Conservative politician calls on us to stop stigmatizing whiny selfish ignorant stupid chickenshiat crybabies bastards who stupidly remain unvaccinated.
58
    Vaccination, NDP Opposition leader Ryan Meili, Vaccine, Premier Scott Moe, leader of Unified Grassroots, Saskatchewan's premier  
•       •       •

58 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Time to post this....AGAIN!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Get your god damn shot.

There's a lot less scary stuff in the shot than in whatever treatments they'll give you to try and keep you breathing.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you side with the virus, you are no longer fully human.

Go and get your shots, you filthy disease spreading animal.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And, don't forget to stigmatize the Republican leaders who enable those "whiny selfish ignorant stupid chickenshiat crybabies bastards."
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Choose not to get vaccinated for reasons other than legitimate medical ones, or because of legitimate past trauma?  Then no, fark you.  You will be talked down to and belittled and you will deserve it.  This isn't like fat shaming.  This is bloody-minded, indefensible, wilful stupidity shaming.  You are idiots, and your idiocy is putting other people's lives at risk.  You are a danger to yourself and others.  You whine pathetically about masks and scream bloody murder at the very idea of mask mandates, yet you are the reason they exist, and you are too farking stupid to understand that.

No.  Fark that.  I'll keep talking down to these wobbly-mouthed sacks of intellectual bankruptcy until they do the right thing and get the goddamn jab.  Which means I'll never stop talking down to them, and that's fine by me.  It's cathartic, and now more than ever we all need catharses.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Time to post this....AGAIN!!

[Fark user image 750x717]


who are you to judge me?  my penis, my choice.  220, 221... whatever it takes.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: If you side with the virus, you are no longer fully human.

Go and get your shots, you filthy disease spreading animal.


the virus could solve climate change.  fewer humans wrecking the joint.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Are you referring to the government sanctioned class-3 clinical trials on a global basis?

Not MY kids.....
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess we'll have "covid hospitals" around the country soon, like when we used to have TB hospitals.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Over a bit of a longer timeline and I see the unvaccinated becoming a self correcting problem. In fact, some of the models I've seen already have us over the major hump, granted their death toll still has a long way to go to rack up to the numbers where 80% of them are forcefully inoculated through repeated illness till they either die or develop the antibodies needed to reach "herd immunity" like they were screeching about, but, at this point anyone left isn't going to get it no matter what you tell them or math you show them. The only people left are the unreachable.

So, one way or another we WILL reach herd immunity, it's just up to you if you personally want to either get vaccinated, die, or roll the dice that you'll be part of the % that gets really sick and manages to survive, potentially with long term adverse effects and like a reduced lifespan.

What I'm really saying is, die faster assholes, I'd like your voting numbers reduced and things to get back to something more normal so I can go to events again.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is their scarlet letter to wear, sewn on by their own hands.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I would have thought he'd want his very own stigmata
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
F*ck your feelings & get your gd shot.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ness said the 14,000 member Facebook group is not opposed to vaccines and that its members include a large number of vaccinated people. Their issues is vaccine mandates.

You're way late to the party, nobody buys this con anymore.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Over a bit of a longer timeline and I see the unvaccinated becoming a self correcting problem. In fact, some of the models I've seen already have us over the major hump, granted their death toll still has a long way to go to rack up to the numbers where 80% of them are forcefully inoculated through repeated illness till they either die or develop the antibodies needed to reach "herd immunity" like they were screeching about, but, at this point anyone left isn't going to get it no matter what you tell them or math you show them. The only people left are the unreachable.

So, one way or another we WILL reach herd immunity, it's just up to you if you personally want to either get vaccinated, die, or roll the dice that you'll be part of the % that gets really sick and manages to survive, potentially with long term adverse effects and like a reduced lifespan.

What I'm really saying is, die faster assholes, I'd like your voting numbers reduced and things to get back to something more normal so I can go to events again.


lol, these farks are going to suffer post-covid health issues probably for the rest of their lives.  All in the name of muh immune system.
 
jso2897
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No fak u Gooby.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Haha. Oh, are they serious? Hahahahahahaha!

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cocozilla
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://regina.ctvnews.ca/phone-call-​b​etween-sask-premier-group-opposing-cov​id-19-policies-raises-questions-1.5696​145


seems like he is a well known nitwit
 
PrawnSolo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Best headline in a while....
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're mostly not white, so rock on, brethren.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.coView Full Size
  
gifimage.netView Full Size
 
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"We are going to do everything that we can to ensure that we are not, as Dr. Shahab said, stigmatizing the unvaccinated," Moe said. "These are our family, these are our friends and we should not be labeling them with terms like 'right-wing wacko'."

Moe took a call from the leader of Unified Grassroots -- which describes itself as "an action-oriented group that aims to create an open and compassionate space for people to gather and support each other" on its website.

