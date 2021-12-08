 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Tiny town wants to be known as the UK's smallest city. Being on the coast and feeling the motion of the ocean every day, "As it is often said, size is not important." Shrinkage also not considered an issue   (bbc.com) divider line
    St Michael's Mount, City, city status, Mayor of Marazion, Tidal island, Tide, Mount's Bay  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain is weird.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Britain is weird.

[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Oh, he came down a mons alright.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny town?
media.cntraveller.comView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Tiny town?
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
the motion of the ocean

His air hose broke.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MBooda: the motion of the ocean

His air hose broke.


Lots of trouble...

JRoo: [media-amazon.com image 500x396]


4 seconds...
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Tiny town?
[i.kinja-img.com image 800x450]


Oh, the Terror!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sounds like a nice community. More people should move there.
 
