Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The trip on the Russian Soyuz MS-20 is estimated to cost more than US$88 million for Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano, according to estimates in local media.

See, that's how you billionaire. Even in space, you take your personal assistant.

Your royal ass is clean, your royal billionairess.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, just wait until he goes to make a cup of coffee his first "morning" in space.  That's when he'll realize he can't put any milk in his coffee.  And the other astronauts, who actually belong there, will get to explain to him that in space no one can.  "Here, use cream.", they'll say.
 
BigChad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He is spending his own money. How are they flat out farking anyone?
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Props to him for actually doing the training for it though
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The obvious solution is to take your coffee black.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

They won't let him go otherwise. Even if he throws more money at them (I think)
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Money is wasted by and on the wealthy.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

billionaires shouldn't exist
 
Petey4335
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

This is the way.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Am I the only one who hopes one of these flights ends in a fireball killing all on board so everyone goes back to recognizing you don't do this for joy rides?  That it's farking dangerous and dilettants don't belong there?

I'd feel sorry for those who were there to do actual work... but the dead weight cargo taking up resources I'd cheer that they were dead.  Because as far as I can tell, most Billionaires on this plant fall into that category.
 
Salmon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wtf?

No mention of how to enter this contest?
 
MetaDeth
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why does metformin smell like pussy?
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ONE?
 
Slaxl
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dennis Tito paid $20m in 2001, inflation adjusted that's about $30m. This guy paid $88m for two? Someone's being ripped off.
 
