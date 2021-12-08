 Skip to content
(Syracuse Post-Standard)   Afghan refugees flee land of gunfire, find new homes in land of gunfire-plus-lake-effect-snow   (syracuse.com) divider line
17
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Note: You can just use a fake email address to get past the psuedo-paywall.

Syracuse is a nice city, I hope it treats these two well.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's a non-subscriber link to the article via Stars & Stripes - https://www.stripes.com/theaters/us/2​0​21-12-07/afghan-siblings-left-parents-​new-life-new-york-3890619.html
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's just like home

/ with more traffic
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: It's just like home

/ with more traffic


And more religious persecution
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had an uncle who had a house on Lake Oneida. I visited one winter and he drove to the middle of the frozen lake in this truck to check out some ice fishing. I never visited again. Creepy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why flee then?  The USA is objectively the worst country that ever has and ever will be.  It even has properties that propogate it's worstness back in time, to make it so it was objectively the worst even before pangea.  Even before protons were a thing.

They should go back, where things are objectively better.

Or better yet.  China steps up to the world stage and uses their empty cities to house millions of refugees.  whole ghost cities turned into refugee cities.  A place where refugees can practice their religions and customs in peace, without white people shooting at them.

Problem solved.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why flee then?  The USA is objectively the worst country that ever has and ever will be.  It even has properties that propogate it's worstness back in time, to make it so it was objectively the worst even before pangea.  Even before protons were a thing.

They should go back, where things are objectively better.

Or better yet.  China steps up to the world stage and uses their empty cities to house millions of refugees.  whole ghost cities turned into refugee cities.  A place where refugees can practice their religions and customs in peace, without white people shooting at them.

Problem solved.


If you so strongly feel that way, maybe you should go there.
 
whidbey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Depressing.   Let them come here, don't take any shiat from anyone who talks shiat.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: AmbassadorBooze: Why flee then?  The USA is objectively the worst country that ever has and ever will be.  It even has properties that propogate it's worstness back in time, to make it so it was objectively the worst even before pangea.  Even before protons were a thing.

They should go back, where things are objectively better.

Or better yet.  China steps up to the world stage and uses their empty cities to house millions of refugees.  whole ghost cities turned into refugee cities.  A place where refugees can practice their religions and customs in peace, without white people shooting at them.

Problem solved.

If you so strongly feel that way, maybe you should go there.


Every place on earth rightfully hates US citizens.  So I would not be welcome.  But, some refugees?  Probably.  China wants to step up to the world stage and join the world community.  And refugees should go to places that are not worse than the place they are fleeing.  So, a place of gunfire and racism and lake effect snow is somehow better than a place of just gunfire?  That doesn't make sense, the US is objecteively the worst country to have ever and will ever exist.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: So, a place of gunfire and racism and lake effect snow is somehow better than a place of just gunfire?  That doesn't make sense, the US is objecteively the worst country to have ever and will ever exist.


Just gunfire? How about
1. Women can't study
2. Women can't drive
3. Being racist
4. Living in the times of cavemen
5. Not having basic sanitation
6. No freedom of speech

I could go on for a long time

/I am not meaning for this conversation to be an argument
//more of a civil discourse
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: jaivirtualcard: AmbassadorBooze: Why flee then?  The USA is objectively the worst country that ever has and ever will be.  It even has properties that propogate it's worstness back in time, to make it so it was objectively the worst even before pangea.  Even before protons were a thing.

They should go back, where things are objectively better.

Or better yet.  China steps up to the world stage and uses their empty cities to house millions of refugees.  whole ghost cities turned into refugee cities.  A place where refugees can practice their religions and customs in peace, without white people shooting at them.

Problem solved.

If you so strongly feel that way, maybe you should go there.

Every place on earth rightfully hates US citizens.  So I would not be welcome.  But, some refugees?  Probably.  China wants to step up to the world stage and join the world community.  And refugees should go to places that are not worse than the place they are fleeing.  So, a place of gunfire and racism and lake effect snow is somehow better than a place of just gunfire?  That doesn't make sense, the US is objecteively the worst country to have ever and will ever exist.


Yeah, because China loves Muslims...

I thought you were being sarcastic. Turns out you're just an idiot.

