 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Finally some justice, as a man is arrested for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi aaaaaaaaaaaand he's been released because they arrested the wrong guy. Our bad   (cbsnews.com) divider line
16
    More: Followup, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Abdullah Gl, Saudi journalistJamal Khashoggi, basis of the Turkish arrest warrant, French police, 33-year-old Khalid Alotaibi  
•       •       •

221 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Dec 2021 at 3:35 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
farrrrrt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They thought they had someone who was responsible for Khashoggi's murder. So did he look like this?

Fark user imageView Full Size



Sucks that the guy who ordered it will never face justice.
 
WereBear666 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was the cop's name Louis?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, I thought we all knew who the murderer was, or at least who ordered it. Dude was killed in the basement of an embassy FFS. Why is Saudi Arabia even playing this game that they want justice? Saudi Arabia is a brutal, murderous regime and the rest of the world has collectively decided to say "meh", cause oil.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I can think of a few heads that need to roll. Ones with farking turbins on them.
They murdered that man.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"After thoroughly confiscating his luggage, we determined we had the wrong guy."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wrong man?

Right. He wasn't named "Mohammad bin Salman".
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jtown: "After thoroughly confiscating his luggage, we determined we had the wrong guy."

[Fark user image 850x637]


I was going to say, "Sadi check must have cleared", but actually, cold, hard cash works best.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Saudi", dammit!
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah... the "wrong guy".
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Jumbled: I can think of a few heads that need to roll. Ones with farking turbins on them.
They murdered that man.


Saudis don't wear turbans
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It was kind of surprising that the guy they wanted chose to connect through De Gaulle with his own damn name.
 
nytmare
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You idiots! You've captured his stunt double!
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
josefhavelka.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Do the French police think that all Arabs look the same?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They thought they had Khalid Alotaibi. They actually had Khalid Alotalibi.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nytmare: You idiots! You've captured his stunt double!


They captured the good twin.  The guy they're looking for has a goatee.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.