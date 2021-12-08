 Skip to content
(Oddity Central)   To show how the upper crust of society has it easy, art student disguises herself as a socialite and lives the highlife in Beijing for free   (odditycentral.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Young, attractive and confident will get you into all kinds of places in life. Story is a repeat from [the entirety of human history].
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
hot privilege
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would you stop?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems normal. I also lived off free food and wine at seminars and performances during university.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well that link is FUBAR.  It started loading weird ass pages on me.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
3/4 of homeless people are men. Try the experiment again with a man and see how long it takes before he's arrested.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm going to need to see more footage from this particular day
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's amazing how cheap it is to be rich, and how expensive it is to be poor.
Celebrities, amongst the people who can most easily afford a fancy dinner, get comped all the time. They get sent "care packages" in the off chance the celeb might be seen with a product a company wants to sell.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
1) Surely that means she _is_ a socialite, not just someone disguised as one?
2) Pretty young women are in demand.  That's really not news.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I'm going to need to see more footage from this particular day
[Fark user image 750x448]


You'll need to send her some tokens.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As a pasty, older white man, all I have to do is put on a tie and people start saying "good morning sir" and so forth. It is very easy to walk where I don't belong. Part of it is military bearing which has carried over from way back. I act like I belong, I walk with purpose, and I dress a little better than everyone else and that's all it takes.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The problem with this "art project" is that the results will be twisted to show that "Capitalism is inherently evil and unfair to the general population" whereas (repressive, authoritarian, and inherently corrupt) "Chinese Communism is the best kind of Communism".
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Being poor is very expensive. Once you get rich it's easy to stay there, and there's a lot of free perks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: It's amazing how cheap it is to be rich, and how expensive it is to be poor.
Celebrities, amongst the people who can most easily afford a fancy dinner, get comped all the time. They get sent "care packages" in the off chance the celeb might be seen with a product a company wants to sell.


And the gift bags they get at award shows all types of high end stuff worth $1000s of dollars. I think one year a bag at the Oscars was worth a couple hundred thousand.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Reality: Everyone thought she was and escort/prostitute.
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: While many appreciated her three-week project as an artwork, many criticized her for abusing her own privilege - being a student at Beijing University - to make the experiment possible

Oh the irony of being criticized of abusing your privilege when your art is literally abusing privilege  .
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Interesting.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 3/4 of homeless people are men. Try the experiment again with a man and see how long it takes before he's arrested.


For men, over 35, expensive suit, shoes, cologne, a good haircut and and attitude like you own the place.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SuburbanCowboy: It's amazing how cheap it is to be rich, and how expensive it is to be poor.
Celebrities, amongst the people who can most easily afford a fancy dinner, get comped all the time. They get sent "care packages" in the off chance the celeb might be seen with a product a company wants to sell.


There was a Sopranos episode about this. It did not end well for Lauren Bacall.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: As a pasty, older white man, all I have to do is put on a tie and people start saying "good morning sir" and so forth. It is very easy to walk where I don't belong. Part of it is military bearing which has carried over from way back. I act like I belong, I walk with purpose, and I dress a little better than everyone else and that's all it takes.


So how many jewel heists have you pulled off?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: As a pasty, older white man, all I have to do is put on a tie and people start saying "good morning sir" and so forth. It is very easy to walk where I don't belong. Part of it is military bearing which has carried over from way back. I act like I belong, I walk with purpose, and I dress a little better than everyone else and that's all it takes.


This,

I've gained access to a lot of places by looking like I belonged there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been living the High Life for years.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sawbux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Anna Delvey has entered the chat
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I used to go to the Taco Bell corporate cafeteria when I worked around the corner.  The guys at the security desk would stand up when I came in the front door but I'd walk past them without making eye contact like I belonged there and they'd sit back down because it wasn't worth the hassle.  Wasn't free food, tho.  Had to pay.  But they did have options from every brand, some of which weren't available anywhere else on the west coast.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: As a pasty, older white man, all I have to do is put on a tie and people start saying "good morning sir" and so forth. It is very easy to walk where I don't belong. Part of it is military bearing which has carried over from way back. I act like I belong, I walk with purpose, and I dress a little better than everyone else and that's all it takes.


If all you want to do is get in places you don't belong, just wear an orange safety vest, hardhat and carry a clipboard.

But yes, you're absolutely correct, older white guy with a good suit does get special treatment.

/Personally, I loathe suits and ties.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A clipboard, a roll of construction drawings and the correct attitude can get you in anywhere.  Anywhere.

Yeah they sent me down saying the fifth fetzer valve in the basement is having some flow issues.  Can you radio someone to let me in down there?
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm a nudist and this rarely works for me.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm a nudist and this rarely works for me.


It's because you are always swimming against the stream, you rebel.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Salmon: I'm a nudist and this rarely works for me.


pics or GTFO
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Salmon: I'm a nudist and this rarely works for me.

pics or GTFO


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 3/4 of homeless people are men. Try the experiment again with a man and see how long it takes before he's arrested.


It started like:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

But then became:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And at the end was like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cwheelie: I'm going to need to see more footage from this particular day
[Fark user image 750x448]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Odd request, but I don't kink shame.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fsbilly: Reality: Everyone thought she was and escort/prostitute.


Not really. More likely a young girl with parents who have too much money and who will finance the kid's every whim. So the sales staff will jump on someone like that because she may come back and buy something outrageously expensive.

I've seen kids like this in Canada - driving stupidly expensive cars and buying things for really crazy prices.
 
LL316
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jjorsett: edmo: As a pasty, older white man, all I have to do is put on a tie and people start saying "good morning sir" and so forth. It is very easy to walk where I don't belong. Part of it is military bearing which has carried over from way back. I act like I belong, I walk with purpose, and I dress a little better than everyone else and that's all it takes.

So how many jewel heists have you pulled off?


And can you introduce me to Catherine Zeta-Jones, please?
 
bacchanalias and consequences
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also having a hot girlfriend with even a small group of hot well dressed friends or even without the friends can get you in a lot of places. You have to keep your shiat together too obviously.

I've been to clubs where some NFL guys showed me their bill that was well over $10,000. All our bottles were free.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: 3/4 of homeless people are men. Try the experiment again with a man and see how long it takes before he's arrested.


I could see it working with the right attitude and wardrobe.  Agree it could be harder.
 
Steakzilla
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Being poor is very expensive. Once you get rich it's easy to stay there, and there's a lot of free perks.


In a lot of ways sure, but I remember back when WiFi was a perk my wife and I planned a cheap vacation and spent one night in a fancy place and 2 nights in a cheap place.  The cheap place had wifi included for free and the fancy place charged extra for it.

I know this story doesn't mean that much but I did find it interesting at the time.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But but but...socialism/communism is "everyone is equal"

ff.orgView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hey girl.... free lunch at Costco!
Free days at gyms if you want to take the tour and consider membership. Hit a different one every day.
Ladies nights at bars, no cover! You'll probably get free drinks.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm not sure she would get kicked out of anywhere, really.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Seems normal. I also lived off free food and wine at seminars and performances during university.


So did I. But I didn't stuff my face, or gorge food.

I ate food like a normal human, not a pig.

/so did the girl in the article, it was just written like crap.
 
