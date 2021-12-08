 Skip to content
 
London officially has the world's worst traffic. Residents of Tokyo, NYC, Houston, Moscow, LA, and Atlanta would weigh in but, well, you know
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
well, for one thing, in London, they drive on the wrong side of the road, so way worse than Tokyo, NYC, Houston, Moscow, LA, and Atlanta
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
**AHEM**

Tokyo shares that distinction as well:

vudukungfu: wrong side of the road


img.kyodonews.net


Both cities have superior public transportation, so there's really no reason to own a car if you live in either city.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Boston is feeling pretty left out.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We would have better traffic here in the South suburbs of Houston if some genius had not decided that doing major road construction on 45-south and 146-south at the same farking time was a good idea.  League City, Clear Lake and Webster have become a nightmare of refinery and dock and Island workers short-cutting though like it was a go-cart track.  My 7 mile commute takes 30 farking minutes most days.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody talk about
Pop musik

Shoobie, doobie, do wop
Pop, pop, shoo wop
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the roundabouts. You get stuck in them on the left.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing the research is incomplete, as the researcher is stuck in traffic in Northern Virginia.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i grew up in LA and got pretty good at knowing alt-routes to shave minutes off of my commutes.
still took forever to get anywhere.
now in the Twin Cities.  SO much better.  the hour+ long snow commutes are a drag and infrequent.
i'll never/ever live in a 20th century traffic nightmare again.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would have thought a city in SE Asia like Bangkok, Jakarta or Manila would beat such places.  Bangkok might be the best of the three, but in general these cities are building roads just to keep apace with the amount of new cars on the road with mass transit not as developed.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I'm guessing the research is incomplete, as the researcher is stuck in traffic in Northern Virginia.


When the main road going into a city goes to HOV only during certain hours, you know you have a traffic problem on your hands.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: **AHEM**

Tokyo shares that distinction as well:

vudukungfu: wrong side of the road

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x589]

Both cities have superior public transportation, so there's really no reason to own a car if you live in either city.


I will say even Los Angeles has decent commuter public transit if you work downtown (lots of jobs, especially in the entertainment/movie industry, are not downtown).  Metrolink blankets the suburbs and then you take the subway one to three stops to all the skyscrapers downtown.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby must be from Boston.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Washington DC doesn't even make the list? I am disappoint.
static-22.sinclairstoryline.com
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Washington DC doesn't even make the list? I am disappoint.
[static-22.sinclairstoryline.com image 850x477]


Oh, how I don't miss east coast driving.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What happened to the magic roundabouts?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: We would have better traffic here in the South suburbs of Houston if some genius had not decided that doing major road construction on 45-south and 146-south at the same farking time was a good idea.  League City, Clear Lake and Webster have become a nightmare of refinery and dock and Island workers short-cutting though like it was a go-cart track.  My 7 mile commute takes 30 farking minutes most days.


I moved south so I just deal with I-45 and Bay Area BLVD. Is 270/Egret now hell? 146 has been getting worse and worse for years. How are the east-west traffics like 96?
 
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure why everyone's posting pictures of and talking about Freeways when London has neither. What it does have right now is a lot of red

Fark user image


But don't get me started on the right side of the road thing. It's a swords on horseback thing and being able to defend yourself from ne'er-do-wells when everyone was trained to be right-handed. And then the Frenchies & turncoats changing to the other side of the road 'just because', but most of the colonies still do it proper.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only anecdotal, but when i was in london a few years back, while they had traffic, it flowed much better than in nyc, and the lack of people honking their horns was refreshing

i guess the brits are more congenial drivers
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, and that's why all the smart people move to the cities, because of the awesome life opportunities.  They're making $50 an hour to sit in traffic in their brand new SUV, and they have a bluetooth speaker that shouts, "It's totally worth it!  You know it's worth it!" for the duration of their commute.

On the way home, the SUV changes to autodrive and it shouts, "You know that was worth it!~  It was all worth it!"
I wish I could live in a city, but I"m not smart enough, according to Fark.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: Washington DC doesn't even make the list? I am disappoint.
[static-22.sinclairstoryline.com image 850x477]


Fark user image

So say we all.....
 
ifky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My morning commute is horrible. That walk from the bed to the work computer takes seconds. Seconds I tell you!
 
Pert
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

johnphantom: It's the roundabouts. You get stuck in them on the left.