Safe spaces for thee, but not for me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"These are our family, these are our friends

Ha.  I have no problem calling friends "plague rats" if they won't get vaxxed.  A real friend will tell a friend what's up.  If nobody will tell you, then you don't have friends - you have sycophants or manipulators.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No, we need to be more like Italy here and implement the Ruby Rhod

Fark user imageView Full Size


Super Green Pass.
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah, Scott Moe, how about you shut the f*ck up and go kill yourself, you piece of human trash:
https://saskatoon.ctvnews.ca/23-years​-​and-i-find-out-our-premier-killed-my-m​other-scott-moe-apologizes-for-fatal-c​rash-following-facebook-post-1.5134917​

/and f*ck the anti-vaxers too. idiots.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Ness said the 14,000 member Facebook group is not opposed to vaccines and that its members include a large number of vaccinated people. Their issues is vaccine mandates.

You're way late to the party, nobody buys this con anymore.


Maybe they're just holding out for Full Approval?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stop sending your shiatty witness groups to college campuses with their shiatfire and shiatstone, and maybe we'll talk.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Feel bad for me! I'm a victim of my own actions!"
 
Ostman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You're not helping Subby.
.
.
.
.
.
You left out "idiotic".
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Choose not to get vaccinated for reasons other than legitimate medical ones, or because of legitimate past trauma?  Then no, fark you.  You will be talked down to and belittled and you will deserve it.  This isn't like fat shaming.  This is bloody-minded, indefensible, wilful stupidity shaming.  You are idiots, and your idiocy is putting other people's lives at risk.  You are a danger to yourself and others.  You whine pathetically about masks and scream bloody murder at the very idea of mask mandates, yet you are the reason they exist, and you are too farking stupid to understand that.

No.  Fark that.  I'll keep talking down to these wobbly-mouthed sacks of intellectual bankruptcy until they do the right thing and get the goddamn jab.  Which means I'll never stop talking down to them, and that's fine by me.  It's cathartic, and now more than ever we all need catharses.


Then the anti-vaxxers will immediately turn around and call liberals a bunch of "whiners."

/Without even giving an example of what they're whining about.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
God damn the GQP are such sensitive snowflakes.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This isn't about being concerned about potential side effects, allergies, or other harmful effects if the vaccine. This is about conservatives saying "YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME, LIBERAL!" Which is why they can cram this whiney shiat up their ass.

Even if these pricks had no vaccines as kids, they'd STILL be making the wrong choice by not getting their shots. Vaccines save lives and not just yours. It's pathetic we have to make it so people don't endanger each other's lives.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the scarlet letter:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"It was very defaming"

It's not defamation if it's true...
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Get your god damn shot.

There's a lot less scary stuff in the shot than in whatever treatments they'll give you to try and keep you breathing.


Or what Conservatives think we should be treating Covid with
Didn't Ben Carson complain about giving people the vaccine instead of waiting for them to get Covid and then treating them with pool cleaner and horse meds?
 
IamAwake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Over a bit of a longer timeline and I see the unvaccinated becoming a self correcting problem.


and if the really young, really old, those with cancer, etc are killed by the unvaccinated along the way...fark them!  I got mine, right?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Go fark yourself, hoser
 
crzybtch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think people should be able to buy the vaccine as a carry out.  Then when they have stupid relatives/friends, they can sneak up on them and jab em.  Only half kidding.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: And, don't forget to stigmatize the Republican leaders who enable those "whiny selfish ignorant stupid chickenshiat crybabies bastards."


Honestly 75% of the "I've done my research on Facebook" crowd would have gotten vaccinated if conservatives leaders like this hadn't campaigned against it. We actually are far too lenient because pro-plague politicians should have been tarred and feathered long ago.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ThighsofGlory: They're mostly not white, so rock on, brethren.


Uh, what are you saying, exactly?

Most of the non-white vaccine holdouts gave in and got the jab last summer.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Marcus Aurelius: If you side with the virus, you are no longer fully human.

Go and get your shots, you filthy disease spreading animal.

the virus could solve climate change.  fewer humans wrecking the joint.


Fewer humans who most likely deny Climate Change
 
Bf+
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fucking Had It With You
Youtube YEjcNA4ETxU
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
IamAwake:

and if the really young, really old, those with cancer, etc are killed by the unvaccinated along the way...fark them!  I got mine, right?

Citation needed...proof someone who is vaxxed has died or been hospitalized with covide by an unvaxxed.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [media.tenor.co image 198x154] [View Full Size image _x_]    [gifimage.net image 243x155] [View Full Size image _x_]   [i0.wp.com image 230x174] [View Full Size image _x_]   [media.giphy.com image 333x173] [View Full Size image _x_]


i.imgur.comView Full Size


Wait, why are we laughing?
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: AirForceVet: And, don't forget to stigmatize the Republican leaders who enable those "whiny selfish ignorant stupid chickenshiat crybabies bastards."

Honestly 75% of the "I've done my research on Facebook" crowd would have gotten vaccinated if conservatives leaders like this hadn't campaigned against it. We actually are far too lenient because pro-plague politicians should have been tarred and feathered long ago.


Our problem really begins with the conservative leaders campaigning against it in the first place in order to win over that diehard-conservative 25% that was already against it.
 
animal color
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Plague rats can go fark themselves.
 
