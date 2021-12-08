 Skip to content
 
(WYRK Buffalo)   No. And if this isn't satire, why were you paid to write this?   (wyrk.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe if the US offering Canada Point Roberts in exchange and while they are at give Florida to Canada and the US gets BC and Canada keeps Point Roberts as an outpost for fishing rights.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: give Florida to Canada


Why do you think they'd accept it over a more reasonable offer for each Canadian to be individually kicked in the crotch repeatedly over the course of 6 weeks?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: give Florida to Canada

Why do you think they'd accept it over a more reasonable offer for each Canadian to be individually kicked in the crotch repeatedly over the course of 6 weeks?


First thought was declare the Keys an independent territory called the Couch Republic and US trust area and unload the rest of Florida to Cuba and make it their problem. But decent satire requires  something that some could believe could happen.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: give Florida to Canada

Why do you think they'd accept it over a more reasonable offer for each Canadian to be individually kicked in the crotch repeatedly over the course of 6 weeks?

First thought was declare the Keys an independent territory called the Couch Republic and US trust area and unload the rest of Florida to Cuba and make it their problem. But decent satire requires  something that some could believe could happen.


We could airlift a big ol' Canadian iceberg, plop it down riiiiiight off the coast, and Noah the whole thing.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.onebauer.mediaView Full Size
 
JAYoung
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OK, but first we have to close that deal to buy Greenland.
 
bthom37
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: eurotrader: give Florida to Canada

Why do you think they'd accept it over a more reasonable offer for each Canadian to be individually kicked in the crotch repeatedly over the course of 6 weeks?


They're Canadians, so I think it's more likely their horrid geese will just bite them on their junk for 6 weeks straight.

Gotta keep it Canadian!
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That was awful. Subby, you and the writer of crap should both feel awful.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yes, if only to contain the poutine runoff pollution problem. You don't wanna see that stuff drifting down stream. Gross.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They tried this craep in the war of 1812.  Took Niagara on the Lakes, and lost the white house.  Great Jerb!

For some reason they gave everything back, and refused to make Canada keep what they broke (DC).

And that is why I BLAME CANADA
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA:4. Boaters would love it. How many times have you been on the river hoping not to cross the international border? Will all of Niagara Falls in the US you would haven't to worry about it.

Enjoy that whirlpool buddy.
 
