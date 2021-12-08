 Skip to content
(MSN)   Prosecutors in the Maxwell trial: we'd like to introduce as evidence these photos of you, Epstein, and his victims all hanging out in various states of undress. Defense: OBJECTION Judge: on what grounds? Defense: it's DEVASTATING to our case   (msn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hey they took the he case
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Hey they took the he case


He didn't know that Epstein had all the blackmail material.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?

For farks Sake, I encrypt even my innocuous data.  Which it all is.  There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?


The common clay of the new west.

/you know...
 
Ishkur
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.


Furry porn is not illegal.

Unless the furries are minors.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ishkur: AmbassadorBooze: There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

Furry porn is not illegal.

Unless the furries are minors.


For now.  We are only one supreme court judgement away from gilliad.
 
bughunter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
clublexus.comView Full Size


/without the inappropriate pixels, of course
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?

For farks Sake, I encrypt even my innocuous data.  Which it all is.  There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.


Are you trying to summon someone?
 
Rectum damn near killed em
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Unless the furries are minors.


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?

For farks Sake, I encrypt even my innocuous data.  Which it all is.  There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.


Child porn with the naked adults present. The stupidity onion has so many layers to peel.

These people are cartoonishly evil.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Furry porn is not illegal. Unless the furries are minors.


Well, then, I'm outraged! I can't fap to this!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Ishkur: AmbassadorBooze: There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

Furry porn is not illegal.

Unless the furries are minors.


Which then raises the question of whether or not furry porn should be illegal. I don't think it necessarily should be illegal but furry porn fans should at least be on some kind of watch list.
 
Tranquil Hegemony
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ishkur: AmbassadorBooze: There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

Furry porn is not illegal.

Unless the furries are minors.

Which then raises the question of whether or not furry porn should be illegal. I don't think it necessarily should be illegal but furry porn fans should at least be on some kind of watch list.


It probably depends, like if it's a canine furry, do they measure their age in dog years or human years? But this is way beyond my pay grade. Matty, help!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ishkur: AmbassadorBooze: There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

Furry porn is not illegal.

Unless the furries are minors.

Which then raises the question of whether or not furry porn should be illegal. I don't think it necessarily should be illegal but furry porn fans should at least be on some kind of watch list.


So you are into watching people watching furry porn. I don't want to kinkshame, but that is pretty farking creepy.
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Ishkur: AmbassadorBooze: There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

Furry porn is not illegal.

Unless the furries are minors.

Which then raises the question of whether or not furry porn should be illegal. I don't think it necessarily should be illegal but furry porn fans should at least be on some kind of watch list.


Are they consenting adults (human)?

Then, NO.  Can't believe this has to be explai...what, we're on Fark.


NO.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just throwing this in here for no particular reason
Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video)
Youtube 7YvAYIJSSZY
 
joeflood [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?

For farks Sake, I encrypt even my innocuous data.  Which it all is.  There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.


So you're a dragonkin?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't get me wrong, Furries are weird as hell, but at least they aren't half as creepy as most anime fans.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

joeflood: AmbassadorBooze: She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?

For farks Sake, I encrypt even my innocuous data.  Which it all is.  There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

So you're a dragonkin?


Space squid kin
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This thread took a turn for the perverse.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bughunter: [clublexus.com image 400x300]

/without the inappropriate pixels, of course


regarding commercially sexually exploited children, the only percentage of pixels that are relevant to post on a fark thread is exactly 0.0000%.  What the fark, do you think pictures of exploited children are ok for you to gawk at, so long as the nipples are covered?
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

atomic-age: AmbassadorBooze: She should be gitmoed.

That being said, who the fark keeps incriminating evidence on CDs, and unencrypted?  With a decryption code that is long, strong, and willing to get the secrets on?  And not written down somewhere where the authorities could get it and decrypt the data?

For farks Sake, I encrypt even my innocuous data.  Which it all is.  There is totally not any furry porn on my computer.

Child porn with the naked adults present. The stupidity onion has so many layers to peel.

These people are cartoonishly evil.


You don't need to protect stuff when you assume that you can never be prosecuted due to your connections. And Epstein had lots of connections.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Don't get me wrong, Furries are weird as hell, but at least they aren't half as creepy as most anime fans.


You know those comparison statements they teach in school, "all squares are rectangles, but not all rectangles are squares?"

Observationally, I've never met a furry who wasn't an anime fan.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ghislaine Maxwell  ----  horrible person who should go to prison.

I gotta say, though, for her age she is a looker. With a figure.

Don't hate me.
 
