(Vice)   When it comes to slacking off at work, human creativity knows no limits   (vice.com) divider line
FarkingIceHole [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An analog watch with a second hand, tested and verified, back in 2013.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What an amazing idea that no-one has ever thought of before

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: What an amazing idea that no-one has ever thought of before

Not to mention the clicker game fiends - they've come up with ways to weaponize afk presence that positively dwarf this shiat
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Astronaut diaper
 
red230
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amateurs.

https://www.npr.org/sections/thetwo-w​a​y/2013/01/16/169528579/outsourced-empl​oyee-sends-own-job-to-china-surfs-web
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...he tried tricking Microsoft Lync (a chat platform, now called Teams) with a DIY moving platform made of plastic and wood way back in 2017, because his boss would message him whenever he briefly got up for a drink of water."

Good news - I've found a way to save your company six figures a year, with no change in company productivity!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What kind of idiot graph is this that only specifies one axis? :

Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tape a small vibrator to your mouse and put in a tight box. Wait, that didn't come out right.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oh, believe me, when I'm slacking off at work, the mouse is moving...

/what?
//minesweeper, you pervs
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seinfeld - George sleeping under his desk
Youtube W__qCFWi1KA
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
USB sticks that come preloaded with software that mimics mouse movements

This.

This is SO easy... it should be a programming assignment for sophomore EE and CS undergrads.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Eye shaped stickers for you closed eye lids.

waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's disgusting that going to the restroom is a farking right.
Thank you to half the nation that licks bosses butts and kisses companies taints.
You are what is wrong with life. Life is fair.  It's you that is scum
 
gsk9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: USB sticks that come preloaded with software that mimics mouse movements

This.

This is SO easy... it should be a programming assignment for sophomore EE and CS undergrads.


I did this once in VB6, somewhere around 2007.  We used it for presentations and training because we couldn't disable the screen lock timeout from IT.  We could leave a slide/exercise up on the big screen and the screen wouldn't lock while we were talking/wandering around to student workstations.  It stopped working in Win7 because of something related to the touchscreen interfaces so we switched to USB devices like this.  Then we just gave up and started buying $500 laptops to teach with and didn't tell IT.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I had a mouse jiggler for a different reason.    I'd run long batch jobs on my machine (part of my job, building million line software products in various configuration).   The corporate IT morons declared that there was no reason why I should be allowed to disable the auto-lock and unless I keep the thing active it locks and that kills the job.    The mouse jiggler keeps it from locking.

Of course this is the same company that blocked access to Dilbert.com and removed my screen saver (which was a joke thing that alternated between a fake BSOD and a fake windows boot screen).
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Some Junkie Cosmonaut:
Not to mention the clicker game fiends - they've come up with ways to weaponize afk presence that positively dwarf this shiat

People including myself were doing this stuff 20 years ago to automate things in Ultima Online, and it's possible it was done in earlier online games. I have a fond memory of learning about the power of simple scripting when I followed a guide so you could trigger mouse and keyboard actions if a pixel color changed. Is this really esoteric knowledge?
There have been "smart" mice and keyboard with programmable macros to playback recorded actions, too, for at least a decade. Popular with video games but something that you can find a use for outside of them.
 
