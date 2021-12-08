 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Forbes)   London's Connaught Bar wins "World's best Bar" for the second consecutive year, still isn't The Winchester   (forbes.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Europe, New York City, Bar, Best Buy, United Kingdom, first time New York City, Best Bars, Continent  
•       •       •

84 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 08 Dec 2021 at 12:50 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Where's the dartboard?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeeeeah, this looks like a good place for a casual pint.

'Swag place ya got here! I'll have a Stella Artois. No glass required - I'll drink right from the bottle.'
*sound of many monocles popping off & dowagers fainting*
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A contender emerges!

Fark user imageView Full Size


"....nothing not."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What, was the Continental not qualified?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 505x329]
Yeeeeah, this looks like a good place for a casual pint.

'Swag place ya got here! I'll have a Stella Artois. No glass required - I'll drink right from the bottle.'
*sound of many monocles popping off & dowagers fainting*


Yeah...that's not a bar.

I don't know what it is, but it isn't a bar
 
Northern
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ebineezers in Lovell Maine.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.