(Medical Xpress)   Based on this news, most Americans are gonna be immortal   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
17
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Finally, a benefit of being fat.
 
Fano
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
muphasta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This! This is what I've been working towards for the past 30 years!!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dear Covid...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eh, you don't necessarily have to be fat. MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) from a dietary source can perform the same function. Pumpkin seeds etc.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

berylman: Eh, you don't necessarily have to be fat. MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) from a dietary source can perform the same function. Pumpkin seeds etc.


fark pumpkin seeds. You ever carve out a Jack-O-Lantern? I'm not eating that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: berylman: Eh, you don't necessarily have to be fat. MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) from a dietary source can perform the same function. Pumpkin seeds etc.

fark pumpkin seeds. You ever carve out a Jack-O-Lantern? I'm not eating that.


You ever been to a gas station, convenience or grocery store?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Claude Ballse: berylman: Eh, you don't necessarily have to be fat. MCTs (medium chain triglycerides) from a dietary source can perform the same function. Pumpkin seeds etc.

fark pumpkin seeds. You ever carve out a Jack-O-Lantern? I'm not eating that.

You ever been to a gas station, convenience or grocery store?


Yeah, and just like gas station sushi, I don't eat the pumpkin seeds they sell there either.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: fark pumpkin seeds. You ever carve out a Jack-O-Lantern? I'm not eating that.


Trust me on this. Roasted pumpkin seeds done right are delicious.
https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes​/​toasted_pumpkin_seeds/
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fano: [whowantstoliveforeverBRIANBLESSED.gi​f​]


preview.redd.itView Full Size

That is all
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

berylman: Claude Ballse: fark pumpkin seeds. You ever carve out a Jack-O-Lantern? I'm not eating that.

Trust me on this. Roasted pumpkin seeds done right are delicious.
https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/​toasted_pumpkin_seeds/


Just stick to salt and keep them away from pumpkin spice.

/  They also make an excellent brittle.
 
Felix Tekat
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I knew it. I am a god.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: gas station sushi


media1.giphy.comView Full Size

/ Gas Station and Sushi
// They go together like peas and motor oil.
///3
 
talkertopc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not only Americans, I'm an immortal Canadian.
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who TF is still greenlighting medicalxpress links? I know it's owned by Phys.org, but it's a halfway-ad-arm of said site. Not everything they publish is bad, but there is no peer review of articles posted to this site. I have seen some absolute drivel posted there.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

berylman: Claude Ballse: fark pumpkin seeds. You ever carve out a Jack-O-Lantern? I'm not eating that.

Trust me on this. Roasted pumpkin seeds done right are delicious.
https://www.simplyrecipes.com/recipes/​toasted_pumpkin_seeds/


Pumpkin seeds are not in my future.

positiveparentingsolutions.comView Full Size
 
