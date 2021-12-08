 Skip to content
(CNN)   House passes $770 billion spending bill with nary a peep of outrage about inflation or how to pay for it   (cnn.com) divider line
137
    More: News, United States Department of Defense, United States, United States Senate, President of the United States, military service members, final version of the bill, Nancy Pelosi, sexual assault  
•       •       •

137 Comments     (+0 »)
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the soldiers don't even get a cost of living adjustment, the US continues to be the largest arms dealer in the world, and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome. What a god damned joke. I also note that nothing is in this that addresses the consumption of fossil fuels that makes the US military one of the largest emitters (top 50) of greenhouse gases in the world. I see that we are back to normal. Well done, Biden. Your Build Back A Better Trump is proceeding apace.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, thank God those poor Raytheon execs can buy themselves a third hooker and another kilo of coke for XXXmas.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, thank God those poor Raytheon execs can buy themselves a third hooker and another kilo of coke for XXXmas.


Could you even imagine Christmas without those.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American priorities.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: So the soldiers don't even get a cost of living adjustment, the US continues to be the largest arms dealer in the world, and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome. What a god damned joke. I also note that nothing is in this that addresses the consumption of fossil fuels that makes the US military one of the largest emitters (top 50) of greenhouse gases in the world. I see that we are back to normal. Well done, Biden. Your Build Back A Better Trump is proceeding apace.


I find myself, as one hates war and is terrified for the future of my children, very concerned we aren't spending enough. Shrink the Army. Build at least two more shipyards.

Ukraine is a reminder that the power politics that have existed since the first human tribes has not and will not go away. If someone thinks they can take something by force cheaply, they will. I would rather over pay for conventional deterrence than suffer the world where it is lacking.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.



Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.


Why didnt Howie Hawkins do anything to stop this.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.


Everybody I don't agree with is a Russian Bot.
 
rga184
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: American priorities.


yup.  but you can imagine that conservatives are rightfully outraged about how much we spend on welfare, because it's like twice that.

\ oh, it isn't?  sorry, I was told it was.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.


He's got a point. What is the differences between Dems and Repubs, again?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will a biatch for inflation, but at least my Lockheed and Raytheon stocks got a shot in the arm this morning.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do the explosions inflate more?
 
KiwDaWabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to stay ready in case another country makes us invade them by existing.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.

Everybody I don't agree with is a Russian Bot.


Russia isn't communist any longer. The person I was responding to has well known pro-China and pro-communist stances.

Thank you for your useless input though. Par for the course.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: ..., and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome. ...


What syndrome is that?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: NewportBarGuy: Well, thank God those poor Raytheon execs can buy themselves a third hooker and another kilo of coke for XXXmas.

Could you even imagine Christmas without those.


It'd make me want to jump off a bridge.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And notice how no one ever rants about the Pentagon's budget being an $8T spending bill? (Calculated in the same manner as BIF & BBB.)
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: misanthropicsob: I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.

He's got a point. What is the differences between Dems and Repubs, again?


Both sides are bad - so vote for Putin.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: And notice how no one ever rants about the Pentagon's budget being an $8T spending bill? (Calculated in the same manner as BIF & BBB.)


Yes, but look at the massive size of our military dong!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom: misanthropicsob: I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.

He's got a point. What is the differences between Dems and Repubs, again?


Republicans will say it's for the good of the country and we need national defense so we can go to war.

Dems will also say it's for the good of the country and that we need national defense so we can go to war, but they will also add that it's the most progressive military spending bill in decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:  and $300 million in military aid to the Ukrainian Security Assistance Initiative,

Yeah, but only if President Zelensky agrees to an investigation of Donald Trump, Jr., right?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, we can't afford to feed the hungry because we really need this thing the boys down at r&d are calling a "toaster roaster". I have no clue what it does, but for $5b/ea they said it'll make regular missiles obsolete. So we're gonna have to find that instead so we can defend ourselves from all those hungry people stealing apples.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b2theory: ...

I find myself, as one hates war and is terrified for the future of my children, very concerned we aren't spending enough. Shrink the Army. Build at least two more shipyards.

Ukraine is a reminder that the power politics that have existed since the first human tribes has not and will not go away. If someone thinks they can take something by force cheaply, they will. I would rather over pay for conventional deterrence than suffer the world where it is lacking.


How would shrinking the Army help vis-a-vis the situation in Ukraine?

And do you think the government owns the shipyards that build the Navy's ships? Because they don't.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, we're going to spend $150 million to investigate UAP.

Uhh, they know where the UAPs are coming from, and what is controlling them. Just shoveling money into black boxes. AOIMSG is a joke.

You didn't think they actually spent $10,000 for a hammer, $30,000 for a toilet seat, did you?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bill also establishes an "office, organizational structure, and provides authorities to address unidentified aerial phenomena," also known as UFOs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

g.fro: Nadie_AZ: ..., and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome. ...

What syndrome is that?


That movie was about nuclear meltdown, not a pandemic, anyway.
resize-media.festival-cannes.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: johnphantom: misanthropicsob: I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.

He's got a point. What is the differences between Dems and Repubs, again?

Both sides are bad - so vote for Putin.


I'd say I am voting for Putin no matter who I vote for.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The $770B for the military is a little over 11% of the federal budget.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.


Way to cold war, bud.