Oh, and BTW subby. Afghanistan gets cold and snowy too.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Every place on earth rightfully hates US citizens.  So I would not be welcome.  But, some refugees?


Theoretical question. Let's say you suddenly were turned into a person who would be welcome anywhere without racism.

Would you still go to Afghanistan?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: AmbassadorBooze: So, a place of gunfire and racism and lake effect snow is somehow better than a place of just gunfire?  That doesn't make sense, the US is objecteively the worst country to have ever and will ever exist.

Just gunfire? How about
1. Women can't study
2. Women can't drive
3. Being racist
4. Living in the times of cavemen
5. Not having basic sanitation
6. No freedom of speech

I could go on for a long time

/I am not meaning for this conversation to be an argument
//more of a civil discourse


That may all be true.  But it is not friendly to the narrative.

I think we can all agree Afghanistan isn't peach pie and rainbows a LA mode, but it isn't the US.  We can all agree the refugees have to go somewhere.  But we can also all agree the US is the worst country that ever has or ever will exist.

I think we can as Xi and Biden the same questions and China will come out way ahead on the score.  Ask Xi if China is founded on slavery?  Ask biden if the US is founded on slavery.  Win for China.  As Xi if China has a history of suppressing women?  Ask Biden if the the US has that history?  Win for China

I think when we all think about it logically, having China step up to the world stage and take in all the worlds refugees would be the right thing.  They are objectively better than the US.  And they have whole cities just waiting to be populated.
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: AmbassadorBooze: So, a place of gunfire and racism and lake effect snow is somehow better than a place of just gunfire?  That doesn't make sense, the US is objecteively the worst country to have ever and will ever exist.

Just gunfire? How about
1. Women can't study
2. Women can't drive
3. Being racist
4. Living in the times of cavemen
5. Not having basic sanitation
6. No freedom of speech

I could go on for a long time

/I am not meaning for this conversation to be an argument
//more of a civil discourse


You're thinking of Watertown, not Syracuse.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: AmbassadorBooze: Every place on earth rightfully hates US citizens.  So I would not be welcome.  But, some refugees?

Theoretical question. Let's say you suddenly were turned into a person who would be welcome anywhere without racism.

Would you still go to Afghanistan?


Well, if the world suddenly didn't have racism, how would I be a US citizen?  The US is based on racism.  It was founded on slavery.  It is a slaver country.

Also being a US citizen isn't a race.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: jaivirtualcard: AmbassadorBooze: So, a place of gunfire and racism and lake effect snow is somehow better than a place of just gunfire?  That doesn't make sense, the US is objecteively the worst country to have ever and will ever exist.

Just gunfire? How about
1. Women can't study
2. Women can't drive
3. Being racist
4. Living in the times of cavemen
5. Not having basic sanitation
6. No freedom of speech

I could go on for a long time

/I am not meaning for this conversation to be an argument
//more of a civil discourse

That may all be true.  But it is not friendly to the narrative.

I think we can all agree Afghanistan isn't peach pie and rainbows a LA mode, but it isn't the US.  We can all agree the refugees have to go somewhere.  But we can also all agree the US is the worst country that ever has or ever will exist.

I think we can as Xi and Biden the same questions and China will come out way ahead on the score.  Ask Xi if China is founded on slavery?  Ask biden if the US is founded on slavery.  Win for China.  As Xi if China has a history of suppressing women?  Ask Biden if the the US has that history?  Win for China

I think when we all think about it logically, having China step up to the world stage and take in all the worlds refugees would be the right thing.  They are objectively better than the US.  And they have whole cities just waiting to be populated.


No, we literally can't agree that the US is the worst country to exist, because objectively the majority of other countries are worse.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why flee then?  The USA is objectively the worst country that ever has and ever will be.  It even has properties that propogate it's worstness back in time, to make it so it was objectively the worst even before pangea.  Even before protons were a thing.

They should go back, where things are objectively better.

Or better yet.  China steps up to the world stage and uses their empty cities to house millions of refugees.  whole ghost cities turned into refugee cities.  A place where refugees can practice their religions and customs in peace, without white people shooting at them.

Problem solved.


Is this a joke?  Trolling, irony, sarcasm....I really can't tell anymore on Fark.
 
