(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Bus driver doesn't know when to stay off Facebook   (krcgtv.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every single one of these "I have been wrongly accused and nobody knows the real facts about what happened" posts I've ever seen on Facebook (and they appear with some frequency on the local community groups) looks, sounds, and reads like it was written by exactly the same person, who is also always very clearly someone who should not ever be writing short essays intended to make them look better without significant outside help, at least of the editorial variety.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA (my bold): The Facebook post had several others comments saying their children have complained about the same bus driver slamming on the breaks and failing to stop at their bus stop.

FFS, can't Sinclair afford any copy editors? Them's the brakes, I guess.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Always.

That's when you stay off Facebook.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This guy just sounds like a drunk.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"well, I have been suspendwd. U people have won."

No, we all won now that you're no longer driving a school bus.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sure, school policy is no phones but I was doing it for the children! I'm a veteran. It's a hit job, I tell ya'.
He's probably a nice old guy that really did get railroaded, but Facebook is not the place to air the grievance. And he damn sure shouldn't be naming names connected to his job in a public forum.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, the "I was on my phone... For the children!" defence and the "I didn't break the mailboxes, only the mailbox posts" defence aren't teaming up like captain planet to save you.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Regarding the knocked-down mailboxes, the driver said this was his first year driving the particular route, and learning the turnarounds were an issue. He said no mailboxes were damaged, only the posts they sit on."
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well you can always switch to driving a city bus now.
 
skyotter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He said no mailboxes were damaged, only the posts they sit on.

Ell oh ell
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: FTFA (my bold): The Facebook post had several others comments saying their children have complained about the same bus driver slamming on the breaks and failing to stop at their bus stop.

FFS, can't Sinclair afford any copy editors? Them's the brakes, I guess.


Pair that with the original Facebook post of the guy and goddammit there are stupids among us.
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: "well, I have been suspendwd. U people have won."

No, we all won now that you're no longer driving a school bus.


Now he can go back to driving truck.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Take his guns, we know how this goes.
 
Confabulat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'll happy wash dishes for a living but there's no way in hell I'd ever consider being a school bus driver. This guy was probably the most qualified applicant in recent years.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Every single one of these "I have been wrongly accused and nobody knows the real facts about what happened" posts I've ever seen on Facebook (and they appear with some frequency on the local community groups) looks, sounds, and reads like it was written by exactly the same person, who is also always very clearly someone who should not ever be writing short essays intended to make them look better without significant outside help, at least of the editorial variety.


And it never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever truly addresses the situation, changes minds, clarifies the situation, or generally improves things in any way, shape or form.

You get caught up in something like this, whether it was your screw-up or someone else's, it's best to just shut up and move on. You don't "win" via Facebook post. Not ever.

Not even when you're right.

An uncle learned this last year when dealing with an irate, irrational parent in school. The parent's kid did something wrong (missed the bus to their game and got left behind), it was the parent's fault, but the parent went onto Facebook and posted a huge tirade about it blaming the uncle.

The uncle, not knowing this parent's history, gave a brief and diplomatic response explaining what really happened. Cordial but firm.

No need to tell you the parent exploded some MORE and pushed, pushed, pushed to make it a huge deal. He got suspended, not because he was wrong, but for engaging with her. Turns out this parent had a long history of such nonsense. The school knew she was a problem, and had he just shut up and moved on they probably would have looked the other way, but by responding (in violation of the school's social media policy) it became a much bigger deal that spread throughout the school.

And that's when you're in the right.

Sounds like the dope in this story truly screwed up and just can't acknowledge it.

Dig that hole, idiot! Dig that hole!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
You marched against Big Brother... but did you stop to consider Little Sister?
 
70xlrt
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hunked?
 