Wouldn't you get stuck in them on the right in London?

Not that there are many roundabouts in central London.
 
Marcos P [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*Hoboken laughs in ayyyy*
 
Stantz
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Pert: johnphantom: It's the roundabouts. You get stuck in them on the left.

Wouldn't you get stuck in them on the right in London?

Not that there are many roundabouts in central London.


You don't get stuck on roundabouts if you use them properly
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I did a couple years of commuting in Montreal and Toronto and they are crap for traffic, too. It's not near as bad as a real city but both of them suck. Now I live in a small city and can afford to live in the actual city with a 20 minute walk to work.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We Love LA! We Love it!

Randy Newman - I Love L.A. (Official Video)
Youtube KcADqxnQA_4


We never mentions the traffic and crazy complicated freeways, I wonder why

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
Poster1212
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is normal, everyone there wants to drive like Lewis Hamilton
 
suze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Umm...India and China would like a word....
 
kb7rky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Seattle, WA, would like a word...
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: DarwiOdrade: Washington DC doesn't even make the list? I am disappoint.

So say we all.....
[static-22.sinclairstoryline.com image 850x477]

So say we all.....


This is the way
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bangkok, Istanbul, and Ho Chi Minh City would like a word.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Moscow: "The 'worst?' Please..."

Fark user image
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/1ZupwFOhjl4
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: **AHEM**

Tokyo shares that distinction as well:

vudukungfu: wrong side of the road

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x589]

Both cities have superior public transportation, so there's really no reason to own a car if you live in either city.


Look at how orderly that traffic is, there's no way they're in the top 20 for "worst."

You want "bad" traffic you have to go to India.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: I would have thought a city in SE Asia like Bangkok, Jakarta or Manila would beat such places.  Bangkok might be the best of the three, but in general these cities are building roads just to keep apace with the amount of new cars on the road with mass transit not as developed.


I've also heard the same about Hanoi and Lagos, Nigeria. The bigger problem is that there's virtually no public transit infrastructure thus few alternatives to sitting in traffic.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

suze: China


It's not great in China but it's not India fubared
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Many phenomena - wars, plagues, sudden audits - have been advanced as evidence for the hidden hand of Satan in the affairs of Man, but whenever students of demonology get together the M25 London orbital motorway is generally agreed to be among the top contenders for exhibit A."― Terry Pratchett/Neil Gaiman, Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Waiting for some pictures from India here.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Also, DC 'burbs would like a word..  The first time I visited there for a customer meeting, I stayed at a hotel just to the north of Dulles, and had to drive to their office in Herndon, which was less than four miles away.

I got in the car the next morning about 20 minutes before I was supposed to be there, figuring at the worst, I would get there five minutes before, and plugged the address in Google Maps, and got......FORTY-FIVE MINUTES to my destination.

Turns out Maps was correct.  The entire route is all two lane roads that handle what should be six lanes' worth of cars, but due to decades, if not a century of population growth, and nowhere to expand roads, it's perpetual gridlock.  None of the traffic lights were synchronized, either, and there are very few left turn lanes, compounding the problem.

Thankfully my customers got a good laugh out of my complete ignorance of the misery they endured every weekday.

The next visit, I booked a hotel a mile from the office in the other direction, which turned out to be better anyway, since it had an open bar from 5-7.
 
suze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
https://www.indiatimes.com/news/india​/​now-we-have-official-confirmation-that​-bengaluru-is-the-most-traffarked-city​-in-the-world-505303.html
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Here's the firm that actually did the study:

https://inrix.com/scorecard/

Looks like they got their conclusions from analyzing "big data". If that means they relied on a limited set of public or corporate (Google? Waze?) data, they might have a few blind spots like in China, where a lot of these apps are probably banned, or in countries where most people don't have phones that can use these apps. In the top 50, the first city they mention that's not in a European or North American country* is Quito at #39. The first Asian city to appear is Surabaya, Indonesia at #41.

* I say "country" because it mentions Bursa, Turkey and Tyumen, Russia, which are just on the Asian side of their respective countries.
 
suze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And this is not even close to being either the world's worst highway congestion, or the most onerous to occur within China. Back in 2010, a brain numbing 62-mile backup over the Beijing-Tibet expressways lasted for an incredible 12 days and by all accounts earned a place in the traffic jam hall of shame.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimgorze​l​any/2015/10/15/the-worlds-worst-traffi​c-jams-ever/?sh=753dcd30214c
 
suze
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Also, DC 'burbs would like a word..  The first time I visited there for a customer meeting, I stayed at a hotel just to the north of Dulles, and had to drive to their office in Herndon, which was less than four miles away.

