(AP News)   Major scandal rocks beauty pageant as dozens of contestants are banned over use of Botox. Fark: A camel beauty pageant   (apnews.com) divider line
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Now that there's a camel for fun, not a camel to take back home to mamma
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Dude I tried, but I can't fark that camel no matter how horny I am
Well you did pick the ugliest one
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I don't need anything to make a camel look even more attractive.

/ her humps
// her humps
/// do any camels have three humps?
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Did they inject it into the toes?
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Get you love drunk off my hump
My hump, my hump, my hump, my hump, my hump
My hump, my hump, my hump, my dromedary lumps
Check it out
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Whar Conan the Barbarian Whar?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In the Middle East? (Clicks link). Yep, I knew it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
VictoryCabal [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Its interesting that the media calls this a camel beauty pageant. They'd never say Westminster Dog Beauty Pageant, or a 4H Club Cattle Beauty Pagent.
 