Commie. Jesus.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: misanthropicsob: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.

Everybody I don't agree with is a Russian Bot.

Russia isn't communist any longer. The person I was responding to has well known pro-China and pro-communist stances.

Thank you for your useless input though. Par for the course.


Being pro-Chinese government and pro-communist isn't compatible. The Chinese are communists in any remote sense of the world.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh fark off concernmitter. We know, debt and deficit only matters when dems are in charge.

/repeal the trump hand outs to the rich
//eat the rich
///take their money
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: So the soldiers don't even get a cost of living adjustment, the US continues to be the largest arms dealer in the world, and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome. What a god damned joke. I also note that nothing is in this that addresses the consumption of fossil fuels that makes the US military one of the largest emitters (top 50) of greenhouse gases in the world. I see that we are back to normal. Well done, Biden. Your Build Back A Better Trump is proceeding apace.


So you think TFA encompasses the entire NDAA?
Here you go
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.



apparently walmart is a communist sympathizer because everything you buy there is made in China.

Touche'
 
bthom37
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mrparks: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.

Way to cold war, bud.

Commie. Jesus.


Decades of propaganda have done horrifying things to boomer brains.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

meanmutton: NuclearPenguins: misanthropicsob: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.

Everybody I don't agree with is a Russian Bot.

Russia isn't communist any longer. The person I was responding to has well known pro-China and pro-communist stances.

Thank you for your useless input though. Par for the course.

Being pro-Chinese government and pro-communist isn't compatible. The Chinese aren't communists in any remote sense of the world.


FTFM
 
bronskrat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
defensedaily.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Look, okay, those weddings and hospitals aren't going to blow themselves up.
 
QFarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do we really need to create a multi-year ($$$$) commision to study what happened during our 20 years in Afganistan?  Was no one taking notes while this was going on?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnphantom: misanthropicsob: I do so hap-hap-happy that Democrats increased the pentagon budget. Again.

He's got a point. What is the differences between Dems and Repubs, again?


Tell me you don't have a uterus without saying you don't have a uterus.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: NuclearPenguins: misanthropicsob: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.

Everybody I don't agree with is a Russian Bot.

Russia isn't communist any longer. The person I was responding to has well known pro-China and pro-communist stances.

Thank you for your useless input though. Par for the course.

Being pro-Chinese government and pro-communist isn't compatible. The Chinese are communists in any remote sense of the world.


Xi would disagree with you.

On this topic, his opinion carries more weight.
 
bthom37
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

xalres: Look, okay, those weddings and hospitals aren't going to blow themselves up.


Hey!

That's not fair!  Lockheed Martin has been working on explosive wedding cakes for several years, and they've promised us a breakthrough very soon!
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

b2theory: Nadie_AZ: So the soldiers don't even get a cost of living adjustment, the US continues to be the largest arms dealer in the world, and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome. What a god damned joke. I also note that nothing is in this that addresses the consumption of fossil fuels that makes the US military one of the largest emitters (top 50) of greenhouse gases in the world. I see that we are back to normal. Well done, Biden. Your Build Back A Better Trump is proceeding apace.

I find myself, as one hates war and is terrified for the future of my children, very concerned we aren't spending enough. Shrink the Army. Build at least two more shipyards.

Ukraine is a reminder that the power politics that have existed since the first human tribes has not and will not go away. If someone thinks they can take something by force cheaply, they will. I would rather over pay for conventional deterrence than suffer the world where it is lacking.



it will never go away as long as enough military industrial complex company stock owners need more free Precious every quarter.

they clean house every time a conflict breaks out somewhere in the world.

it war breaks out, they retire early.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: So the soldiers don't even get a cost of living adjustment


Try reading the farking article, dummy.

The final version of the bill, which leadership from both chambers have agreed to, contains changes to how sexual assault and harassment are prosecuted and handled within the military, a 2.7% pay increase for military service members and Defense Department civilian employees,
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

QFarker: Do we really need to create a multi-year ($$$$) commision to study what happened during our 20 years in Afganistan?  Was no one taking notes while this was going on?


Pffft. You think we care what happens when we go to war? Didn't what happened in Iraq teach you anything?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

meanmutton: NuclearPenguins: misanthropicsob: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.

Everybody I don't agree with is a Russian Bot.

Russia isn't communist any longer. The person I was responding to has well known pro-China and pro-communist stances.

Thank you for your useless input though. Par for the course.

Being pro-Chinese government and pro-communist isn't compatible. The Chinese are communists in any remote sense of the world.


You and I both know that. Communists aren't known for being overly smart, however.

And let me state for the record that our version of capitalism is completely garbage as well, even though I personally benefit from it.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed."
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

QFarker: Do we really need to create a multi-year ($$$$) commision to study what happened during our 20 years in Afganistan?  Was no one taking notes while this was going on?



Wealthy capitalists in murca don't mind blowing public money, your money.   their private money/wealth is secured away and safe.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: NuclearPenguins: Nadie_AZ: and they are giving funding to a fake syndrome.


Forgive me, but a known communist sympathizer poo-poo'ing something that makes them look bad is a wee bit suspect.


apparently walmart is a communist sympathizer because everything you buy there is made in China.

Touche'


Yes. Yes they are.

Wal-mart has done more to harm America than all our enemies of the last hundred years put together.
 
