(Guardian)   One toy's journey through the supply chain crisis: from Chinese factory to UK child's stocking. Santa's Workshop currently isolating so as to be open in time for the big day   (theguardian.com) divider line
I wonder if it's cheaper to ship by rail or ship from China to the UK.
 
Merltech: I wonder if it's cheaper to ship by rail or ship from China to the UK.


After the Russian mafia takes their "protection" cut, I'd be surprised to see 25% of goods shipped via rail there make it to the destination.
 
Maybe we should just use this as the final excuse to discontinue rampant consumerism on a global level for the holidays and just spend time enjoying the company of people we love and care about.
 
Monocultured: Maybe we should just use this as the final excuse to discontinue rampant consumerism on a global level for the holidays and just spend time enjoying the company of people we love and care about.


That sounds good in theory, but what if the hard booze required to enjoy each other's company doesn't arrive due to supply chain issues?
 
Monocultured: Maybe we should just use this as the final excuse to discontinue rampant consumerism on a global level for the holidays and just spend time enjoying the company of people we love and care about.


I agree with you. Then I wonder what would happen to the American economy, since a large part of it is based on consumer spending. Not that I'm one to throw rocks at glass houses. Just this year, I bought a MacBook Air, and then rebuild my desktop PC around an AMD 5600x. Not including a new GPU, which would have cost more than all of the other PC parts combined.

I think part of the problem is that on the internet there is constant advertising. I check out one item I might like to buy, then afterwards every news website or Fark page I visit shows me ads for the item.
 
