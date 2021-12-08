 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   Alligator captured in (double checks notes) Massachusetts river   (wpri.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they got it before it froze to death.
 
TaDu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm hearing a voice in my head say "that's a wicked lahge gatah in the yahd by the cah."
autocorrect really didn't want to let me to type that.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yeah, it's been cold up this way.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

well it had already done its job with the waves of Chinese needle snakes.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Triple check them.
 
