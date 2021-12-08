Fark NotNewsletter: Read this before the robot uprising

|
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2021-12-08 10:59:22 AM
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
It's just about time for the 2021 Fark Headline of the Year contest. We're way ahead of the game this year. Last year I waited until December to select candidates from each tab for you to vote on, processing the whole year - a week's worth of headlines at a time - within the span of one week. That was a lot, so this year I changed tactics and selected Headlines of the Week every Monday instead - which is why it reappeared in the NotNewsletter, by the way. Anyhow, it's done and we've got a preliminary list of finalist candidates. Look for voting on those to launch soon. I gotta say, you all crushed it this year. Well done.
I teased a brainstorming thread in TotalFark Discussion last week, didn't happen. Going to try again this week, keep your eyes peeled.
This week on the Fark News Livestream: Join me, plus Christine, Dill, and whoever else can make it for a recap of the week's weirdest news. Introducing a new segment: The Rabbit Hole. You've seen us do this before. Last week, the Rabbit Hole started with an omicron news roundup but then diverged into strange, weird territory involving Orson Welles doing sketchy wine commercials in the '70s while hammered. This week we'll take it to a whole new level with strange Christmas traditions from around the world. Things will take a dark turn and get weird. Hilarity will ensue. Don't miss it.
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
DoBeDoBeDo knew why someone would design a very bumpy, jerky slide
Sawdust and Mildew understood perfectly a "timeline shifter's" process for moving to an alternate timeline
AdmirableSnackbar knew exactly what to do about sharks gathering up and down the East Coast
JessieL came up with a slogan for a really rough park slide
dionysusaur revealed who designed the ouchy slide
Chariset reminded us who really wins when it comes to the question of which COVID-19 vaccine is most effective
padraig gave us a play-by-play of what happened after a plumber found a buttload of money in a bathroom wall of Joel Osteen's church
151 knew that some things are easier to live down than others
Shostie came up with something you never want to hear from a robot
BizarreMan predicted the next news we'll hear from the CEO of Moderna after he said that current vaccines probably won't be very effective against the omicron variant
Smart:
RodneyToady's message to police officers was "you first"
Redh8t analyzed a floating scissor lift configuration
markie_farkie gave some background information about this one weird trick for inflating giant tires
Aussie_As stated how much we appreciate being able to learn from each other's stories and experiences on Fark
ketkarsa pointed out that an article about cops wanting you to step in and help when they're being attacked was based on a questionable source [and here's a follow-up comment with the source]
CSB Sunday Morning: Holiday traditions
Smart: edmo's holiday tradition involves taking a cup o' kindness yet, for auld lang syne
Funny: Recoil Therapy had a Christmas Eve tradition when the kids were little
CSB [Cool Story, Bro] Sunday Morning is a thread for Farkers to share true stories from their own lives based on a weekly topic. If you have a topic idea for a CSB Sunday Morning thread, please contact Farkback ahead of time, or just submit it on Saturday afternoon/evening. Please note: While submitted CSB Sunday Morning threads have a high likelihood of being greenlit, there is no guarantee they will be.
Politics Funny:
ThomasPaineTrain added a fifth option to a Fox News poll
nmrsnr explained who's behind a recording allegedly of Michael Flynn and who split this comment in two
Candygram4Mongo shared a passage from Marjorie Taylor Greene's Thanksgiving cookbook
diIdo tontine supported building a border wall
Pocket Ninja argued that it's wrong to charge the parents of a school shooter
Politics Smart:
Aussie_As talked about the January 6 insurrectionists' expectations versus the reality
IgG4 figured that maybe when everyone thought Donald Trump was on cocaine or Adderall, they were wrong
OddLlama noticed that Madison Cawthorn accidentally revealed what he truly thinks of abortion
Arumat explained to someone who tased an Capitol police officer on January 6 how he ended up here
Oysterman witnessed the unsettling juxtaposition of two American concerns
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
Joe USer thought Google could be more helpful
cosmiquemuffin figured Google should have a Fark doodle
kabloink revealed the truth about an influential politician
Yammering_Splat_Vector brought out a classic character
asstamassta helped a couple of Martians and a polychaete figure out what a rotary phone is
Yammering_Splat_Vector showed us Pooty-Poot's newest ride
Yammering_Splat_Vector changed an old habit
kabloink sat in a skroobball chair
TrollingForColumbine's Google doodle looks back at you
falkone32 gave us a deep look inside a popular search engine
Fartist Friday: Art featuring the Fibonacci sequence
This one ended in a tie between a particular individual's spots before your eyes and Resident Muslim's Girl with a Shell Hat
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: To celebrate "Pretend to Be a Time Traveler Day," create for this contest new artwork showing us your own pretend time traveling machine in an event from history of your choice. Use any art programs and materials. Difficulty: Don't use your real time machine to travel back in time to win this contest.
