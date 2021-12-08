 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hours after studies warn that Omicron evades their vaccine, Pfizer drops their own study showing 3 doses of its Covid vaccine provide as much protection vs extra crispy Omicron as 2 shots provided vs original recipe Covid. And now you want fried chicken for lunch   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus - can we get a redo on this headline?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, subby.  That was an overly complicated headline.
 
Daer21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Jesus - can we get a redo on this headline?


Yeah...woof.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: Jesus - can we get a redo on this headline?


Why? Don't you like the plug for KFC?
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fully Vaxxed here - 2 doses, probably had Delta back in September, and then did a booster in October.

I am not super concerned about this variant and I hope that the rumblings are right about it being a less severe strain. If Covid ends up being a yearly cold mild virus then I think we will finally be past all of this.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to see what the independent verification is on this, but I give this a lot more credence than the un-reviewed study of 12 people linked a few threads down. If only because Pfizer has more data available and this claim is easily falsifiable which would be a ridiculous incorrect or false statement to make.

Anyway, tentatively good news
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, I'm feeling like Thai food for lunch.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viruses don't "evade" anything. And certainly not vaccines which are no longer in your system.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"studies warn".   Yeah, they asked twelve FB users if they knew of anyone who was harmed by the vaccine and six of them said they knew a guy who knew a guy ...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Viruses don't "evade" anything. And certainly not vaccines which are no longer in your system.


Thank you, Mr Pedant.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What "studies", subby? The one from IBT that had a sample size of 12?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: "studies warn".   Yeah, they asked twelve FB users if they knew of anyone who was harmed by the vaccine and six of them said they knew a guy who knew a guy ...


I think you should probably do your own research.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.


Because scientific journals are written for experts in their field who are expected to have the ability to assess the methodology and claims made.

Giving Joe Public a scientific journal article is like giving a 12yo a Hustler. They'll get excited about what they see, but they won't really understand most of it and likely get into trouble if they try to use any of that information.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The results of the study was pretty much just raw data and wasn't peer reviewed in anyway. It should have been taken with a grain of salt.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

Because scientific journals are written for experts in their field who are expected to have the ability to assess the methodology and claims made.

Giving Joe Public a scientific journal article is like giving a 12yo a Hustler. They'll get excited about what they see, but they won't really understand most of it and likely get into trouble if they try to use any of that information.


Also, there's probably less reason to believe an antibody reduction varies greatly among a cohort.  What probably varies more are outcomes from that reduction.

Survival is a mix of the passive immune system and
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

*me trying to suss out the headline*
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: "studies warn".   Yeah, they asked twelve FB users if they knew of anyone who was harmed by the vaccine and six of them said they knew a guy who knew a guy ...


And I guarantee that two of them were my cousin's husband and his gullible wife.  They read about it on the internet so they know.  This gets filterpawned but he keeps sending me biatchute links that I refuse to open.  How he made it to 70 I'll never know.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: thealgorerhythm: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

Because scientific journals are written for experts in their field who are expected to have the ability to assess the methodology and claims made.

Giving Joe Public a scientific journal article is like giving a 12yo a Hustler. They'll get excited about what they see, but they won't really understand most of it and likely get into trouble if they try to use any of that information.

Also, there's probably less reason to believe an antibody reduction varies greatly among a cohort.  What probably varies more are outcomes from that reduction.

Survival is a mix of the passive immune system and


the body's resilience.

It's information.  That's all.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.


Well, in the case of the one that said that Omicron is vaccine evasive?

They don't. Or at least, they haven't yet BECAUSE IT IS A FARKING PREPRINT.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Bass Playing Guy: The results of the study was were pretty much just raw data and wasn't weren't peer reviewed in anyway. It should have been taken with a grain of salt.


Fixed it up for you there.

/Grammar Nazi.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I told one of my coworkers that the pfizer vaccine had viagra in it as a joke and he believed me -_-
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.pfizer.com/news/press-rele​ase/press-release-detail/pfizer-and-bi​ontech-provide-update-omicron-variant

Found the actual announcement. Link in this page goes to further details.
 
mrparks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Iworkformsn: Jesus - can we get a redo on this headline?


I almost had to get out the dry erase board.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Iworkformsn: Jesus - can we get a redo on this headline?

Why? Don't you like the plug for KFC?


How about a plug for White Castle?

World's Most Evil Invention - SNL
Youtube z0NgUhEs1R4
 
rga184
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.


It's just preliminary data.  Often enough to warrant a bigger study.  People.atent supposed to take it as dogma, they're supposed to take it as advisement that a phenomenon might be taking place and that more research is warranted to explore it.
 
Stretchy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

offacue: "...my cousin's husband and his gullible wife."


How many people are in this marriage? Am I having a stroke?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That headline is so tortured subby will be tried at The Hague.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I just got my booster on Monday, so getting a kick, etc
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

offacue: Stud Gerbil: "studies warn".   Yeah, they asked twelve FB users if they knew of anyone who was harmed by the vaccine and six of them said they knew a guy who knew a guy ...

