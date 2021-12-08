 Skip to content
(Guardian)   How the pandemic era has changed our bodies: Our shoes are too tight. And we've forgotten how to dance?   (theguardian.com) divider line
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/sees what Subby did there, yes....
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some time in the last 12 months, the skin in my face lost all its elasticity and now I look like 10 years older. It's super depressing.

Of course, this is only indirectly attributable to the pandemic inasmuch as the pandemic disrupted my work project schedule and now I am killing myself to try to get back on track, plus the fact that I have a nasty commute now that I didn't have before, which probably has more to do with it.

(I could probably undo some of the damage if I was able to go back to not working 10-12 hour days, not getting up at 5:30 in the morning, not being 20 pounds overweight, and actually getting exercise outside like I used to.)
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm in better physical shape. Lost a lot of my bust, at least two inches off my true waist. Gained a little arm definition and broader shoulders. Managed to get LASIC around all the shutdowns so, no more glasses.

I think I look older though. Like I aged a decade in a year.

/stuck in a four hour fall protection webex
//please air drop caffeine
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Impact on MAGA brains not mentioned.
 
patrick767
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yes, the pandemic is why I can't dance. That's it.

Brits: The pandemic is why we have bad teeth!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phoenix87ta
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Damn that's a good headline. Love the reference.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's not my shoes that are too tight.

Geez, I've been working from home for over twenty months now. I don't even want to try on any of the business-casual apparel sitting idle in my closet.
 
Liadan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My hair is a completely different texture than it was in January 2020. It was stick straight most of my life and now it is most definitely curly. I have no idea what to do with it. My skin is still okay, though the frown lines between my eyes are WAY more pronounced than they were before all this.

I've actually lost a bunch of weight. Going on rage walks will do that.
 
sassyfrancis [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [Fark user image 236x289]

/sees what Subby did there, yes....


Sadly, lines like these will likely just fly over the CW crowd when the new show starts.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Phoenix87ta: Damn that's a good headline. Love the reference.


* stage bow *
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The fact that my self-improvements have gone up during all this, including weight loss, further adds to my suspicion that I am the negative polarity of society.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure those are just regular signs of aging.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: It's not my shoes that are too tight.

Geez, I've been working from home for over twenty months now. I don't even want to try on any of the business-casual apparel sitting idle in my closet.


Soon there will be a realization that slacks are like pajama pants.  And the cycle begins again.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Some time in the last 12 months, the skin in my face lost all its elasticity and now I look like 10 years older. It's super depressing.



Topical retinoids -- helps promote collagen in your skin.  It's like the one active ingredient available that dermatologists agree actually does something to prevent/reduce wrinkles etc., unlike all the BS that skincare companies push in  their products.  Differin is OTC and seems to work great.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