I got in the car the next morning about 20 minutes before I was supposed to be there, figuring at the worst, I would get there five minutes before, and plugged the address in Google Maps, and got......FORTY-FIVE MINUTES to my destination.

Turns out Maps was correct.  The entire route is all two lane roads that handle what should be six lanes' worth of cars, but due to decades, if not a century of population growth, and nowhere to expand roads, it's perpetual gridlock.  None of the traffic lights were synchronized, either, and there are very few left turn lanes, compounding the problem.

Thankfully my customers got a good laugh out of my complete ignorance of the misery they endured every weekday.

The next visit, I booked a hotel a mile from the office in the other direction, which turned out to be better anyway, since it had an open bar from 5-7.


Sounds like the perfect place for an elevated train or skyway.

These futuristic pods could help cities solve their traffic problems
https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/08/tech/us​ky-pod-sharjah-uae-spc-intl/index.html
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

petec: only anecdotal, but when i was in london a few years back, while they had traffic, it flowed much better than in nyc, and the lack of people honking their horns was refreshing

i guess the brits are more congenial drivers

i guess the brits are more congenial drivers


I didn't think it flowed at all during most days. I agree drivers were pretty safe & courteous, but we stopped even considering cabs if we knew we were crossing the river. Faster to walk, or even take the train. It got a lot better in the evenings.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

McGrits: UberDave: We would have better traffic here in the South suburbs of Houston if some genius had not decided that doing major road construction on 45-south and 146-south at the same farking time was a good idea.  League City, Clear Lake and Webster have become a nightmare of refinery and dock and Island workers short-cutting though like it was a go-cart track.  My 7 mile commute takes 30 farking minutes most days.

I moved south so I just deal with I-45 and Bay Area BLVD. Is 270/Egret now hell? 146 has been getting worse and worse for years. How are the east-west traffics like 96?

I moved south so I just deal with I-45 and Bay Area BLVD. Is 270/Egret now hell? 146 has been getting worse and worse for years. How are the east-west traffics like 96?


I go from CLC to 518/2094 (5-corners intersection).  It used to be, in the morning before 7, I would be almost alone on El Camino.  Most the cars with me would turn onto Bay Area...and those were Nasa workers from the neighborhoods that lived closer to El Camino than Space Shiatter (Center).  The only traffic I would pic up at NASA1 would be High School kids, a bus or two and a *few* people off the Bypass.

Now, There's quadruple (or more) of cars short-cutting CLC and going all the way up to 96 or 518.  And add to that a constant flow coming off the bypass.

Afternoons are worse.  After the Bypass was fixed, you may have waited one light in the lanes going straight (heading North) with the occasional jackass getting in the turn-left lanes only to cut in at the last moment.  Now it is 4-6 lights most of the time with everyone in the world turning left.  And close to half the people going straight are just in that lane to cut over.

It is nuts how the traffic dynamic changed since that 146 and i45 construction started.  I've seen the afternoon southbound traffic backed up to the bridge and the northbound traffic to the light on the other side of the bridge.  The parking lot where the JinYa is located is now a road during rush hour.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The fact of the matter is that in London the plan from the councils is to make driving harder, create more traffic, so people give up and walk/cycle. The will of the people be damned.

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/london​/low-traffic-neighbourhood-haringey-co​uncil-bruce-grove-bounds-green-st-anns​-b970614.html

I kind of see their thinking but they forget we're lazy and it's cold.

Also these aren't anti polluting vehicle measures, they're anti all measures, so don't encourage people to swap to cleaner cars.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.it

/Marylander
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CSB: Wife and I took a trip to England a while back. We were staying in Suffolk, but picked up a car at Heathrow. The rental agent asked if we were going to drive into London proper and I replied "Not a chance in Hell." Her reply?  "Good call."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

markie_farkie: **AHEM**

Tokyo shares that distinction as well:

vudukungfu: wrong side of the road

[img.kyodonews.net image 850x589]

Both cities have superior public transportation, so there's really no reason to own a car if you live in either city.


apologies,
I always have a driver in Toke-Yo!
 
