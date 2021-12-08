 Skip to content
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, weird things happen there all the time.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing ever happens in Wilmerding
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shadyside is known for its beautiful boutiques and historic homes.

Apperently Shadyside as a shady side.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always thought Shadyside was where you went to get classy drunk. It's not like South Oakland where you can get sloppy drunk and no one would notice.
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look I was home all night.  Stop accusing me of these things!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it no cold at night there?

If I did this in Calgary, it wouldn't be... flattering.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She says Shadyside is the last place she would think this would happen.

Can you hear yourself woman.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Vor zee last time - it'z a Finnish tradition! Pleaze unwrap my baubles.'
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, if you're gonna be naked, might as well be prowlin' " as my daddy used to say.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tasteme: "Well, if you're gonna be naked, might as well be prowlin' " as my daddy used to say.


HomerSimpsonBacksIntoHedge.gif
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Kind of cold out for that isn't it?
 
apathy2673
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh, peering...not peeing.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On neighborhood name alone, this is Strip District behavior.
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Peeping naked when temps are in the 30s has some definite shortcomings.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh my bad, that was wrong? I should not do that?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a ghost.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Maybe if Shadyside was shadier the guy couldn't peek through the windows. They don't have this problem over in Blindside, I tell ya.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"One victim who didn't feel comfortable doing an interview on camera tells me she saw the prowler outside her window wearing all black last week.
She says he emerged at 2:30 in the morning from behind an apartment building in the buff."

now, in the article, these two sentences are separated by an ad.  buuut... i mean... did we just get OKed?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Habitual Cynic: Peeping naked when temps are in the 30s has some definite shortcomings.


I almost turned on the AC last night.  It's difficult to catch up with the cold weather in the north when it's early fall here. Turning on the electricity has some shortcomings in Texas when it's in the 30s.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wait until you visit White Settlement here in Texas (farther from Gunbarrel City than you might think...)
 