Farktography: Fair Game
Herb Utsmelz put the pool in the garage
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Swollen Nooksack continues to cause irritation
WHO Nu Xi would piss off the Chinese
I laughed, my wife laughed, the toaster laughed. I shot the toaster, the toaster shot back
All around me are redacted faces. Federal places, blurred out faces. Bright and early for their court room races. Going nowhere, maybe prison
You better watch out. I said, YOU BETTER WATCH OUT
LeBron has covid. No worries, though. He never passes anything to anybody
The Subnet Mask of Zorro
Fifty years ago, an entire generation started to die of dysentery
What do Omicron and TFG have in common?
Joe Biden's vengeance knows no bounds
You feel the touch of my nails. I hear pain and surprise in your gasp. "Yes, they call me the Submitter," I whisper in your helpless ear, "but when it comes to a stale and tired Cyber Monday joke, you'll be the one who submits"
The Christmas Price Index is up ♫ FIIIIIVE point SEVENNN PERCENNNT ♫
Roly poly dude eats roly poly food
The worst drink to have after 50. Hell, after 50 drinks, they're all pretty bad
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on this week's Quiz, where we learned that my neighbor's Santa's Taco Truck Inflatable is not unique. Unfortunately, no one made it into the 1000 club this week, which means no one gets to see my slideshow on the worst Christmas decorations this season. On the Quiz itself, bingethinker came out on top with 981, followed by BigChad in second with 977 and FacelessDevil30 in third with 945. runwiz made fourth with 936, and Grizwald made the final slot in the top five with 926,
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about what burger joint has its own famous recipe for stuffing made from their burgers - which you can see prepared by an Orlando fire chief on their official OnlyFans page (yes, that OnlyFans). Only 40% of quiztakers knew that It was White Castle that had been sharing its stuffing recipe for the past 30 years, and this season decided to kick it up a bit by using Jalapeño Cheese Sliders and adding a jalapeño pepper and pepper jack cheese in the mix. For some reason, the fact that a restaurant has an OnlyFans page makes me visualize Mike Judge saying "I told you so!" to which I reply "No, you said it would be Starbucks and Fuddruckers."
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about where you can find the newly opened world's largest IKEA. 83% of quiztakers knew that the island of Luzon was the location of Manila, the capital of Philippines. No word yet on how long Duterte will allow it to remain open after he tries assembling a bookshelf and can't find anyone who can tell him what a "fishgig-shaped wrench" or a "quincunx knob" are.
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about the 1979 TV series "Salvage 1," a show about a guy who built a spaceship out of junk and flew around looking for crap to sell (The New York Times actually called it an "upscale, white Sanford & Son"). Only 47% of quiztakers could believe that Sheriff Andy from Mayberry would be the guy the network chose to helm a cheesy '70s sci-fi adventure. If you're interested, the entire series is available on YouTube, but it looks grainier than a Kansas farm silo just after harvest.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about Gillian Anderson's next role. 90% of quiztakers knew that she's back to her American accent playing our longest-serving First Lady, Eleanor Roosevelt. Fun fact: Eleanor Roosevelt was also our tallest First Lady, standing 5'11." (Michelle Obama and Melania Trump are also 5'11") Which means the 5'3" Anderson might need to look at some heels for the role.
If you missed out on last week's Quiz, now would be a good time to catch up since you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll be doing it again this week.
