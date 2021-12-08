 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   Captain Caveman makes unexpected, disoriented appearance at Wal-Mart
42
    More: Weird, shot  
•       •       •

‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been pretty wasted and messed up before. But I'll never feel what that guy was feeling. I just can't take it that far.
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Combustion: I've been pretty wasted and messed up before. But I'll never feel what that guy was feeling. I just can't take it that far.


He was hearing colors and smelling sounds.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not to mention hot.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought Tiny Tim died like 25 years ago.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
reef2reef.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When I was a little kid I always wanted to see Captain Caveman smash David the Gnome with his club. I hated David the Gnome and loved Captain Caveman.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He won a bet.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
And everyone else lost.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From the comments:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everclear : Not even once (tm)
 
johnny queso
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
gotta say, that was kind of awesome.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Combustion: I've been pretty wasted and messed up before. But I'll never feel what that guy was feeling. I just can't take it that far.


I'm thinking he was faking it just to mess up more shiat. Check the security video, he probably arrived with the cameraman.
 
tasteme
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: And everyone else lost.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: [reef2reef.com image 320x226]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When your stoned friend takes your suggestion to chill out literally.
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Given this is just a stupid publicity stunt why are we giving him the attention he's seeking again?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Was he overheating from doing too much bath salts?
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What in the farking shiat?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: [reef2reef.com image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe it was his son?

memesmonkey.comView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Walker: [reef2reef.com image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.ytimg.com image 489x274]


So he managed to bang the one on our left?
 
skyotter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: Given this is just a stupid publicity stunt why are we giving him the attention he's seeking again?


Farking this!

STOP MAKING STUPID PEOPLE FAMOUS, ASSHOLES.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Was he overheating from doing too much bath salts?


In seriousness, this. Probably not bath salts, but it could easily be hyperthermia + dehydration from meth, etc. At the level that would drive someone to seek out a freezer, it could easily be high enough to cause delirium as well.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Walker: [reef2reef.com image 320x226] [View Full Size image _x_]

[i.ytimg.com image 489x274]



reactiongifs.meView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: TWX: Given this is just a stupid publicity stunt why are we giving him the attention he's seeking again?

Farking this!

STOP MAKING STUPID PEOPLE FAMOUS, ASSHOLES.


Fark appears to be a late learner about stupid Internet stunts. This is clearly some jackhole trying to boost his TikTok or YouTube channel.

Don't reward this guy with attention. He'll only get worse.
 
germ78
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We'll probably find out later it was some influencer or wanna-be tick-toke star playing a prank.

/lame
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Neil's fallen on hard times....
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Performance art. Give that man a million dollar art grant.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bet some employee watched this dude disrobe and crawl in there and said "nope, I'm gonna go see if anyone needs help in the back"
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not amused
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
HEALTH :: NEW COKE :: MUSIC VIDEO
Youtube l3_dedjucgM
looks like the drummer from HEALTH.

warning: extreme slow motion double vomiting
you've been warned
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Bet some employee watched this dude disrobe and crawl in there and said "nope, I'm gonna go see if anyone needs help in the back"


It's a sure bet he had a friend on lookout who told him when it was safe to drop trou and climb in. Probably the same guy who "discovered" him.

It's bad enough he contaminated a food case and then started knocking stuff over, but worse, this isn't even funny. It's just stupid.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
farking with people earning minimum wage. Real douche move.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: farking with people earning minimum wage. Real douche move.


i change my previous knee jerk answer to this.

i apologize.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
huh
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The stupid shiat people do to get clicks on "social" media.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is better than some asshole shooting up a Walmart and killing customers and employees.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Derp Du Jour: Not amused
[Fark user image image 275x183]


But possibly turned on
 
