10,000 rescue cat.

But they're totally worth it aren't they?

[Fark user image 425x710]


i dunno, you tell me...


Sooooooo cute! Getting my cat fix today...
 
