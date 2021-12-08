 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Youtuber finally does something useful, as in cracking a 21-year-old missing person cold case   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Spiffy, United States, YouTube, Scuba diving, Sheriff, Police, Pontiac Grand Prix, American films, Pontiac Grand Am  
•       •       •

827 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Dec 2021 at 1:59 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this article needs updated to 17?
https://youtu.be/nrOMiWKFiv4
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paging Derek from Vice Grip Garage.  Here's a new revival car for you.  Bring the thunder.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officials are investigating to learn how the car ended up in the river.

Was it magic? I'm betting it was magic.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Come on mods, that headline! WTF?
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"...who uses sonar technology and scuba dives underwater to try and solve missing persons cases..."

Underwater, huh? Well, now I see what I was doing wrong.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Officials are investigating to learn how the car ended up in the river.

Was it magic? I'm betting it was magic.


Probably magnets.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: "...who uses sonar technology and scuba dives underwater to try and solve missing persons cases..."

Underwater, huh? Well, now I see what I was doing wrong.


I know.  I've been diving IN the water.  Derp!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I'm lost for words. I'm so glad I could find them. I'm so sad that that's where they ended up. I can't believe - it's been over 20 years that they've been sitting there waiting for someone to find them,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Page said a search of the river will continue Thursday with divers coming in from other counties to help.
"We're not sure yet that we have the correct teenagers, but we believe it is," he told NBC News, noting the remains are pending medical examiner identification

So how many teenagers are in that river?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If I recall correctly, they've pretty much always known where the kids were, and simply never went and looked. But I admit to reading like one other article and a bunch of comments, so I'm basically like an expert.
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this a tragic case of road head gone wrong?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those guys have solved a number of cases.
Good on them for helping the families get closure.
Watching the videos of the searches and recoveries is not for me.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Page said a search of the river will continue Thursday with divers coming in from other counties to help.
"We're not sure yet that we have the correct teenagers, but we believe it is," he told NBC News, noting the remains are pending medical examiner identification

So how many teenagers are in that river?


Are we counting all the Calves?
 
BlackPete
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

PirateKing: If I recall correctly, they've pretty much always known where the kids were, and simply never went and looked. But I admit to reading like one other article and a bunch of comments, so I'm basically like an expert.


Yep. If anything, this news infuriates me about the sheriffs involved. I mean, for 20 years they basically dicked around and did nothing and (in another article) it seems that the current sheriff finally read the case notes and got a rough idea of where to look but still did nothing. It wasn't until he was told there was a youtuber diver planning to do a search that the sheriff told him where to look...  and hours later the car was found.

WTF?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.