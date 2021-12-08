 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Your overpaid overweight Massachusetts state police hard at work   (youtube.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
THIN BLUE LINE!
LIVES ON THE LINE!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You know.....  I think most of us would be fired for sleeping at work on the job.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
enjoy your tickets
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta earn that sweet, sweet OT somehow. And now they're asking the pigs to actually show up in order to earn it, so this is what we get.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: enjoy your tickets


Yeah, as funny as the video is, if the pig got his license plate he is in for a world of piggy harassment.

/oink
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looking to get shot right in the f*cking face?

Step 1:
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sleepin in my cah in Hahvahd Yahhhd.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Guys, I think I just figured out what to do with that alligator.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On winter I saw a fat motorcycle cop trooper standing at an intersection. he had a facemask on and a round helmet and was so rotund that at first glance I couldn't figure out what direction he was facing.
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
LOL. I NEVER thought to do this to the cops that slept behind our apartment in the commuter lot.

I like breathing
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's probably tired from the nightly naked peeping in the previous post...
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Other than the overpaid bit, overweight describes a large % of the American population.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On one hand, fark that.

On the other, he can't violate ppls civil rights if he's fast asleep.
 
tasteme
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So, the old saying "evil never sleeps" is undeniably wrong then.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No way in hell I'd ever put myself in the "cop harasser" crosshairs like this guy.
It's just not worth the potential hassle or harassment.

50000 views so far for a guy with 35 subscribers - he's doing well!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Letting the air out of all four tires might have been interesting for him to explain.

"I must have run over some nails."
"But there were no holes in the tires."
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: No way in hell I'd ever put myself in the "cop harasser" crosshairs like this guy.
It's just not worth the potential hassle or harassment.

50000 views so far for a guy with 35 subscribers - he's doing well!


Someone has to hold these turds accountable (not talking about all police).  If it ain't this guy, who?  They sure as fark don't police each other.....
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kind of a dick. Why confront the cop? Have a problem with it? Talk to his boss. Record him a few times and give it to the local news.

Not really sure why he seems so annoyed by it.  (Or is that just the accent?)
 
discoballer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Other than the overpaid bit, overweight describes a large % of the American population.


verylarge %.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

kindms: LOL. I NEVER thought to do this to the cops that slept behind our apartment in the commuter lot.

I like breathing


Just duct tape the doors closed before you wake him up.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Kind of a dick. Why confront the cop? Have a problem with it? Talk to his boss. Record him a few times and give it to the local news.

Not really sure why he seems so annoyed by it.  (Or is that just the accent?)


Srs??

He's a taxpayer. He's paying for this guy's nap.

He's allowed to be pissed. In a world of ppl pissed about bullshiat and their own fever dreams... this guy is actually justified.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is from November and if you need an update, yes he was pulled over less than 10 minutes later and yes, he is still being harrassed by the staties in the Holden barracks

/this video is on route 290
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr_Vimes: Other than the overpaid bit, overweight describes a large % of the American population.


A large percentage of the American population are not in a job where being out of shape them or other people in danger.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It's nice to know Badger is still getting work after Breaking Bad.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Suddenly waking a sleeping cop is not a good idea.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good stuff but I'm a little worried for Nick now.
 
browntimmy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: You know.....  I think most of us would be fired for sleeping at work on the job.


How dare you. Clearly he's just tired after a full day of being a brave hero.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let him sleep. He'll do less damage.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: Let him sleep. He'll do less damage.


Fewer damage!!!
 
Flarn
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He was pulled over minutes later
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: BretMavrik: Let him sleep. He'll do less damage.

Fewer damage!!!


Less damage to fewer people.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
when your emotions get the better f you in a moment. also ego, this guy wanted to be known by the other guy, wanted to show him his power.


The real power of course would have been, if you seem him there sleeping every day, then record it for a few weeks straight, make the montage, and then dump it on line.


You say "every day" but you got no receipts for it, so there you are, just some rando jabber head power trip asshole instead of anything really legit.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: He was pulled over minutes later


I like this guy.
 
bthom37
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Letting the air out of all four tires might have been interesting for him to explain.

"I must have run over some nails."
"But there were no holes in the tires."


"Fentanyl let the air out of my tires!"

Chief: "ok, that checks out with my understanding of fentanyl"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Kind of a dick. Why confront the cop? Have a problem with it? Talk to his boss. Record him a few times and give it to the local news.

Not really sure why he seems so annoyed by it.  (Or is that just the accent?)


I'm sure the local news will get right on it, as soon as they stop reading aloud press releases from the local patrolmen's union about how those blacks are at it again
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: This is from November and if you need an update, yes he was pulled over less than 10 minutes later and yes, he is still being harrassed by the staties in the Holden barracks

/this video is on route 290


Ah, Holden Mass. So close yet so far from Athol....
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yo, subby - would you rather he be sleeping or brutalizing minorities?
 
bthom37
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's almost certainly getting paid OT for his little nap.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jackal_N
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your friend Nick, he's lucky he didn't get shot in the face.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: ArcadianRefugee: Kind of a dick. Why confront the cop? Have a problem with it? Talk to his boss. Record him a few times and give it to the local news.

Not really sure why he seems so annoyed by it.  (Or is that just the accent?)

Srs??

He's a taxpayer. He's paying for this guy's nap.

He's allowed to be pissed. In a world of ppl pissed about bullshiat and their own fever dreams... this guy is actually justified.


...and?  What does confronting him accomplish, other than being able to feel all badass "look at me I'm yelling at a cop"?

"My taxes pay your salary!"  lol
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On the plus side, we know he isn't shooting any dogs
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

bthom37: He's almost certainly getting paid OT for his little nap.


"That is not being tired," he said. "That is systematically stealing from your employer who is funded by my tax dollars. This isn't an accident. This isn't a one-time thing. This is somebody that was so brazenly stealing that somebody risked personal issues with a road he drives every single day to put a stop to, it's that bad."
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Brass balls on that guy.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ...and?  What does confronting him accomplish


iat probably brought a little bit of joy to some people in the world. Which is the message of the holiday season. Spreading joy.

So what do you have against joy?
 