And I guarantee that two of them were my cousin's husband and his gullible wife.  They read about it on the internet so they know.  This gets filterpawned but he keeps sending me biatchute links that I refuse to open.  How he made it to 70 I'll never know.


[facebook citation needed]
 
v2micca
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rga184: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

It's just preliminary data.  Often enough to warrant a bigger study.  People.atent supposed to take it as dogma, they're supposed to take it as advisement that a phenomenon might be taking place and that more research is warranted to explore it.


Well, we all know that the scientific method and 24 hour news cycle work sooooooo well together.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

Well, in the case of the one that said that Omicron is vaccine evasive?

They don't. Or at least, they haven't yet BECAUSE IT IS A FARKING PREPRINT.


Because scientific journals are written for experts in their field who are expected to have the ability to assess the methodology and claims made.

Giving Joe Public a scientific journal article is like giving a 12yo a Hustler. They'll get excited about what they see, but they won't really understand most of it and likely get into trouble if they try to use any of that information.

Giving Joe Public a preprint is like taking that 12yo to a Hustler photo shoot with no explanation and no counseling. Very dangerous.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.


Depending on the issue at hand, small samples can be valuable in establishing lines of further inquiry.  Big studies with lots of people are hugely expensive and not everyone wants to take a chance and blow a grant on an inconclusive study with a huge, expensive meaningless sample. Research costs money.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x194]


The difference is that the government and media don't try and panic us about every flu variant. The smart kids in the labs look at what is going around and make an educated guess on what the flu vaccine needs to be for the year. We still don't even know shiat about Omicron and already we've had travel restrictions and fear mongering stories about how the vaccines aren't going to work when it could end up being a whole lot of nothing.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Any one else craving KFC for breakfast now?
 
jbuist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.


Scientific journals are not intended for public consumption. They're intended for people that are already experts on the subject matter. Instead people are trying to use them to play scissors-rock-paper with each other online.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x194]

The difference is that the government and media don't try and panic us about every flu variant. The smart kids in the labs look at what is going around and make an educated guess on what the flu vaccine needs to be for the year. We still don't even know shiat about Omicron and already we've had travel restrictions and fear mongering stories about how the vaccines aren't going to work when it could end up being a whole lot of nothing.


You'll get over it. Just do what you're told, rat.
 
thornhill
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.


The job of the journals is to get good information out there, and never to withhold it because it could be misinterpreted. It's the job of the media and public health officials like Fauci to make sure people understand it.

And for this kind of study, how do you know that the sample size is too small? Or not large enough to at least provide solid indicators? There are a lot of people claiming expertise they don't have to attack the validity of the study.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LawPD: Any one else craving KFC for breakfast now?


I mean, it's a day ending in Y, so...
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sure subby, but screw that KFC crap:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Gus' also beats Popeyes like a red-headed stepchild.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

v2micca: rga184: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

It's just preliminary data.  Often enough to warrant a bigger study.  People.atent supposed to take it as dogma, they're supposed to take it as advisement that a phenomenon might be taking place and that more research is warranted to explore it.

Well, we all know that the scientific method and 24 hour news cycle work sooooooo well together.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

Well, in the case of the one that said that Omicron is vaccine evasive?

They don't. Or at least, they haven't yet BECAUSE IT IS A FARKING PREPRINT.

Because scientific journals are written for experts in their field who are expected to have the ability to assess the methodology and claims made.

Giving Joe Public a scientific journal article is like giving a 12yo a Hustler. They'll get excited about what they see, but they won't really understand most of it and likely get into trouble if they try to use any of that information.

Giving Joe Public a preprint is like taking that 12yo to a Hustler photo shoot with no explanation and no counseling. Very dangerous.


Worse. I want to claim that studies say vaccines are ineffective in a program to cause large vaccine hesitancy in a population.

Before preprint servers: Have to carefully fake data to get multiple journals to publish, then report that the scientific consensus seems to be vaccines are ineffective.

After preprint servers: Post five "preprints" claiming what  I want, then report "studies conclude."
 
Oneiros
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somacandra: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

Depending on the issue at hand, small samples can be valuable in establishing lines of further inquiry.  Big studies with lots of people are hugely expensive and not everyone wants to take a chance and blow a grant on an inconclusive study with a huge, expensive meaningless sample. Research costs money.


Agreed.

And in the case of a pandemic, it's worth multiple groups investigating this at once, as there may be other localized issues that they hadn't managed to account for.

If they waited long enough to do a deeper study before publishing any results, we might be dealing with a different variant by the time the study is replicated

In other scenarios when a few months delay doesn't potentially mean the death of thousands of people, then yes, it makes sense to do a larger study first.  But this isn't one of those times
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jbuist: iheartscotch: Why do scientific journals publish papers with such small sample sizes? Seems like that would be a recipe to create incorrect impressions.

Scientific journals are not intended for public consumption. They're intended for people that are already experts on the subject matter. Instead people are trying to use them to play scissors-rock-paper with each other online.


Well, I've done my own research, and I've concluded that isn't true.
 
jso2897
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
No one is trying to "panic" you.
You're just very, very stupid.
Two entirely different things.
Cattle only understand stampedes, because they are cattle.
Panic and idiot complacency are your only two settings.
 
