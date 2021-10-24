 Skip to content
(Independent)   Finland's Prime Minister, the youngest and second hottest of all world leaders behind Boris Johnson, apologises for going clubbing until 4am when she should have been isolating   (independent.co.uk) divider line
    More: Fail, Finnish parliamentary election, 2007, Finland, Political party, Urho Kekkonen, Ms Marin, Finland's prime minister Sanna Marin, Christian Democrats, Liberal conservatism  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Clubbing until 4 am at 36 years old? Props to her. I could not do that after my twenties, I think.

And imagine some skeezeball seeing a cute woman at the club and going up and grinding against her. She turns around, and he sees it's the FARKING PRIME MINISTER. I'd pay to see that reaction. She could have him arrested or worse.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In my younger days, I had the opportunity to make out with a Finish woman.
They're not just hot, they're kind of freaky.

/God I miss my younger days.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Behind Boris? So, he enjoys a good pegging. Very nice.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Resource provided for non-TFA reading types:

static.independent.co.ukView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How embarrassing. Clubbing after the age of 30.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, she can't stay home and pickle her own fish forever.
 
hotmoonsauce
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: In my younger days, I had the opportunity to make out with a Finish woman.
They're not just hot, they're kind of freaky.

/God I miss my younger days.


been all over the world (veteran) and I agree with your assessment of Finland.
However, the most crazy I ever encountered was Australia. I don't know if it was because we were American, accents, military, or what, but I don't think we went back to our hotels a single night without some Aussie lass pulling us in to the room. That was also the first time I ever seen a lady spray across the room. I had to do a double take to make sure I wasn't farking some dude. Didn't know women could do that until then. That was a wild two months I don't think I'll ever forget.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You dummies, she was clubbing seals to keep her family fed and warm.
That shiat can take all night.

No but really, how does a Prime Minister go clubbing at all? Bizarre. Even Trudeau hasn't done that.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
2nd hottest? How many mistresses does she have?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It weird that clubbing is a scandal and does not involve baby seals.
 
